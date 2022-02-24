WEST ROXBURY -- Nobody likes to lose, but sometimes it's a necessary adversity that can make teams better moving forward.
After dropping two of their final three regular season games to a pair of talented teams, the Beverly High boys basketball team is hoping to learn and grow from those setbacks as they await their seed in the looming Division 1 state tournament.
"There's always been the saying, 'It's a good loss,'" said Panthers head coach Matt Karakoudas. "I don't like any loss, but you can learn from every loss ... and that's hopefully what these guys do."
Following a program record 19 straight wins to open the season, Beverly was finally knocked from the unbeaten ranks with a humbling 79-54 loss to Div. 2 power Malden Catholic last Saturday. The Panthers got back on track with a four-point victory over Lynn English two days later, only to fall to Catholic Memorial (72-71) on the road Thursday afternoon.
In finishing the regular season at 20-2, Beverly is still regarded as one of the top contenders in Div. 1 competition. They boast a terrific 1-2 punch with sophomore Ryder Frost (19.4 ppg., 10.0 rpg., 4.1 apg.) and junior Gabe Copeland (15.1 ppg., 7.1 rpg., 5.4 apg.), as well as a talented supporting cast that features Rook Landman (12.0 ppg., 5.1 apg.), Dylan Crowley (12.5 ppg., 4.2 apg), Zack Sparkman (7.6 rpg.), Nick Braganca and Griffin Francis.
But the Panthers now know they can be beat, which could prove instrumental as they embark on what they hope will be another deep tournament run. Cleaning up the little things and limiting the avoidable mistakes will be paramount to their success moving forward, especially in tight, down-to-the-wire tilts.
"We make a lot of mental errors and you can get away with that when you're up 30, but you can't get away with it when you're down four," said Karakoudas.
"We showed a lot (on Thursday) to go from down nine and be able to come back and take the lead," he continued, "but then it was mental error, mental error, missed layup, missed box out and before you know it they re-took the lead. We can't have that happen."
In its loss against Malden Catholic, Beverly fell behind early and was never able to recover. "They steamrolled us. They're one of the best teams in the state for a reason; they're just on a whole other level," said Karakoudas.
Then on the road Thursday against CM — a team Beverly obliterated, 90-63, in a matchup earlier this month — the Orange-and-Black fell just short despite Frost's 3-ball at the final buzzer. Frost finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks while Copeland (6 rebounds) and Landman (4 assists) each scored 19 points. Sparkman added a team-high 14 rebounds to go with four assists and six points.
But Beverly fell victim to a hot shooting Knights team that was coming off consecutive wins over 15-win Scituate and Newton South squads. Catholic Memorial hit 10 threes on the afternoon with its two sophomore guards, Peter Gellene (26 points) and Ryan Higgins (16 points), connecting on a number of mid-range pull ups to boot.
After trailing by seven (39-32) at the half, Beverly briefly took the lead in the third quarter and remained ahead for a stretch in the fourth, but it was never able to pull away and the home team capitalized down the stretch.
"A lot of their looks came in transition; that's where they got us," said Karakoudas. "We were losing our men in transition and ended up being matched up with the wrong man and weren't able to rotate back."
Fortunately, Beverly won't run into Malden Catholic in the tournament, but they very well could see Catholic Memorial for a third time. The Div. 1 bracket is stacked and regardless of where the Panthers are seeded, nothing is going to come easy in the postseason.
###
Speaking of Beverly, the second-year sensation Frost was recently named MVP of the Northeastern Conference for his consistently outstanding production.
"There's honestly not much more to say about Ryder at this point other than everybody now knows how good he is. He's no longer a mystery, I guess you could say," said Karakoudas. "There's no more, 'I've heard of this Frost kid'; now everybody's seen the Frost kid.
"He's the real deal, but it's not a one-man show. We need everybody to check in."
###
Is there any team in Division 3 scarier than Swampscott right now? Yes, St. Mary's of Lynn is a powerhouse in the bracket and will rightfully earn the top seed after suffering just one loss all season, but nobody is going to want to run into the Big Blue, either.
Head coach Jason Knowles' team won 14 straight to conclude the regular season and will head into tournament play sporting a 16-4 record. As of Thursday, they were seeded No. 6 in Div. 3.
###
Pingree wrapped up its regular season with a convincing 71-46 victory over Berwick Academy to cap off a run of seven wins over their final eight contests. The Highlanders boast an overall young roster, but have continued to grow and improve as the season's gone on.
Freshman Henry Whipple continues to impress; he scored 19 points in the regular season finale and will look to help his team in this weekend's Eastern Independent League playoffs.
###
ICYMI: Veteran Salem High head coach Tom Doyle secured his 300th career victory with the recent win over Peabody. His Witches then went out and beat crosstown rival Salem Academy in their regular season finale the following day to streak into Div. 2 postseason with an impressive 17-3 record.
Doyle's career coaching record at Salem now stands at 301-121. The Witches will likely garner a top 15 seed, if not top 10, in the upcoming MIAA tournament.
###
Despite its tight loss at Salem Tuesday, Peabody (13-7) should head into the Div. 1 tournament with some confidence. The Tanners won four of their last five games and six of their last eight, with the only losses coming to the Witches (56-50) and red-hot Swampscott (55-52).
Sophomore Anthony Forte has been particularly impressive down the stretch, erupting for a career-high 40 points and eight steals in a resounding win over Saugus. The shifty guard finished the regular season with averages of 15.1 points and 3.8 assists while knocking in 40 3-pointers.
"Anthony has improved tremendously over the season," said head coach Thad Broughton. "His defense has always been really good, but his offense has really picked up and we've needed that from him. He's just a great kid, works hard, and I'm happy that all his hard work is starting to pay off for him."
###
Congratulations to this year's Catholic Conference all-stars from St. John's Prep: Kyle Webster, Mike O'Brien and Jack Perry. The Eagles battled to finish 11-9 heading into Div. 1 competition.
Webster finished with per game averages of 12 points and 12.1 rebounds while O'Brien led the way in scoring at 14.9 ppg. to go with 6.4 rpg. Although contributing modest individual stats, Perry serves as the team's reliable point guard and senior leader.
###
Solid win for Bishop Fenwick on Thursday to finish the regular season on a high note. After two straight close setbacks in the IAABO Board 130 Larry McIntire Classic at Marblehead, the Crusaders topped Archbishop Williams, 72-52, to finish at 10-10 heading into Div. 3 play.
Not many teams in the bracket boast a stronger 'Big 3' than Fenwick, with Jason Romans, Che Hanks and Mike Yentin carrying the load all season. Each of them were on their game in Thursday's win over Williams, with Hanks going off for 28 points, Yentin chipping in 22 points and nine boards, and Romans collecting another balanced stat line of 16 points, eight assists and six steals.
All three standouts have averaged at least 15 points this season for a Crusaders team that will earn a first round home game as a top 12 seed.
###
POWER RANKINGS
1. Beverly (20-2)
2. Salem (17-3)
3. Swampscott (16-4)
4. Peabody (13-7)
5. St. John's Prep (11-9)