Peabody High boys hoop coach Thad Broughton had high expectations for his squad heading into the 2022-23 campaign — and rightfully so.
While they’re certainly not the tallest or most physically imposing team on the North Shore, the Tanners have a balanced rotation that thrives on defense. Through this season’s early stages they’ve shown the ability to turn opponents over at an incredibly effective rate, which has led to easy buckets on the other end.
That’s helped Peabody to a 5-1 start — with the lone loss coming against Beverly in a 62-61 decision — and has given the program an abundance of confidence moving forward.
“I did have high expectations for these guys coming in, and I think when you set the bar high like that the players respond to those sorts of goals,” said Broughton. “I knew what type of leaders we had and what type of athletes we had, but I think what’s really made me happy is watching them work together and be unselfish. They’re just constantly locked in — and it’s been a joy to watch.”
A number of players have stepped up for the Tanners thus far. Shea Lynch — referred to as “the rock for us” by Broughton — is the do-it-all workhorse and leader who can get it done on both ends of the floor with regularity; Danny Barrett is one of the team’s defensive leaders and glue guys; Raphel Laurent has blossomed into a reliable scorer and facilitator; 6-foot-3 Ruddy DeJesus provides length and strength down low and never shies away from a defensive challenge; Nathan Braz is a feisty guard who helps push the tempo; and newcomer Johnny Lucas, who spent last year with the JV’s, has adjusted extremely well to the varsity level while contributing on a nightly basis.
But the one player who’s truly come into his own is junior A.J. Forte. A nightmare matchup and Energizer Bunny-type spark on the soccer pitch, Forte has always made an impact with his vigor and scoring punch on the hardwood. This season, however, he’s reached a new level of confidence, elevating both he and his teammates’ games in visible fashion.
The 5-foot-10 point guard currently leads the area in scoring at over 27 points per game while dishing out better than four assists a night. His pesky defensive prowess (he had 8 steals in a recent win over Swampscott) has certainly aided Peabody’s impressive play on that side of the ball.
“(Forte) is just everywhere on the court; a complete player,” said Broughton. “Last year he took a huge leap from his freshman season, and then this year he’s taken an enormous leap from his sophomore season. He’s just a terrific player, and his defense is just as good as his offense.”
“I think the big thing for me is I just got a little more calm and a little more confident with my game,” noted Forte, who showed flashes of his scoring ability last season while registering a 40-point game. “I worked on my shot a lot, but really just worked on everything. Just kept playing and playing ... and it’s paid off so far.”
While Forte’s jumper and outside shot has unquestionably improved, he attributes much of his scoring to a committed team defense and overall chemistry as a unit. The Tanners have found unlimited success with their 3-2 press, which has allowed Forte and the other guards to get out and run in transition.
Chemistry-wise, the Tanners boast a unique bond on and off the court, which obviously makes things much easier on game nights.
“Honestly we’re a little surprised at how good we’ve been, but we know each other so well off the court and our chemistry and ability to play together so well has been huge,” said Forte. “We just want to keep pressing, keep playing our game. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing; we feel like if we play our game we can beat almost anybody.”
Forte and the Tanners will look to keep the ball rolling when they take on a tough Salem team Friday night (7) in Witch City.
■■■
Speaking of Salem, Witches’ sophomore Brayson Green continues to play some excellent hoop.
An athletic and versatile swingman, Green is currently averaging a team-high 19.2 ppg. to go with 5.5 rpg. He’s shooting 48 percent from the field, 37 percent from distance and 80 percent from the line, and defensively, he’s swatted 12 shots and swiped 14 steals in just six games.
■■■
Make it five straight double-doubles to start the season for Essex Tech’s Shawn O’Keefe. A reigning Salem News all-star, O’Keefe led the Hawks to a Commonwealth Athletic Conference Small title last winter while averaging a team-high 12 points to go with 8.7 rebounds.
This season, the senior forward has bolstered those nightly numbers to 16.2 points and 12.4 boards per contest while helping the Hawks get off to a 3-2 start.
“When you think about a kid you want to represent your school, you think of a kid like Shawn,” said Essex Tech head coach Juan Juan. “He’s turned himself into the face of our program, the leader. He continues to improve every night with his decision making.”
Most recently, O’Keefe went for 15 points and 15 boards in a tight loss at Lynnfield Tuesday evening. He also has games of 23 points and 14 rebounds and 19 points and 12 boards, respectively.
O’Keefe had just two double-doubles last season, but is now a threat to secure one just about every time he’s on the floor.
“He’s been on a tear to start the season and he’s been a menace on the glass,” added Juan. “We have asked him to handle the ball a lot more this year and it’s helped us. Essex North Shore is lucky to have a student-athlete like Shawn.”
O’Keefe and his teammates will be back in action Friday when they host Mystic Valley (5:30 p.m.).
■■■
Just two area teams have yet to secure a win: Ipswich (0-5) and St. John’s Prep (also 0-5).
The young Tigers — they have just three seniors — have had some tough matchups of late (at Peabody and at Manchester Essex), but will look to get off the schneid Friday against an equally inexperienced Hamilton-Wenham team. Ipswich has some good shooters and has competed at a high level at times (they were tied with unbeaten Manchester at the half Wednesday night), but so far have been unable to string together a complete 32 minutes.
Meanwhile, St. John’s Prep is still finding their way under new head coach Dave Clay. Three of the Eagles’ five losses have occurred by single digits, while all five came against teams with winning records. Their next chance to find the win column comes Friday at home (6:30) against St. John’s Shrewsbury.
It’s also worth noting that none of our area teams remain undefeated.
■■■
Upcoming games to watchFriday — Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (6:30); St. John’s Shrewsbury at St. John’s Prep (6:30); Peabody at Salem (7); Beverly at Masconomet (7); Danvers at Swampscott (7); Saturday — Holderness at Pingree (4:30); Sunday — No games scheduled; Monday, Jan. 9 — No games scheduled; Tuesday, Jan. 10 — Prospect Hill at Salem Academy (5:45); BC High at St. John’s Prep (6:30); Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30); North Reading at Ipswich (6:30); Winthrop at Danvers (7); Marblehead at Peabody (7); Salem at Masconomet (7); Wednesday, Jan. 11 — Lawrence at Beverly (7); Shawsheen at Essex Tech (7); Thursday, Jan. 12 — Salem at Salem Academy (6).
Full Court Press is a boys high school basketball column that appears in The Salem News each Friday during the winter sports season. Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.