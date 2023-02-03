Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Windy with on and off snow showers this morning. Bright sunshine later. Morning high of 31F with temps falling sharply to the single digits. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low -8F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.