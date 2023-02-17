One of the best things about high school basketball is watching a variety of different players shine in their own right.
Every team needs shooters, guys who can go up and grab a key rebound, a floor general, a lockdown defender ... the list goes on. Playing your role and doing so on a consistent basis is paramount to a team’s success.
This season on the North Shore, I’ve witnessed certain players do all those things at an extremely high level. Thus, I present the annual ‘Best of the Best’ list, highlighting some of the top hoopers at their respective crafts.
Let’s dive on in...
BEST PURE SCORER
Ray Cuevas, Pingree junior
The Ipswich High transfer truly has no weaknesses in his offensive game. He possesses a tight dribble, rarely turning the ball over in the half court. His high IQ, terrific court vision and sneaky athleticism makes him an incredibly difficult guy to defend, as he can beat you from all areas on the court.
Whether he’s firing one up from distance, getting into the lane for a quick pull-up, or attacking the rim with a purpose, Cuevas is as reliable a scorer as they come. He’s been a seamless fit for his new team, averaging over 20 points per game on extremely efficient shooting clips.
Honorable mention: Ryder Frost, Beverly; Dylan Crowley, Beverly; Matt Richardson, Masconomet; A.J. Forte, Peabody; Brayson Green, Salem; Jorbert Peralta, Salem Academy.
BEST OUTSIDE SHOOTER
Dylan Crowley, Beverly senior
Everyone seems to shoot the 3-ball in today’s game, making this category almost impossible to decide. But it’s hard to argue against Crowley, who is enjoying a breakout senior campaign for the high-flying Panthers.
Crowley boasts an effortless stroke on his jumper and can get his shot off in a hurry. He’s extremely effective from beyond the arc, having knocked down 54 triples en route to 19.2 ppg.
Honorable mention: Ryder Frost, Beverly; James Meklis, Bishop Fenwick; Toby Adams, Ipswich; Nick Lemmond, Marblehead; A.J. Forte, Peabody; Ray Cuevas, Pingree; Jack Doyle, Salem; Liam Buys, St. John’s Prep; Max Brodsky, Swampscott; Liam Wales, Swampscott.
BEST MID-RANGE SHOOTER
Ryder Frost, Beverly junior
Realistically, Frost should be in contention for virtually any of these honors; he’s consistently proven himself as one of the top talents in the state. But perhaps his best asset is his ability to knock down jumpers and keep the defense on its heels.
Standing an athletic 6-foot-5, he’s able to elevate and shoot over the top of defenders. He has great footwork and does an incredible job getting his shot off even after picking up his dribble. Frost has great rotation and tremendous arc on his release, with most of his makes swishing softly through the net. Frost’s mid-range package includes pull-ups off the dribble, fadeaway’s from anywhere on the court, and quick trigger catch and shoots off the pass.
Honorable mention: A.J. Forte, Peabody; AB Labell, Hamilton-Wenham; Ray Cuevas, Ipswich; Brayson Green, Salem.
BEST IN-GAME DUNKER
Brayson Green, Salem sophomore
It’s gotten to a point where you expect to see Green throw down at least one highlight reel dunk per game. Most nights he’s good for multiple jams, having hammered the ball home in a myriad of ways this season. That includes breakaway stuffs, baseline or up-the-middle drives and posters, one- or two-handed yams off vert, and alley-oops. In a recent win over Swampscott, Green even finished off a dunk via a pass off the backboard from a teammate.
Green can certainly leap, but his impressive wingspan and overall length allows him to flush the ball home even when a finish appears impossible.
“It’s certainly a great weapon that’s in his arsenal,” Salem head coach Tom Doyle said of Green’s dunks. “It’s very impressive, obviously a great weapon to have and a crowd pleaser for sure.”
Honorable mention: Ryder Frost, Beverly; Matt Richardson, Masconomet; Ray Cuevas, Pingree; Mike O’Brien, St. John’s Prep.
BEST REBOUNDER
Ryder Frost, Beverly junior
As redundant as it may be, Frost takes this one home by default — and deservedly so. He’s currently averaging 14.4 boards per game, nearly three more than the next local player (Essex Tech’s Shawn O’Keefe at 11.8). He’s had games where he’s tore down at least 20 caroms.
It would be one thing if Frost was simply using his height to regularly snare balls off the rim, but what makes him so effective is his willingness to box out and go up and grab the ball with force. He’s just as strong on the offensive glass as he is on the defensive side, and his overall rebounding ability is an added luxury for the Panthers.
Honorable mention: Shawn O’Keefe, Essex Tech; Nate Pillis, Ipswich; Isaiah Makor, Marblehead; Miles O’Neill, Marblehead; Matt Richardson, Masconomet; Shea Lynch, Peabody; Charlie Lynch, Pingree; Corey Grimes, Salem; Riad Benagour, Swampscott.
BEST FACILITATOR
Tyrone Countrymon, Marblehead
Countrymon loves to shoot the 3-ball; he’s a streaky shooter who can get hot from deep. But as the primary ballhandler for a talented Magicians’ squad, Countrymon’s forte has to be his willingness to find the open teammate.
He’s dishing out an area-leading 7.1 assists per game. Countrymon has good vision and puts an emphasis on putting his slew of big guys in good position to score down low. At times he’s a flashy passer, too, whipping around one-handed dimes or leading the fast break with a no-look dump off.
Honorable mention: Jack Doyle, Salem; Ryder Frost, Beverly; P.J. Norton, Essex Tech; Isaiah Gonzalez, Ipswich; Shea Lynch, Peabody; Matt Theriault, Pingree; Ivan Paredes, Salem Academy; Connor Chiarello, Swampscott.
BEST FIRST-YEAR PLAYER
Jordan MaxsonSalem Academy eighth grader.
Maxson is already playing like a seasoned varsity vet. Averaging 15.7 points and 7.4 rebounds, he’s a key starter for head coach Ben Petrides‘ Navigators and a player that would likely garner significant minutes on the majority of local squads.
Maxson has some size and certainly plays big. He’s a crafty dribbler, solid shooter, good passer, and perhaps most impressively boasts a high IQ for the game and an endless motor. The sky’s the limit for this young talent.
Honorable mention: Jacob Klass, Beverly; Ben Zaniboni, Bishop Fenwick.
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER
A.J. Forte, Peabody junior
Forte showed flashes of brilliance as a sophomore (14.6 ppg, 3.7 assists) on his way to Northeastern Conference and Salem News all-star status. He even exploded for a 40-point game in a win over Saugus.
This winter, however, Forte has performed on an extremely consistent basis, solidifying himself as a Player of the Year candidate. He’s increased his nightly scoring average to 21.2 ppg. while still averaging 3.3 assists and grabbing just as many rebounds. He’s improved defensively, too, and rarely comes off the court. Thanks in large part to Forte’s leadership and on-court prowess, the Tanners (14-5) have already recorded their most regular season wins in nearly two decades.
Honorable mention: Dylan Crowley, Beverly; Shawn O’Keefe, Essex Tech; Isaiah Makor, Marblehead; Brayson Green, Salem.
¢¢¢
Congratulations are in order for Beverly’s junior star Ryder Frost, who eclipsed the 1,000 career-point mark in the second quarter of Tuesday’s 94-51 win over Winthrop. Frost’s milestone bucket came via an and-1 corner triple; he’s now averaging 22.2 points, 14.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the 14-5 Panthers.
“Ryder is the best player in the NEC, the best player in this North Shore, and a top player in the state,” said Beverly head coach Matt Karakoudas. “He works very hard and is very talented and unselfish.”
Perhaps the most impressive piece to Frost’s accomplishment is that he’s done it in just three seasons, with one of those being a condensed, 13-game COVID campaign.
“Ryder was able to achieve this goal in under 60 games as a junior while always facing double teams and junk defenses,” added Karakoudas. “He unselfishly leads the team in assists, which shows what a complete player he is. He also has done this against one of the toughest non-conference schedules put together in the state.”
¢¢¢
The Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Classic returns for a 12th year this weekend. The tournament — named after the late, great Salem native, former Big East referee, and long-time assigner for several high school leagues and the MIAA North sectional tournament — returns to Marblehead High for the second year after being played at North Andover, St. John’s Prep, Central Catholic and Beverly in years past.
Two boys players and two girls players will each receive a $1,000 scholarship presented by IAABO Board 130 and the McIntire family.
Since its inception in 2011, the event has raised more than $40,000 for scholarships and Officials vs. Cancer, an American Cancer Society initiative that started in 2008 and has raised more than $2.5 million. Tickets for the tourney can be purchased for $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.
The schedule is as follows:
Sunday, Feb. 19
1 p.m. — Bishop Fenwick vs. North Andover girls
2:30 p.m. — Masconomet vs. Peabody girls
4:15 p.m. — Gloucester vs. Bishop Fenwick boys
6 p.m. — Marblehead vs. Bedford boys
Monday, Feb. 20
1 p.m. — Girls consolation
2:30 p.m. — Boys consolation
4:15 p.m. — Girls championship
6 p.m. — Boys championship
¢¢¢
Other upcoming games to watch
Friday — Stoneham at Ipswich (5); Nashoba at Essex Tech (5:30); Salem Academy at Salem (7); Revere at Peabody (7); Amesbury at Masconomet (7)
Saturday — Swampscott at Lowell Catholic at Spartan Classic, St. Mary’s of Lynn (6:45)
Sunday — Beverly vs Central Catholic at Woburn (6:30)
Monday, Feb. 20 — Beverly vs. Newton North or Everett at Woburn (12:30 or 6:45); Swampscott vs. Lincoln-Sudbury or Lynn Classical (10:30 a.m. or 6:45)
Tuesday — Shawsheen at Essex Tech (3); Hamilton-Wenham at Revere (4:15)
Wednesday — Medford at Masconomet (3:30); Berwick at Pingree (4:30); St. John’s Prep at Andover February Vacation Tournament; Swampscott at St. Mary’s Lynn Tournament
Thursday — Beverly at Danvers (7)
