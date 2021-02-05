Last year's Beverly boys basketball team was special.
Head coach Matt Karakoudas' 2019-2020 squad set a new program record for wins in a season with 22, snared a Division 2 North crown and enjoyed a trip to TD Garden to cap it all off.
But this year's group is eager to prove that last year's magical run wasn't a fluke; and despite an almost entirely new rotation in 2021, the Panthers continue to pile up the wins.
Through six games thus far, Beverly's new-look lineup has gone unbeaten while averaging around 77 points per game and allowing just 46. They're shining on both ends of the floor, using defense to get timely stops and get out in transition while knocking down the long ball at an efficient rate.
In terms of playing style, the approach is a bit different this year as they're more of a smaller, shooting-based team and have frequently done their damage outside of the paint as opposed to last year when they would pound it down low to the likes of Duncan Moreland and Jack Crowley. The Panthers are playing to their strengths, and so far, nobody has been able to stop them.
"Pretty much all of us have been playing together since fifth grade so we have great chemistry and we all have trust in each other," said sophomore Gabe Copeland, a returning rotation player from last season who has taken his game to new heights and is currently leading the way in scoring. As a whole, 11 of the Panthers 13 players will be returning to the team next winter as well.
"As a group we have had a winning culture since fifth grade, so this is nothing new to us."
Local North Shore hoops fans will remember Copeland from last year's postseason run. The knock down shooter turned in some big offensive games at key moments last winter, and he's used that varsity experience to elevate his game even further as a leader this year.
Copeland is currently averaging close to 20 points per game and is the team's top 3-point shooter. That part of his game has always been there, but it's his work elsewhere that's allowed him to blossom into a more complete player and a nightly triple threat.
"He's definitely our best offensive player right now and everyone knows he's one of the best 3-point shooters in the area," said Karakoudas. "What we've worked on with him is making his game more complete, and he's steadily improving on getting into the paint off the dribble drive. He makes great passes when everyone sucks in on him when he drives, he rebounds, and he's just more difficult to defend right now than when he was just playing on the arc. I think he's starting to see how good of a complete player he can be."
Copeland says that much of his improvements can be attributed to a consistent offseason regimen and overall dedication to his craft.
"It's just watching film and looking at what I needed to get better at and then working on it in the gym every day," said Copeland. "Losing in the Garden (last year) and all the doubters saying we wouldn't be that team this year only gave me more fuel and made me go harder all offseason."
Copeland isn't the only one shining early on. There's also junior Treston Abreu, who was a staple in the starting lineup a year ago before injuries kept him out for an extended time. Now back healthy, Abreu is picking up right where he left off.
"Treston was hurt both his freshman and sophomore years so he never really got it going, and really right now he's just playing up to his capabilities," said Karakoudas. "He's probably the best all around player on the team and is finally starting to play that way on both sides of the ball. A lot of that is just him getting healthy."
Versatile junior Nick Braganca, a star soccer player who does it all for Karakoudas on the hardwood, is also back in the fold. Braganca is the team's leading rebounder, regularly guards the top opposing offensive threat, and rarely makes mistakes. He's a big body yet athletic and super intelligent, always seeming to make the right decision on both ends of the floor.
"Nick plays pretty much the whole game for us each time out," said Karakoudas. "He's our best all-around defender and rebounder and does all the little things for us. You're not going to see him with a 26-point night but he's always around 10-12 points, 6-8 rebounds, a few steals, plays solid defense, takes a couple charges ... if there's a glue guy in the unit it's definitely Nick."
The talent and depth for the group doesn't stop there. Junior Zack Sparkman has proven to be a reliable and consistent threat both offensively and defensively while sophomore Rook Landman has run the point beautifully, getting into the seams of the defense and either finishing strong — his layup package is wildly impressive for a player his age — or dishing to the open teammate. Landman currently leads the team in assists.
Then there's Jack Crowley's younger brother, Dylan, and freshman Ryder Frost, both of whom can shoot the lights out.
"If either of them are left open you might as well run down the other end because it's going in," said Karakoudas.
In addition, team captains Cam Jones and Brennan Frost have been irreplaceable leaders. Jones in particular has served as a reliable starter this season to boot, after scarcely seeing the floor as a junior last year.
"Cam's just an all-around good player. I would say he doesn't necessarily excel at anything but he's good at everything," said Karakoudas. "He's one of those types of players that you know wherever you put him it's going to work out. The majority of games last year he might've not checked into, but he keeps working, working, working and that shows you what type of kids he is. He's an excellent, excellent captain."
There's no question Beverly is one of the top, if not the top team in the Northeastern Conference this season. They'll have six more games to wrap up the campaign and hope to schedule another one or two on top of that. While there won't be any conference or MIAA tournament this year, the goal remains the same: play as a team and win as many games as possible.
"The league is pretty steadfast on having no tournament and no all-stars, but we're not worrying about that right now," said Karakoudas. "We return 11 guys next year and are looking at this year like one big preseason. We move up to Division 1 next year so we're just trying to build for the future. Obviously we want to win every time we step out there, but everything is still a work in progress."
####
Like Beverly, Salem (5-1) is off to a strong start themselves. Three of those wins have come against newfound rival Salem Academy, and it's clear that the Witches continue to improve each time on the court.
"We're definitely getting better and more consistent," said Salem head coach Tom Doyle. "We've been doing a much better job defensively and offensively we're making the extra pass and taking easier shots."
Not knowing if the season will be halted at any moment, the Witches chose to celebrate Senior Night a bit earlier this season by honoring those soon-to-be graduates on Wednesday evening. Due to the circumstances, it wasn't your typical Senior Night but still an evening filled with recognition and joy. Eight of the team's nine seniors wound up scoring in what was a 58-31 win over Salem Academy.
"It's just a great group of kids," said Doyle. "I've watched them all grow up through my sons (Ethan, a senior, and Jack, a sophomore) and it's just really sad that they're seniors now. But to watch them grow into young men has been a beautiful thing. (Senior Night) was as perfect as can be for the times."
Salem will bid farewell to seniors Guillermo Pimentel, Tommy Beauregard, Bobby Jellison, Joe Parr, Luis Paulino, Jayzel Pina, Deandre Lopez, Jorge Guerrero and Ethan Doyle.
###
Both Swampscott (4-0) and Peabody (3-2) have gotten off to encouraging starts. The two teams are eerily similar in terms of personnel and how they operate on both ends of the court, and that's been on full display during their two matchups this season.
The Big Blue took both games but each one could've gone either way. In Round 1 at Peabody, Swampscott held on down the stretch to win a back-and-forth contest, 53-50. In Round 2, Swampscott secured a 61-59 overtime triumph. Big Blue senior guard Andrew Augustin was the difference in both clashes, taking over in crunch time in the first game en route to a 16-point evening, and scoring 21 points in the OT thriller to help his team gain the edge.
Both squads are guard heavy and can get out and run as good as any team in the area. They both have shooters, capable ball handlers and talented facilitators, making them a tough out even against taller, more physical teams. Look for both Peabody and Swampscott to finish the regular season comfortably above the .500 mark.
###
