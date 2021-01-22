The Hamilton-Wenham boys basketball team enjoyed an impressive run in the Division 3 North tournament last winter, edging Swampscott at home in Round 1 (59-57) and topping a tough Watertown team on the road (45-41) the next time out. The latter triumph earned the Generals a spot in the sectional semifinals, where they gave a deeply talented St. Mary's squad everything they had before ultimately coming up short.
For head coach Mike DiMarino it was undoubtedly a memorable season. That squad, which finished with a 15-8 overall record, graduated just one senior from its starting lineup (Ian Coffey) and was poised for an even deeper run in 2020-21.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 put an end to those aspirations, as there will be no MIAA state tournament held this season. It was a tough pill to swallow for Hamilton-Wenham and the rest of the area's dedicated teams, but not large enough to leave them feeling distraught or lackadaisical heading into this makeshift campaign.
"I've been a coaching a long time and been waiting three years to coach this group," said DiMarino. "This was a group we felt could compete for a sectional title or even a state championship, so we're obviously disappointed. But we've shifted our focus and are trying to treat every day on the floor like it's a playoff game. We're still playing for a regular season (Cape Ann League) championship and hopefully we'll get to have a conference tournament at the end of the regular season. That gives us all the motivation we need.
"These kids are just happy to be out there," DiMarino added, "and honestly, I think if I told them we were going to play down at the park, they'd be excited."
Through three games, that excitement and willingness to continue working at their craft has worked well for the talented Generals. They're off to a 2-1 start, with the only loss coming in a tight contest against Newburyport where H-W was missing two key players.
While Coffey is now out of the picture, his younger brother, returning starter Carter Coffey, is back. He joins fellow seniors Ryan Hutchinson, Ryan Monahan and Ethan Dwyer as well as standout junior Markus Nordin in the starting lineup, forming a tall, physically imposing and downright gifted first five.
Each aforementioned player brings something different to the table; collectively, it's a group most opposing teams will have trouble game-planning for. Here's a closer look at the starting five and what makes each individual so successful on the court:
Ryan Hutchinson, 6-foot-1 senior
2019-2020 key stats: 15.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.4 steals per game
The team's leading returning scorer has picked up right where he left off offensively, contributing 14 points and seven rebounds against Newburyport, 15 points and four rebounds against North Reading, and 20 points and 11 rebounds against Triton. He's a pure scorer who can shoot it from the outside or get into the seams of the defense and attack the rim with a purpose. But perhaps the captain's most important asset is his defense, which, according to DiMarino, has come a long way in just one year.
"He can shoot the three, get to the basket and has a great ability to finish around the rim with both hands," said DiMarino. "But he's really stepped up defensively, too. He's one of our best on-ball defenders and creates a ton of turnovers. He just fills the stat sheet."
Hutchinson had six steals in the win over North Reading, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him top that mark later this season.
Carter Coffey, 6-foot-4 senior
2019-2020 key stats: 10 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 2.0 steals per game
A two-time team captain, Coffey is on pace to improve in every statistical category after an already impressive junior campaign. He scored 11 points with seven rebounds against North Reading, had 18 points and 12 boards against 'Port, and went for 17 points and 13 more caroms in the 30-point win over Triton. He can play inside or out and is another key contributor on the defensive end.
"Carter's the heart and soul of our team," said DiMarino. "He handles the ball for us, scores, rebounds, defends, he's a natural leader and the kids kind of take their cues off of what he's doing. He's just a grown man out there."
Ryan Monahan, 6-foot-5 senior
2019-2020 key stats: 4.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.0 blocks per game
Perhaps no player on the roster has come as far with his game in one year than Monahan. A true 6-foot-5 force in the paint, Monahan uses his burly frame to bang down low and create second chance opportunities for his teammates. He's a force defensively but has also turned in to an efficient scorer as well.
"Ryan came on big towards the end of last year when we were making our tourney run, and he's come back even stronger," said DiMarino. "He's a true 5-spot (center) with great footwork, great hands around the basket and can really catch everything and finish strong. He's been a monster on the glass and can change shots inside as well. He's usually good for two or three blocks a game."
Monahan has recorded a double-double in all three games: 16 points and 19 rebounds against Newburyport, 12 points and 10 rebounds against North Reading and 16 points and 14 rebounds against Triton.
Markus Nordin, 6-foot-4 junior
2019-2020 key stats: 14.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.9 steals per game
A staple in the Generals' starting lineup since his freshman season, Nordin continues to improve all areas of his game.
"He's extremely talented," said DiMarino. "He's been battling this year; (he's) had some injuries and sickness and hasn't really gotten off to the start we want from him, but fortunately we have the seniors to carry us until he gets back to full strength. You tend to forget that he's only a junior; he's going to carry us next year as well and he could potentially be a 1,000 point scorer when it's all said and done."
Nordin can shoot, is a crafty dribbler and uses his athleticism and drive to shine defensively as well. Like Coffey, Hutchinson and Monahan, Nordin is a nightly double-double threat with his rebounding and scoring ability.
Ethan Dwyer, 5-foot-11 junior
Dwyer became an important piece for the Generals towards the end of last season and throughout their state tournament run. With Ian Coffey sidelined for an extended stretch with an injury, Dwyer slid in and performed at a high level down the stretch a year ago.
He's a shifty guard with a high IQ, consistent jump shot and plays feisty defense.
"He's a slasher, can get to the basket and has a very good mid range jumper," said DiMarino. "He's getting better with each game. You could tell he was a little rusty for our first game against Newburyport, but (Tuesday) night he played about 27 minutes and did a great job defensively. He's a kid that gives us another weapon and allows us to score from all five positions."
Not to be left out, senior Ronan Connors has been a valuable asset off the bench. According to DiMarino, he lost about 35 pounds over the offseason and has elevated himself from an end-of-the-bench player to a top five or six rotation guy.
"He's doing a really nice job and is kind of a general for us out there," DiMarino said of Connors, who plays point guard.
In total, the Generals have 11 seniors on this year's roster, with a number of other guys capable of coming in and contributing on any given night. It's a team that, despite the circumstances, wants to win and wants to give it their all.
###
Throughout this winter, the aforementioned Generals will be competing with a heavy heart. The team's No. 1 fan, Nick Santoro, recently lost his battle with pancreatic cancer.
Santoro was always there behind the Generals bench, supporting the team and motivating them with his unmatched encouragement and burning passion for the game of basketball.
"He always had a smile on his face, and the kids and parents all loved him," said DiMarino. "He was just a joy to be around."
Santoro had followed DiMarino everywhere he went since the latter was a high school player more than two decades ago. He followed the coach from Masconomet, where DiMarino served as an assistant coach, to Winthrop and most recently to Hamilton-Wenham.
Santoro will truly be missed, and there's no doubt that this season will be carried out in his honor.
###
Due to a lack of competition for some of our local teams (some have yet to play an actual game, while others have only played once or twice thus far), the local boys basketball statistical leaders will begin running next Friday. That will include the area's best for points, rebounds and assist per game.
With that said, I'd like to take a minute to highlight the well-rounded play of Bishop Fenwick junior Jason Romans.
The versatile guard is averaging 12.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 4.0 steals through his team's first six games He leads the 4-2 Crusaders in three of those four categories and is third in the other (points) behind teammates Max Grenert (16.0 ppg) and Mike Yentin (13.7).
###
Shout out to Danvers for securing its first win of the season in Tuesday's opener against Saugus. The Falcons prevailed in overtime (64-58), and it was junior guard Jared Berry who stole the show. The three-year varsity player went for 30 points despite a box-and-one defense against him.
Look for Berry to lead the charge offensively all winter for head coach Chris Timson.
###
Big win for Masconomet over Winthrop (68-40) earlier this week. It was undoubtedly the most complete game the Chieftains have played this young season and helped them climb back to .500 at 2-2.
###
