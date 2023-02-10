Now may be the time for the Marblehead boys hoop team to make its push.
On paper the Magicians have the talent, size and depth to compete with virtually anyone in Division 2. But an inability to close out tight games against good competition — i.e. a one-point loss to Salem, a six-point setback to Peabody, and a seven-point defeat against Beverly —had plagued them at times this winter.
Tuesday’s marquee rematch victory over a strong Peabody squad may just help flip the script.
After building an 11-point halftime lead, Marblehead found itself up just four heading into the final frame. It was a movie the Magicians had seen before, only this time they finished strong to pull out a 63-54 victory.
“That’s a big one for us to make sure that we’re in the tourney,” said Marblehead head coach Mike Giardi, his team now 10-5. “We got into a situation where we had a pretty good lead and slowly but surely, Peabody cut into it. Those are the things, the leads, that have haunted us in the past.
“So to get by that and pull one out really gives our guys a big confidence boost.”
Strictly from a rotational standpoint, Marblehead checks all the boxes. They have three quality big men in Miles O’Neill (8.4 ppg., 8.7 rpg.), Ryan Commoss (9.4 ppg, 7.0 rpg) and Scotty Campbell, all of whom bring size, strength and rebounding down low. Collectively, they helped Marblehead earn a 36-8 edge in points in the paint and an 18-7 advantage in second chance points in the win over Peabody — two areas they’ve thrived in all season.
Even when they’re not scoring, the trio’s ability to clog the lane has helped open things up for a slew of other capable players. That includes uber-athletic guard Isaiah Makor (10.4 ppg, 7.7 rpg), who has proven to be one of the best rebounders and finishers at his position in the area.
“It’s huge having all those big guys, but what it also does is it frees up guys like Isaiah who can leap out of the gym. When the big guys are getting bodied up it frees Isaiah so he can still get a big game rebounding the ball as well,” said Giardi, whose team out-rebounded Peabody by a 50-36 margin on Tuesday.
The depth doesn’t stop there. Senior captain and speedy, physical guard Tyrone Countyrmon leads the Magicians in scoring at 13.6 ppg and has knocked in 21 triples. His best quality, however, is certainly his passing; he dished out 12 assists against the Tanners and currently leads the area in that category at 7.2 dimes per game.
Sharpshooting junior swingman Nick Lemmond (10.9 ppg) leads the way from distance, having cashed in on 34 triples this season after transferring over from St. John’s Prep. Lemmond was battling an illness against Peabody, and Marblehead turned to senior guard Magnus McCarthy and others without missing a beat.
The Magicians’ main focus in the win over the Tanners was to slow down standout junior A.J. Forte, who cooked them for 33 points the first time around. Forte still managed 19 points in the rematch, but was held to an inefficient shooting clip and seemingly had to work for every shot.
“The kid’s an athlete; he’s all over the floor,” Giardi said of Forte. “We just tried to wear him down and force it out of his hands as much as possible. Magnus got the starting nod with Nick Lemmond sick, and he did a great job getting up and down the floor with him. It was awesome.”
Giardi has also gotten key contributions at times from guys like Cameron Comstock and Aven Denbow. Sophomore Matt Sherf is another talented guard whom the head coach would love to find more minutes for, as is junior Adrian Baron.
“We’re definitely getting there,” said Giardi. “I think the hard part is we have some really good underclassmen, guys that are hanging back right now and haven’t gotten the run they probably would on other teams. “We have some young guards that we’re trying to find ways to get them in there and get comfortable. Kids that work really hard, some wing players as well with JV that are practicing with varsity.”
Currently rostering 17 players on varsity, Marblehead’s overall depth is a great problem to have. It’s not a one-dimensional squad with one or two stars that opponents can hone in on on a nightly basis; a variety of players can beat you on any given night, and their size and athleticism across the board allows them to mix it up and get after it defensively.
The Magicians head to Masconomet Friday for a 7 p.m. tip-off, with road tilts at Gloucester and Swampscott looming next week. They’ll wrap up the regular season with the Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Classic beginning Sunday, Feb. 19 with a matchup against Bedford. Gloucester and Bishop Fenwick will also play each other that day, with the winners advancing to Monday’s championship.
Although they have yet to get over the hump against the state’s top teams, Beverly continues to prove that it belongs in the discussion as true Division 1 title contenders.
The Panthers went toe-to-toe with Catholic Memorial Tuesday, building as big as a nine-point lead in the second half while keeping pace with the high-flying, dynamic Knights’ offense. They ultimately went cold down the stretch, suffering a 91-83 home defeat to dip to 12-6 (12-5 for the purpose of the state’s power rankings) on the season.
But five of those six losses have come to arguably the state’s top three teams: Lawrence (twice), Catholic Memorial (twice), and undefeated Lynn English, with the only outlier being a season opening setback to Marblehead. Against both Lawrence and CM, the Panthers improved drastically the second time around, nearly stealing wins on both occasions.
Ryder Frost continues to supplant his case as the Northeastern Conference’s best player. He’s averaging 22.5 ppg., 14.2 rpg., and 6.0 apg a game and has been producing above those clips in recent weeks. Frost needs 32 more points to reach 1,000 for his career; his first chance to do so comes Friday at Salem (7 p.m.).
One role player worth highlighting from Tuesday’s setback is senior Max Hemsey. The starting forward took an elbow to the mouth in a recent game, but returned to action without missing a single practice and was able to knock down some huge shots against CM.
“Max is as tough as they come,” said head coach Matt Karakoudas. “He took an elbow and two of his front teeth got jammed in the back of his throat, his mouth is full of stitches right now, they had to pull his teeth back, wire them together ... it did not look pretty, and he didn’t even miss a practice. That’s the type of kid Max is.”
Beverly was seeded at No. 9 in the most recent MIAA Division 1 power rankings, and Tuesday’s loss likely won’t hurt them much when the new rankings are released on Friday.
Salem sophomore Brayson Green has been just as impressive for the red-hot Witches. Green recently dropped a career-high 31 points on 14-of-21 shooting in a win over Masconomet this past Tuesday. Currently sporting nightly averages of 20.8 ppg., 6.8 rpg, 2.5 apg., 1.6 spg., and 1.9 bpg., he’s steadily increased his scoring in recent weeks.
Congratulations to St. John’s Prep big man Greg Keane, who committed to Suffolk University to continue his academic and athletic career. The 6-foot-7 senior has gradually earned more and more minutes this season and has impressed with his ability to defend the rim — he’s averaging three blocks per game — and finish down low.
Shout out to former Salem News Player of the Year Will Batchelder, who set the Holy Cross record for most 3-pointers in a game by drilling eight against Lafayette earlier this week. Batchelder played two seasons at St. John’s Prep, taking home Salem News POY honors in 2019 before transferring to Governor’s Academy.
Now a freshman at Holy Cross, the sharpshooting guard has started all 26 games, averaging 12.3 points and 2.0 assists while knocking down better than 42 percent of his 3-balls.
Upcoming games to watch:
Friday — Hamilton-Wenham at Manchester Essex (6:30); Amesbury at Ipswich (6:30); Beverly at Salem (7); Whittier at Peabody (7); Marblehead at Masconomet (7); Winthrop at Swampscott (7).
Monday — St. John’s Prep at St. Mary’s Lynn (6:30).
Tuesday — Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30); Ipswich at Georgetown (6:30); Masconomet at Danvers (7); Salem at Swampscott (7); Peabody at Saugus (7); Marblehead at Gloucester (7).
Wednesday — Hebron at Pingree (3:15)
Thursday — Manchester Essex at Ipswich (6:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown (6:30); Wakefield at Salem (7); Marblehead at Swampscott (7).
Full Court Press is a boys high school basketball column that appears in The Salem News each Friday during the winter season. Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.