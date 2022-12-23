St. John’s Prep will open its 2022-23 boys hoop campaign against Lowell Friday night at home, and they’ll do so under the guidance of new head coach Dave Clay.
The Eagles are one of very few teams on the North Shore yet to get underway, which is perhaps a good thing as they aim to adjust to the changing of the guard in the swiftest and smoothest way possible.
So far, it appears they’ve done just that.
“It’s really been great. We had a great culture workshop one night and everyone really bonded throughout that experience,” said Clay, who takes over for John Dullea after the latter stepped down prior to the season following nine years at the helm.
“We learned a lot about each other that we didn’t already know, and the kids were really putting themselves out there with their teammates and being very receptive to that,” Clay continued. “I think that’s really pushed us a lot further forward than we would’ve typically been had we not done something like that.”
Like any team going through a coaching change, it’s still going to take some time for the players to learn a new system. Fortunately, they’ll be in good hands with Clay.
A former hoopster himself at Newburyport High, Clay went on to play two years of Division 3 collegiate ball at the now defunct Daniel Webster College. He started as a freshman and earned captain status the following season before making the decision to hang it up due to injury.
Soon thereafter, Clay became the boys varsity coach at Triton Regional in Byfield, guiding the Vikings to their first tournament berth in 16 years and only state tournament win in program history in his final season. He then made the switch to league rival Newburyport, amassing over 70 wins in five seasons while capturing four straight Cape Ann League titles.
Suffice to say Clay certainly doesn’t lack experience, and he’s eager and excited to get the ball rolling with his new team.
“Our goal is just to compete every night and continue to develop,” said Clay. “I don’t know where wins and losses will take us, but we want to put our best effort forth every night and see where we’re at from there.
“I plan to develop a strong culture within the program and have that happy balance between having high standards and expectations, but also mixing in some fun with that as well.”
In terms of personnel, Clay will have the luxury of deploying a frontcourt-heavy squad that should be able to wear down opponents with their size.
Six-foot-8 senior captain Mike O’Brien returns to the fold after an all-star campaign last winter and will look to impact the game not only with his defense and rebounding, but his shooting prowess as well.
“He’s probably one of our better 3-point shooters,” said Clay. “We’re encouraging Mike to shoot the three if he’s open, and hopefully that will draw their bigs out as well to defend him. He is extremely coachable, works very hard and has a strong desire to compete and win. He’s been a joy to work with.”
Joining O’Brien up front is 6-foot-9 senior Greg Keane. Clay says Keane boasts a 6-11 wingspan, something not many high school players in the state can say.
Senior captain and guard Dominic Greaves is another guy that’s “had a good preseason”, as well as fellow senior guard Liam Buys. Senior captain Dan Trainor will handle most of the point guard duties and, according to Clay, has been “exceptional” in the early goings.
Another guard, junior Gael Muchnik, has already proven himself as a leader on and off the floor and will see significant time in the rotation as well. Junior guard Jack Angelopolus, who shined on the gridiron for the Division 1 state champion Eagles this past fall, provides athleticism and explosiveness at his position and can shoot the long ball with consistency.
“We have guys who can run the floor well and score in transition. But it’s a nice luxury when if that doesn’t happen that we have the size to really get a paint touch just which is huge,” said Clay. “Our bigs can run too, which is nice.”
Clay, who works as a special education teacher at Newburyport High, will be joined by assistant coaches Chris Peura and Gabe Lopes. Peura worked with Clay at both Triton and Newburyport while Lopes is new to the fold, having played at East Boston High and Emerson College.
The Eagles will look to get off to a strong start Friday night before taking part in the annual Commonwealth Motors Classic (held at Merrimack College) starting Tuesday.
“We’re hoping to use our length; (Lowell) is extremely quick,” said Clay. “Lot’s of good ball pressure (and) they shoot very well from the perimeter, so they’re going to be a tough opponent for sure.”
¢¢¢
Peabody may have found its go-to scorer in Anthony Forte. The 5-foot-10 guard averaged 14.6 points and 3.7 assists as a sophomore last season, earning Northeastern Conference and Salem News all-star accolades in the process. Forte also set a career-high by scoring 40 points in a win over Saugus — a mark he very well could break this winter.
In three games so far, Forte notched 25 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals in a big win over Masco, followed that up with a 27-point performance in a one-point loss (62-61) to powerful Beverly. and most recently dropped in 24 points with six steals in a win over Fenwick.
Just like on the soccer pitch, Forte is an absolute workhorse with a motor that seemingly doesn’t run out of gas. Peabody has looked strong early on in the ever-competitive NEC and Forte’s play is a big reason why.
“It has been a lot of fun to watch Anthony’s hard work and dedication pay off,” said Tanners’ head coach Thad Broughton. “His work ethic is unmatched, and he has turned in some outstanding performances early on. He’s a star on both offense and defense and is the consummate teammate.”
¢¢¢
Despite its lopsided loss to Peabody, Masconomet (3-1) has been stacked up some solid wins against the likes of Tewksbury (67-64), Northeast Tech (67-33) and Essex Tech (63-33).
He may not have had his best performance against the Tanners — Masco only scored 38 points in that one — but senior swingman Matt Richardson has been wildly impressive otherwise. The Chieftains’ starting quarterback in the fall, Richardson has made a seamless transition to the hardwood.
Richardson scored 29 points and had the game-winning 3-pointer with two seconds remaining against Tewksbury; poured in 41 points vs. Northeast Tech; and led the Chieftains once again against Essex Tech with 26 points.
Not a bad start for the versatile weapon.
¢¢¢
Upcoming games to watch:
Friday — Lowell at St. John’s Prep (6:30); Lynn English at Beverly (7)
Tuesday, Dec. 27 — Peabody at Whittier (12:30); Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic at Merrimack College: Beverly vs. Newburyport (1:30); St. John’s Prep vs. Lawrence (6)
Wednesday, Dec. 28 — Manchester Essex at Danvers (11 a.m.); Salem Academy at Bishop Fenwick (2); Masconomet vs. Snowden at Bob Bigelow Holiday Classic, Winchester (3); Beverly at St. John’s Prep at Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic at Merrimack College (TBA); Hamilton-Wenham at Essex Tech (6:30)
Thursday, Dec. 29 — Masconomet vs. Winchester or Medford at Bob Bigelow Holiday Classic, Winchester (noon or 1:30).
Full Court Press is a high school boys basketball column that appears in The Salem News each Friday during the winter season. Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.