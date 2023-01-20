It’s been well documented over the years that Michael Jordan was cut from his high school basketball team as a sophomore.
All he did from there was become arguably the greatest player who ever lived, racking up six NBA championships and five MVP awards throughout his illustrious career. Obviously Jordan’s path to brilliance is a rare and exaggerated one, as he was gifted with otherworldly athleticism and skill from a young age.
But his competitive spirit, dedication to his craft and overall drive to succeed is something that has inspired millions of athletes across the world for decades now.
Just ask St. John’s Prep senior Liam Buys.
Like Jordan, Buys was cut from the Eagles’ varsity squad as a junior last winter. This year, the 6-foot-5 southpaw not only made the team, but he’s playing a significant role for a new-look group that’s gradually finding their identity.
“Obviously I was disappointed and surprised by being cut last year, but I knew I wanted to keep playing basketball so I decided to keep working,” said Buys. “I reached out to a bunch of my old coaches — (among them was Ted Cottrell, Tony Gallo and Matt Brewer) — and started working out with them again over the offseason to try my best to get ready for this year. I was definitely unsure coming into the season of how I would play, but I found confidence in all the work I put in.”
Through 10 games thus far, Buys is averaging 12 points (second best on the team) and 4.7 rebounds. He’s a high level defender and unselfish playmaker, but his best asset is unquestionably his shooting.
As it stands, the lefty marksman is connecting on better than 42 percent of his 3-point attempts and holds an efficiency field goal percentage of 62.7. He’s shooting around eight or nine times per game, so it’s certainly not a small sample size, and he’s knocking down over 84 percent of his free throw attempts as well.
“Liam’s a man of few words, but he just leads by example and plays within what we’re trying to do,” said Eagles’ first-year head coach Dave Clay. “He has a great release; it’s quick and he can get a shot off rather fast when someone’s closing out on him, but he also has the whereabouts to attack the rim and I’ve been very impressed with his court vision.
“I love the 3-ball and he shoots it exceptionally well,” Clay continued. “That allows our bigs to have more space operating in the paint because team’s can’t help off him since he’s such a threat out there.”
Buys’ consistent play has helped the Eagles recover from an 0-6 start to the year. They’ve now won three of their last four and find themselves inside the top 32 in the MIAA’s Division 1 Power Rankings.
With a new coach and new system in place this winter, Buys and his teammates realized from the get go that it was going to take some time to adjust and run things the right way. But their recent play suggests that they’re starting to figure things out, and the goal of qualifying for the state tournament remains well within reach.
“I think it’s just about getting comfortable with the new system,” said Buys. “Obviously we have a new coach so it’s going to take a little time to figure things out, but I think we have now and I believe we’re going to be a lot better moving forward.”
Clay’s style of play calls for a free flowing offense that pushes the pace and makes quick decisions within the halfcourt sets. Knocking down perimeter shots is certainly part of the game plan, but so is getting the ball down low to their bigs, Mike O’Brien and Greg Keane, both of whom have really stepped up of late.
O’Brien leads the way in scoring (16.7 ppg.) and rebounding (7.4 rpg.) while the 6-foot-9 Keane has been a monster defensively with 3.0 blocks per contest.
With ten games under their belt, Clay and his staff are starting to nail down a more consistent rotation as well, which has paid dividends both in games and practices.
“They’re just playing faster now, trying to get the ball before our opponent and playing with more urgency,” said Clay. “And now that we’ve shortened the rotation I think we’ve seen the practice intensity increase because people are fighting for minutes. That’s helped everyone get better and they’re pushing each other to not only get minutes, but develop their games.”
Clay also singled out the work of freshman Brian Norton (1.5 steals per game), who has seen an increased role thanks to his relentlessness defensively and ability to handle the ball. Jack Angelopolus is another guy that’s been a steady contributor.
The Eagles schedule doesn’t get any easier; they face an unbeaten Malden Catholic squad at home on Friday night (6:30 p.m.), with matchups against talented programs like Catholic Memorial, Xaverian and Central Catholic looming in the coming weeks.
It’s going to be an uphill battle, one that Buys and Co. plan to attack with confidence.
“I think we’re definitely gonna be slept on the whole season, but I also think we can definitely get in and make a deep run in the tournament,” said Buys.
In terms of a hoops future after graduation, Buys doesn’t have Jordan-like aspirations, but does aim to keep an open mind about playing at the collegiate level.
“Obviously with not playing last year I don’t have a whole lot of interest, but I’m definitely open to playing basketball in college,” he said. “If the right school reaches out I’ll definitely look into it.”
Now healthy and whole, Beverly appears to finding its identity. The Panthers (6-4) competed well with Catholic Memorial, one of state’s top ranked teams, on the road last weekend, staying within five points heading into the fourth before the Knights opened things up down the stretch for an 83-63 win. Three days later, head coach Matt Karakoudas‘ group raced past a good Salem team for an impressive 74-40 victory.
Star players Ryder Frost (20.5 ppg., 14.2 rpg., 6.2 apg.) and Dylan Crowley (19.8 ppg., 3.5 apg.) continue to impress and the talented duo will unquestionably be at the forefront of any sustained success the Panthers have. But every great team needs a strong supporting cast, and Beverly is looking more and more like they have just that.
Starting senior guard Rook Landman — “he’s a kid that could average 20 points a game,” said Karakoudas. “He’d probably be the leading scorer on a majority of other teams at the high school level, he’s that good of a player” — has provided an instant boost since returning from injury in a tight setback against Lawrence last week. Other key rotational pieces like Noe Diaz, Max Hemsey, Joseph Parsons Jr. and freshman Jacob Klass have all shown the ability to knock down open shots, play solid team defense and contribute in other areas on the court.
Division 1 competition is a gauntlet, and the Panthers will need a full team effort every time on the floor if they’re going to make a deep run come March.
“We’ve seen everything,” Karakoudas said on opponent’s defensive approach against Frost and Crowley. “We’ve seen the doubles, the triples in the post, the full face guard, double in the halfcourt. But it’s tough to double somebody because you now always have four other shooters on the floor. That’s something we’ve been missing but now with guys knocking down shots, doubling us is really difficult.”
Masconomet has had some unfortunate losses — games that have come down to the wire that the Chieftains have been unable to close out.
The frustrating defeats have resulted in a 4-7 record thus far, but if it wasn’t for senior standout Matt Richardson, that win/loss mark may look even worse. Richardson is currently averaging 24.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game; in this past week alone he went for 22 points with 15 boards in a loss to Saugus before exploding for 40 points and seven rebounds in a tight defeat to Marblehead.
As it stands the Chieftains are on the outside looking in in the MIAA Division 2 Power Rankings. But with plenty of season left and a bonified star leading the charge, head coach Steve Heintz‘s group still has plenty of time right the ship and make a push for the dance. Their next test comes on Friday against a hot Peabody team (7 p.m.).
After reaching the Division 3 Sweet 16 last March, Bishop Fenwick is currently enduring a rebuilding season. The Crusaders are just 1-9 thus far, which is understandable considering their current roster makeup. Not only did the squad graduate their entire starting lineup from last year, but they have three sophomores and four freshmen currently garnering significant minutes in 2022-23.
The future looks bright for the young, varsity inexperienced group, and that all starts with junior sharpshooter James Meklis. The offensively gifted guard has averaged 19.1 points thus far while knocking down a team-best 35 triples. He drilled a season-high eight of those long balls in a rivalry tilt at Peabody earlier this season and boasts one of the prettiest releases in the area.
“James this season epitomizes what is great about high school basketball players,” said Crusaders’ head coach Kevin Moran. “Our record this season is quite poor; it would be very easy for players to become disengaged. James has been terrific on both a personal and team level in remaining positive, engaged and dedicated to ‘getting better every day’. He as well as all the players on this year’s team are a real pleasure to coach.”
An updated look at the current MIAA Power Rankings by Division:
(Rankings were most recently updated on Tuesday, Jan. 17)
Division 1
Top two seeds: Lawrence; Central Catholic; Local teams: Beverly (20); Peabody (25); St. John’s Prep (32)
Division 2
Top two seeds: Malden Catholic; Mansfield; Local teams: Marblehead (12); Salem (24); Masconomet (53); Danvers (56)
Division 3
Top two seeds: Archbishop Williams; Pittsfield; Local teams: Swampscott (26); Essex Tech (44); Ipswich (61); Bishop Fenwick (62); Hamilton-Wenham (64)
Division 4
Top two seeds: Springfield International Charter; Wareham; Local teams: None
Division 5
Top two seeds: Taconic; David Prouty; Local teams: Salem Academy Charter (19)
Upcoming games to watch: Friday — Malden Catholic at St. John’s Prep (6:30); Ipswich at Amesbury (6:30); Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30); Danvers at Gloucester (7); Masconomet at Peabody (7); Swampscott at Saugus (7); Saturday — Beverly at Everett at TD Garden, Boston (1:30); Kents Hill at Pingree (4:30); Sunday — None scheduled; Monday, Jan. 23 — Covenant Christian at Marie Philip (4); Tuesday, Jan. 24 — St. John’s Prep at St. John’s Shrewsbury (6:30); Salem Academy at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30); Newburyport at Ipswich (6:30); Beverly at Saugus (7); Peabody at Danvers (7); Salem at Gloucester (7); Marblehead at Winthrop (7); Masconomet at Swampscott (7); Wednesday, Jan. 25 — Pingree at Bancroft (4:30); Essex Tech at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30).
