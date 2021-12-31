It’s certainly been a challenging start to the winter season for our local boys high school basketball squads.
After plunging into the new campaign with high hopes for a more normalized go at it, teams have instead endured COVID-19 related absences and in turn, some practice and game cancellations.
At this point, there’s no guarantee that we’ll be able to power through the regular season without some sort of pause or delay, and we’re already seeing a handful of programs opting for that route. Schools like Masconomet, St. John’s Prep and Pingree have all been forced to shut things down for extended periods.
With that being said, there’s still been enough competition to gauge the capabilities and overall potential of our local teams. Here’s a quick glance at a few of those programs as we head into the 2022 calendar year.
Danvers got off to a tough start this winter, dropping its season opener to Beverly by a whopping 50 points. Three more consecutive losses ensued before the Falcons finally got in the win column in the BankGloucester Holiday Tournament on Monday against Hamilton-Wenham (a 53-38 victory).
They ultimately fell short in the tournament championship bout against host Gloucester the following day, but showed a ton of positives in a competitive 63-59 setback.
At 1-5, head coach Chris Timson‘s group still has a ways to go if they are going to make a playoff push. But one thing’s for certain: they continue to improve dramatically as the season rolls on.
“The kids are getting better,” said Timson, who has just one senior (Adam Akerman) on his roster. “We still don’t know all of our plays which is really frustrating, but I have a great group of kids and they give their best effort every game. As a coach that’s all I can ask for.
“Some kids are giving us good sparks,” added Timson, “some kids aren’t getting minutes right now but we just have to focus on one day at a time and get better every day.”
Over the course of their first few games, the Falcons struggled to find offense as Timson shuffled through his lineup in search of a go-to guy. They managed just 17 total points in the season-opening defeat to Beverly and were held to just 35 two games later in a loss to Salem.
In recent games, however, both Quinton Shairs and Deryn Lanphere have stepped up to fill that scoring role.
Shairs has proven himself as a reliable outside shooter, knocking down multiple 3-pointers in each of the team’s last three games (he’s drilled an area-best 17 threes in total). Shairs got loose for a trio of long balls from the corner in the first half against Gloucester, helping his team jolt out to a double-digit lead in the early goings.
On the other hand, Lanphere has steadily come into his own and is now serving as the team’s starting point guard after playing off the ball to begin the year. At that position, Lanphere has shown the ability to set up an offense, distribute at a high level, and create his own shot off the dribble. He finished with 22 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals in the tight loss to Gloucester, nearly willing his team to victory by knocking down five triples in the second half alone.
“He played great in the second half,” Timson said of Lanphere’s performance against Gloucester. “He’s not afraid to shoot and when you have confidence your shot goes in. We’re lucky to have him; he’s played hard, he’s progressing and getting better and better and we moved him more to the 1 now and it seems like that’s helping his game a bit.”
Lanphere’s play even caught the eye of Gloucester head coach Adam Philpott, a former 1,000 point scorer for the Fishermen.
“Their point guard there No. 3 (Lanphere) is a hell of a player,” said Philpott. “We just tried to do whatever we could to keep him out of the lane but he caused issues for us all night.”
Big man Aris Xerras (team-high 7 rebounds per game) has also been terrific down low for the Falcons, regularly flirting with a double-double while playing some consistently solid interior defense. If he didn’t find himself in foul trouble during the first half against Gloucester, things might have panned out a bit differently down the stretch.
Danvers isn’t going to win the Northeastern Conference this year, but if they continue to play the way they have over the last week, there’s no reason to believe they can’t reel off some victories. The Falcons next test comes on Tuesday (Jan. 4) against rival Peabody.
Bishop Fenwick is quickly becoming a team to watch here on the North Shore. Like many squads in the area this season, the Crusaders don’t have much to offer in the height department; they don’t have a true center in their lineup but in turn, have formulated an effective up-tempo, in your face game plan in an attempt to nullify that deficiency.
Between do-it-all senior captain Jason Romans, sharpshooting swingman Mike Yentin (another senior captain) and shifty junior guard Che Hanks (also a captain), the Crusaders boast a talented ‘Big 3’ capable of beating opponents in a variety of ways.
Through four games thus far Fenwick has yet to lose. They’ve scored at least 70 points in three of those contests, with the only anomaly coming via a season-opening 64-56 win over Cathedral. Head coach Kevin Moran‘s group is quick, skilled, tenacious on the ball defensively and they thrive in transition. All five guys on the court at any given time are capable of knocking down shots from deep, and despite their lack of size they’re not afraid to mix it up in the painted area and attack the rim.
Fenwick has been impressive early on, there’s no denying that. But Moran will also be the first to tell you that they still have a lot to work on moving forward.
“We need a lot of work defensively and the rebounding with our size is a big issue,” said Moran. “It’s good to have an older team; Jason (Romans) has been doing this for a few years so he has a flavor on the floor for us. But rebounding and toughness is clearly what we need to work on.”
The Crusaders will have their hands full next time out as they travel to St. Mary’s next Friday (Jan. 7) for a 6:30 p.m. tilt.
With both Lynn English and Lynn Classical transitioning to the Greater Boston League (GBL) this winter, Beverly came into the year as an early favorite to win the Northeastern Conference. So far, the Panthers have lived up to those expectations.
Currently unbeaten at 4-0 — excluding an MIAA endowment game loss to St. Mary’s to open the year — Beverly has been utterly dominant in three of those four games. A determined Peabody squad gave the Panthers a real scare two weeks back (a 57-54 Beverly win), but outside of that they’ve outscored their other opponents (Danvers, Swampscott and Masconomet) by an average of 35 points.
Head coach Matt Karakoudas has his team playing some excellent basketball early on, but they still have a lot to prove if they’re going to rival the historic Division 2 North champion Beverly squad of 2020.
Beverly is off until Tuesday when it faces perhaps its toughest test yet in Catholic Memorial. Look for guys like Ryder Frost, Gabe Copeland and Zach Sparkman to continue to produce moving forward.
Congratulations to Peabody for capturing the inaugural David Green Memorial Basketball Tournament championship with a convincing 62-46 win over Winthrop on Thursday. That triumph came on the heels of a tight 43-40 win over Revere in Round 1.
Shea Lynch, the team’s leading facilitator with a 4.0 assist per game average, was named the tournament’s MVP after scoring 18 points and grabbing eight rebounds in the title game. Colin Berube made the all-tournament team after going for 12 points (3 triples) and five rebounds against Winthrop; he’s now up to a team-best 12 3-point makes on the year.
Now at 4-2, Peabody is playing some great basketball. If it wasn’t for a competitive 3-point defeat at the hands of Beverly a few weeks back, we may be looking at the Tanners as the team to beat right now in the NEC.
Masconomet will be without key rotational player Hayden Canada-Hunt for the foreseeable future after he recently suffered a broken ankle. His brother, Corin Canada-Hunt is also out sick at the moment, as is head coach Steve Heintz.
Led by both Ben Dillon and Matt Richardson, the Chieftains are a talented team capable of making some noise in the NEC. The hope is that they can get fully healthy sooner rather than later, and get back to winning basketball games as soon as next week.
“We’ve definitely grown this year,” said Heintz, who is out on COVID protocols right now and hopes to return to the team by Sunday. “We’re more flexible than we were in the past, we have a few more threats offensively, we’re a little more athletic ... we just have to get back to practice and see what we can do next week with more of a full team.”
Upcoming games to watch: Friday — St. John’s Prep at Andover (noon); Saturday — St. Mary’s Lynn at St. John’s Prep (noon); Tuesday, Jan. 4 — Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport (6:30); Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (6:30); Beverly at Catholic Memorial (7); Peabody at Danvers (7); Gloucester at Salem (7); Ipswich at North Reading (7:30).
POWER RANKINGS
1. Beverly (4-0)
2. Bishop Fenwick (4-0)
3. Salem (4-0)
4. St. John’s Prep (1-0)
5. Peabody (4-2)
Full Court Press is a high school boys basketball column that appears in The Salem News every Friday during the winter season. Contact staff writer Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.