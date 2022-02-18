Much like his idol, late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, Ipswich’s Ray Cuevas eats, sleeps and breathes basketball.
As cliché as that may sound, it’s probably the best way to describe the junior standout’s work ethic and dedication to his craft.
“Ray has been the hardest working player I have seen come through Ipswich in quite some time,” said Tigers’ head coach Alan Laroche. “His growth from freshman year to now has been exponential and I only see him getting better moving forward.”
While Cuevas has certainly elevated his game in leaps and bounds since bursting on to the varsity scene three years ago, that developmental growth wasn’t born in high school. The 6-foot-1 guard has been hooping since he was just three years old and recalls getting shots up at his older sister Mya’s practices at the local YMCA growing up.
By sixth grade he began competing for Tony Gallo at the AAU level alongside close friend and current teammate Toby Adams. Three years later, he saw the opportunity to crack the rotation for the Ipswich varsity squad, and his already stellar skillset has shown steady improvements ever since.
“I was definitely one of the smaller guys on the court,” Cuevas recalls of his freshman season. “I wasn’t very strong or quick, but I could shoot. Our team was just OK at the time and there was definitely a spot open so I saw that opportunity and took advantage of it.”
Despite his team struggling to find the win column in that 2019-20 campaign — the Tigers went just 4-16 — Cuevas provided an immediate impact with his offensive capabilities. He quickly asserted himself as one of the squad’s best shooters while gaining invaluable experience playing against much older, bigger athletes.
By his sophomore year, every opposing team knew who Cuevas was. He enjoyed a breakthrough season, averaging 15.3 points and knocking down 36 triples in a pandemic shortened, 11-game run. He earned a Salem News all-star nod and, more importantly, helped guide the Tigers to their first winning season (6-5) since 2008.
But Cuevas’ advancements didn’t peak there.
As a junior, he’s dropped 22.7 points a night to go with nearly three assists. His single game career-high heading into the year was 22 points; now he’s done that on a regular basis while surpassing the 30-point threshold on multiple occasions.
Despite regularly facing the opponent’s best defender, as well as consistent double teams and traps, Cuevas hasn’t wavered. He’s figured out ways to create his own shot in a more effective manner, utilizing ball screens and snapping off jumpers with a quick, fluid release.
“I definitely feel a lot quicker and I’ve learned how to get through different defenses and double teams because I have a big target on my back from last year,” says Cuevas. “My IQ and making the right decision has definitely come a long way, and I’m getting stronger and am able to change speeds and get by my defenders easier.”
Cuevas has shown drastic improvements in other areas of his game as well, including defensively, but it’s his shooting that continues be his best asset. The sneaky athletic floor general — he’s displayed the ability to throw down breakaway dunks or elevate to block shots at the rim — has canned an area-best 59 3-pointers this season.
Cuevas says he’s added a lot to his game from watching fellow sharpshooter Eric Demers, a former Gordon College superstar and current member of the NBA G-League Maine Celtics. Demers was arguably the best shooter to ever take the floor for Gordon, and Cuevas hopes he can provide a similar impact with his sniping abilities.
“He’s someone that I met a couple of years ago and I’ve been around him in camps,” said Cuevas. “I take a lot of things from his game; he can really shoot the ball so he’s definitely a role model in that case.”
Riding the strong play from Cuevas, as well as steady contributions from the likes of Adams (10.1 ppg. with 46 made threes), Charlie Henderson (9.1 ppg., 6.3 rpg., 3.5 apg.) and Tyler White (team-high 8.0 rpg.), Ipswich hoped to get back to the state tournament for the first time in 14 years this winter. While they’ll ultimately come up just short — the Tigers finished the season at 7-13 following Thursday’s loss at Whittier — they certainly inched closer to that goal and all signs point to them getting over the hump next season.
“We got dealt some tough cards this year with injuries early on and didn’t really gel too quickly,” admitted Cuevas, whose team lost four of its first five games to start the year. “Some games we lost our grip in the third and fourth quarter, but if we change a couple of things I believe we could make the state tournament.”
Currently weighing his options, there’s no guarantee Cuevas will return to the Orange-and-Black for his senior season. He ultimately hopes to play for a high level collegiate program, and transferring to a prep school for 2022-23 is still in the cards.
“It’s still up in the air for me. I’m talking to a few prep schools and my coach is aware of that; I’m open about it,” said Cuevas. “So it’s really 50-50 right now but if I was to come back my goal is to make the state tournament and win it.”
■■■
For the first time in recent memory, there will be no MIAA state tournament basketball games held at Boston’s TD Garden this year.
Due to the newly implemented statewide tourney format, there will now be 20 semifinal games and 10 championships across five boys and five girls divisions. In year’s past, TD Garden would regularly host the eight state semifinal games in one day, but accommodating 20 different games at the historical venue was simply not feasible, forcing the MIAA to hold those games elsewhere.
Instead, this year’s semifinal rounds will be played in what the MIAA called “comparable high school and college venues, and all games in the finals round will be played at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.”
■■■
Ranked No. 8 in Division 1 when the MIAA released its newest power rankings on Thursday, Beverly High (19-0) continues to roll.
The Panthers are coming off a tremendously impressive 85-54 win over Lynn English (ranked No. 27 in Div. 1 at 12-4), a game that was nip and tuck in the opening half before Beverly blew things open down the stretch. Sophomore Ryder Frost continues to produce at a high level for his team; he’s averaging a double-double for the second straight week at 20.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game and has knocked down a whopping 56 3-pointers. Head coach Matt Karakoudas‘ group will face another difficult test on Saturday when they take on Division 2 leading Malden Catholic (12-2).
■■■
Make it 12 straight wins for Swampscott. Fresh off another overtime victory at Georgetown on Tuesday, as well as a convincing triumph against East Boston the following evening, the Big Blue currently sit at 14-4 and are ranked No. 9 in Division 3.
Led by senior captain Cam O’Brien‘s 9.3 rebounds and an area-best 8.2 assists per game, Swampscott has a great chance to extend its win streak to 14 to close out the regular season. They’ll host Lynn Tech on Friday before wrapping up with another home game against Saugus next Wednesday; both of those looming opponents sport losing records.
■■■
Nice win for Pingree over Hebron Academy on Wednesday. With an overall young, inexperienced rotation, the Highlanders (7-11) have struggled to find offense at times this season. But against Hebron, all 12 of their players found the scoresheet, nine of which scored at least six points, as the team hung 81 points on the visitors.
I was extremely impressed with the play of freshman Henry Whipple, who scored a team-high 16 points off the bench with four triples. Whipple doesn’t play like a first-year high schooler, nor is he built like one. He’s strong, quick and gifted offensively. With two other freshman (Jack Murphy and Isaiah Aminzadeh) and three talented sophomores (Matt Theriault, Charles Lynch and Jayden DelTorichio) seeing extended run on varsity this season, the future is bright for Pingree.
■■■
This year’s St. John’s Prep (8-8) squad may not be a perennial Division 1 tournament contender like in year’s past, but the Eagles continue to grind their way through an extremely difficult schedule. Two straight wins over Methuen (65-51) and St. John’s Shrewsbury (60-53) had them back at .500 heading into Thursday’s home tilt against Malden Catholic, and despite their even record, the MIAA still had them at No. 15 in the most recent Division 1 power rankings.
Following Thursday’s challenging affair against the Lancers, St. John’s will have a trio of winnable games (vs. Snowden on Sunday, vs. Haverhill on Monday and at Malden next Wednesday) as they look to wrap up the regular season on a positive note.
Full Court Press is a high school boys basketball column that appears in The Salem News every Friday during the winter season. Contact staff writer Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.
POWER RANKINGS
1. Beverly (19-0)
2. Salem (14-3)
3. Swampscott (14-4)
4. Peabody (13-6)
5. Bishop Fenwick (9-7)