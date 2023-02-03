With his team facing a double-digit deficit in the second half of Wednesday’s Eastern Independent League clash against Beaver Country Day, Pingree’s Ray Cuevas began to cook.
The 6-foot-2 guard splashed home three consecutive triples, the last of which came on a heat check release with a defender draped all over him.
Cuevas would ultimately foul out with just over six minutes to play as his team suffered a heartbreaking 65-64 defeat. But if it weren’t for his offensive efforts, the Highlanders likely would’ve never been in a position to win in the first place.
Cuevas’ timely scoring barrage is nothing new; he’s averaging a team-high 22.5 points on efficient shooting clips (55 percent overall, 43 percent from long distance) . The Ipswich native has been a welcome addition to head coach Steve Gibbs‘ lineup since transferring over from his hometown high school prior to the season.
“He’s a player; that’s what it comes down to,” said teammate Hudson Weidman, a junior starter. “Ray’s obviously the best scorer on the team, and a lot of times you see kids become selfish and they don’t really blend well with a new team. But Ray’s exactly the opposite. We’re super lucky to have him.”
Making the move In three seasons at Ipswich High, Cuevas emerged as one of the most talented and versatile players in the Cape Ann League. He dropped in nearly 23 ppg. last winter, canning 59 three-pointers en route to team MVP and CAL all-star honors.
But with aspirations of playing high level collegiate ball, the 195-pounder ultimately made the decision to transfer to Pingree.
It was nothing against Ipswich; Cuevas cherished his time there. But playing at the prep school level would help him further grow his game and gain more exposure against top-tier competition.
Now repeating his junior season, Cuevas hasn’t missed a beat for his new team.
“Definitely the network that coach Gibbs has,” Cuevas said on what went into his decision to transfer to Pingree. “He’s been around basketball his whole life, and the relationships he’s built with coaches and people in general was huge for me.
“It was comfortable coming in, I didn’t feel much of a change socially,” he added. “The game’s a bit faster, the guys are a little bigger, but it’s still just basketball. It’s been fun.”
Cuevas got to work in the summer, training with his new teammates and getting in plenty of run on the court. By the time the winter campaign rolled around, he was eager and ready to show the league what he’s got.
Boasting a quick, pure release with great elevation on his jumper, Cuevas quickly established himself as a knockdown shooter from all areas on the floor. Much like his Tiger days, he’s been the focal point for all opposing defenses, regularly facing a variety of looks while brushing them off with effortless skill and poise.
For as good a scorer as Cuevas is, he’s just as unselfish as a teammate. He doesn’t force it when the shot isn’t there and does a great job making the right read and helping others on the offensive end. Defensively, he’s a ball hound capable of swiping a steal with minimal contact and pushing the issue in transition, or leaping for a well-timed block at the rim.
“When he drives, he’s got five guys waiting for him all the time,” said Gibbs. “But he’s got great court vision and is a willing passer. His handle is really tight and he doesn’t lose the ball even when he’s doubled. He plays through a lot of contact and he’s unwavering as far as his approach. He might miss three shots in a row, but always feels the next one is going in.
“That’s what I love most about him; he’s a gamer.”
The next step As if his shooting and playmaking wasn’t enough (he averages 4 assists per contest), Cuevas’ ability to attack the rim with a purpose is special. He may not look like your typical high flyer, but he’s sneaky athletic and has thrown down a number of impressive dunks this season.
A true two-way player, Cuevas has helped the Highlanders to a 10-6 record and put themselves in position to win a league title in the coming weeks. The recent loss to Beaver — currently the top team in the EIL — certainly stings, but the hope is that Pingree will get to see them again in the conference playoffs.
“It’s really either us or them I think for the EIL title, which is our goal,” said Cuevas. “Get the EIL title, qualify for NEPSAC and have a shot there. We’ll see (Beaver) again in the playoffs and we’ll be ready.”
The Highlanders have a talented rotation that includes Weidman (13 ppg., 6 rpg., 3 spg.), big man Charlie Lynch (11 ppg., 6 rpg.), fiery guard Matt “Tank” ;Cuevas’ desire to continue his budding career in college is something he strives for each day. He plans to play AAU ball in the spring, using tournaments and showcases to help boost his stock.
“In almost every game he’s been the best player on the court. He’s going to have a long future in basketball,” said Gibbs. “The sky’s the limit for him. He can knock down shots from 3-point land, handle the ball, handle the contact, defend, so he’s definitely a Division 1 player in my mind.”
“The goal is Division 1,” added Cuevas. “But Division 2 is also in the picture. I just want to play scholarship level basketball; that’s my goal.”
Congratulations to Salem Academy senior Jorbert Peralta for notching his 1,000th career point in Monday’s win over CCSC. Peralta did so with a putback layup inside, finishing the evening with 28 points.
He joins 2020 graduate Ali Kachmer (1,237 career points) as the only two players in Salem Academy boys hoop history to reach the milestone mark.
“What Jorbert has done for our basketball program, but more importantly our community, is unmatched,” said Navigators’ head coach Ben Petrides. “On the court he is the definition of a two-way player and leads by example. His work ethic is second to none. Off the court he’s a high honor roll student, a mentor for our middle school students, and a true role model within our Salem community.”
ICYMI: Beverly’s Ryder Frost exploded for a career-high 40 points to go with 20 rebounds and six assists in last Friday’s double-digit win over Peabody. He followed that up with 31 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in a big win over Masco this past Tuesday.
Frost regularly draws double teams and traps, and he sees a variety of different defenses thrown at him on a nightly basis. But it hasn’t stopped the 6-foot-6 forward from producing at an extremely high level. As it stands, Frost holds per game averages of 21.8 points, 14 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest.
The college prospect will need to keep his foot on the gas after the Panthers’ lost senior Rook Landman to an elbow injury last week. Landman was battling back from a knee injury that forced him to miss the first nine games of the season and was starting to round into form as Beverly headed for the regular season homestretch.
Salem’s Brayson Green continues to prove himself as one of the best players in the Northeastern Conference. The sophomore swingman brings length, athleticism and pure skill to the table and has strung together some impressive performances.
Green — who rarely comes off the floor — dazzled with three dunks in the fourth quarter of a tight win over rival Peabody earlier this week. One of those slams came off a spin move and two-handed jam off vert; another was made possible after he blocked a 3-point attempt and punched it home on the other end. Green’s individual mini-run — he scored eight straight points at one point — helped the Witches overcome a sluggish shooting night to prevail, 41-36.
“Like I’ve said all year long, Brayson seems to get better and better every game,” said Witches’ head coach Tom Doyle. “He’s the focus (defensively) of every other team, and certainly we’re relying on him to do a lot out there.”
Green has helped Salem to a 10-4 record (8-3 for Power Ranking purposes) while averaging 19.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He’s also blocked 29 shots as a defensive anchor for his squad.
He’s gotten help elsewhere from the likes of Chris Qirjazi, Corey Grimes, Devante Ozuna, Eddie Butler and Quinn Rocco Ryan, while senior point guard Jack Doyle has knocked in some big 3-balls of late. Against Peabody, Doyle showed off his range with a few attempts from way downtown; he’s hit 30 total on the year.
“We’ll have a discussion over dinner about how deep he’s going there,” joked coach Doyle, Jack’s father. “But he does hit some big ones; we just have to get him to rein it in a little bit, get to a better spot so he can knock down more of them for us.”
Salem hosts Saugus Friday (7 p.m.), needing two more wins to officially punch its ticket to the Division 2 state tournament.
