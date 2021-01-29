It’s hard to believe there’s just over three weeks remaining in the 2021 North Shore boys high school basketball season — well, for most teams anyway.
Some squads, like Bishop Fenwick, got started early and have already played nine games. Others such as Danvers and Salem just got started last week, while Pingree has yet to take the floor for a competitive outing.
It’s truly been a season like no other; just the other night at Danvers High, myself and the limited fans in attendance sat at student desks spread out along the sidelines (which actually worked out quite nicely) during a clash between the Falcons and rival Peabody. Most schools have little to no fans at all, making for some eerily quiet gymnasiums.
Despite the unprecedented protocols and daily unknowns across all athletic circles, the level of competition and fluidity of games has gradually elevated as local programs get their feet underneath them. Sans Pingree, every team in our coverage area has played at least three games, and the individual talent for each is starting to shine through.
For the first time this winter, we’ve compiled lists of the local individual statistical leaders thus far, so I thought it was as good a time as any to highlight some of those players from each team. Without further adieu ...
Beverly (4-0)
Despite an almost entirely new starting lineup, the defending Division 2 North champion Panthers have picked up right where they left off. Gabe Copeland, who found his groove in a big way during Beverly’s postseason run a year ago, has been thrust into the go-to scoring role and hasn’t disappointed. The sophomore swingman is averaging 18.5 points and has knocked down 11 triples. Junior Treston Abreu has also been terrific, dropping 13 points per game (also 11 3-balls) to go with five rebounds a night.
Beverly is built differently than a season ago, but still has plenty of firepower and depth to finish as one of, if not the top team in the Northeastern Conference.
Bishop Fenwick (6-3)
The Crusaders have put forth an incredibly balanced attack. Max Grenert leads the team in points (14.7 ppg) and is one of four Crusaders to average double figures (along with Che Hanks at 12.9, Jason Romans at 11.4, and Mike Yentin at 11.3). The aforementioned Romans, now a junior, has once again been a complete player in churning out 7.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 3.9 steals per game to boot. This team can light it up from deep as well, with Grenert dropping in 23 triples in nine games, Yentin canning 18 and Hanks swishing 12.
Fenwick will also benefit from having big man Christian Loescher back in the lineup after missing his team’s first six games. He’s averaging 5.3 points and 5.7 rebounds thus far.
Danvers (1-2)
Guard Jared Berry is the story here. In three games he’s gone off for 30, 26 and 29 points, respectively, while averaging a team-best seven rebounds and two steals a night. A staple in the Falcons’ lineup since his freshman year, Berry has taken his game to another level this winter. Despite regularly drawing double teams and traps at the top of the key, the shifty playmaker continues to find ways to slither his way to the cup or pull up for a smooth jumper with efficiency. He does a great job drawing contact at the rim and can finish with either hand in traffic. If the junior keeps up his torrid scoring pace (or anything close to it), he’ll be on 1,000 career-point watch next winter.
Essex Tech (1-5)
As they have in recent seasons, the Hawks continue to make their presence felt on the glass. Junior Cael Dineen is averaging a team-best 10.2 rebounds while sophomore Shawn O’Keefe is close behind at 10.2 per contest. Ian McBournie leads the charge offensively with a 10 ppg.; he’s also knocked down a team-best 13 triples. Essex Tech has been extremely competitive of late, even in their losses.
Hamilton-Wenham (4-1)
Through five games the Generals balanced production from their starting lineup is almost unheard of this level. As it stands, they have three players averaging a double-double. There’s Carter Coffey (14.6 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 assists), Ryan Monahan (13.4 points, 13.4 rebounds) and Markus Nordin (10.7 points, 11 rebounds, 4.7 assists), while leading scorer Ryan Hutchinson (18 points, 9.4 rebounds) is one big rebounding game away from joining that double-double crew. Each aforementioned player stands at least 6-foot-1, making for a dominant front line.
Ipswich (3-2)
The Tigers are hovering above .500 thanks to some consistently strong defense and a game plan catered to their strengths. Big man Nikhil Walker has been terrific down low, averaging a double-double with 10.8 points and 11.4 rebounds. If it wasn’t for a bout with foul trouble early on, those averages would likely be higher. Tyler White is also doing a nice job on the glass, bringing in 7.6 rebounds per game, while Ray Cuevas has gotten hot at times and is currently averaging a team-high 11 ppg. with nine 3-pointers.
Masconomet (2-2)
Operating under interim head coach Steve Heintz, the Chieftains have struggled offensively at times but continue to remain competitive thanks to their dedication on the defensive end. Stat wise, Ben Dillon leads the charge (9.5 ppg.) while Brennan Johnston (9.3) is close behind. It’s a team full of athletes and hard workers, but nobody on the roster currently stands out as a go-to player. Guys like Michael Lepore, Spencer Butterworth (4.5 rebounds), Harry Osgood, Ethan Cote (team-high 4.8 rebounds), Jake Cobak, Angelo Leone, Greg Walker and Patrick Gallagher have all turned in strong minutes at one point or another thus far.
Marblehead (2-2)
The Magicians got off to a rocky start offensively, but have since picked it up while getting back to .500 in the process. Big man Hunter Fleming is averaging a team-high 16.3 points and seven rebound and can stretch the floor with his shooting, making eight triples over his first four outings. Fleming is also the biggest presence defensively for Marblehead, and he’s averaging a team-best two blocks per night. Sami Loughlin has done a tremendous job on the glass despite playing the guard position, contributing seven rebounds per night, while floor general Noah Mann leads the way in assists with an average of 3.8 per contest.
Peabody (3-1)
A quick, feisty and determined group has gotten off to a solid start thanks to their unselfish nature and commitment to defense. Drew Lucas is quietly stringing together a fantastic campaign, leading the team in points (14.0), rebounds (8.3) and assists (3.5) per game. The athletic swingman is strong, skilled and enjoys getting his teammates involved, but can also get himself going offensively when needed. Shea Lynch has been a tremendous asset as well, swiping a team-best 4.8 steals per contest while contributing on offense on a regular basis.
Salem (2-1)
It’s been a particularly challenging start for the Witches, who were without key starter Jorge Guerrero in two of their three games thus far. Guerrero scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds in his team’s season opener but has since had to sit out due to COVID-19 protocols. In addition, fellow starter and senior leader Tommy Beauregard recently returned to the lineup after missing the first two. Overall, Salem has struggled to find a rhythm offensively. Bobby Jellison leads the team with 9.3 points and 3.0 assists per game, while point guard Guillermo Pimentel has done a nice job facilitating en route to five assists per night.
Salem Academy (1-2)
The Navigators picked up their first win Thursday night at Matignon, and it’s been clear who their top players are. Junior Dexter Brown (10.5 points, 8.5 rebounds) and sophomore Jorbert Peralta (9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds) lead the way in points and rebounds, while guard Emilio De La Cruz is averaging 2.0 assists in two games. Salem Academy lost a number of talented seniors from last winter’s successful campaign, and will look towards a slew of underclassmen and even eighth graders as they attempt to get into the win column.
Swampscott (3-0)
Junior Evan Roth has gotten off to a tremendous start, pumping in a team-high 16 points per game. He’s an intelligent player with a complete offensive package and has been a huge part of his team’s success early on. Andrew Augustin has also been phenomenal at times, particular down the stretches of close games, and is averaging a double-double with 13 ppg. and 10.3 rpg. despite giving up a height advantage to most post players in the area.
Cam O’Brien has somewhat flown under the radar simply because his scoring is down, but he’s done all the dirty work for the Big Blue and continues to find the open man, immediately drawing attention beyond the arc. O’Brien’s scoring will come, but right now Swampscott can rely on his rebounding (team-high 10.7 per game) and passing (team-high 7.3 assists).
St. John’s Prep (3-2)
The Eagles could very well be undefeated, with both their losses coming by just three points. The Catholic Conference is incredibly competitive and evenly matched this winter, so expect more tight contests for the Prep moving forward. Rollie Castineyra is among the local leaders in points per game (20.2 ppg.) and has hit 14 3-balls in just four games, while point guard Aidan Callahan (14.4 points, 6.6 assists) continues to impress as well. Those two are undoubtedly the go-to duo for head coach John Dullea; don’t be surprised if their nightly numbers go up as the year rolls on.
Full Court Press is a weekly high school boys basketball column that appears in The Salem News each Friday during the winter season. Contact staff writer Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.
||||