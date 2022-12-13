At last, the boys high school hoops season is upon us.
That means my weekly-published Full Court Press column is back, too. So let's start with a preview for the 14 programs in our coverage area.
Beverly
Head coach: Matt Karakoudas (6th season)
Captains: Dylan Crowley, Sr. G; Rook Landman, Sr. G; Ryder Frost, Jr. F.
Other key players: Max Hemsey, Sr. G; Jack Ryan, Sr. F; Noe Diaz, Jr. G.
Season outlook: Frost returns to the Panthers after a phenomenal sophomore campaign and the offense will likely run through him, with fellow captains Crowley and Landman both capable of chipping in with big games on any given night. Losing standout Gabe Copeland to Proctor Academy hurts, but Beverly has more than enough to compete at a very high level in the NEC.
"We have the talent and ability to have a successful season and make a run in the tournament if the stars align," said Karakdouas. "We have some key players out right now and hope we're at full strength at the right time. 'Next player up' mentality at the moment for us; some players who are inexperienced will have to get experienced quickly."
Bishop Fenwick
Head coach: Kevin Moran
Captains: James Meklis, Jr. G; Nate Allder, Soph. G.
Other key players: Will Perillo, Sr. F; John Kennedy, Jr. G; Brady Jenkins, Soph. G; James Vahey, Soph. F.
Season outlook: The Crusaders graduated their entire starting lineup (8 seniors total), so Moran will turn to an inexperienced, guard-heavy roster this winter. Two of Fenwick's tallest players — Quinn Stockman and Ben Saniboni — are freshmen, and both will likely see significant time. A total of 31 freshman tried out for the program, so the future is certainly bright.
Danvers
Head coach: Chris Timson (6th season)
Captains: None
Key players: Aris Xerras, Sr. F; Deryn Lanphere, Sr. G; Quinton Shairs, Sr. G; Jacob Wescott, Sr. F; John DiTomaso, Sr. G.
Season outlook: The Falcons bring back five seniors, including standouts Lanphere and Xerras. Lanphere scored 40 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in an opening night win over Bishop Fenwick last week, while Xerras will regularly pose problems down low for opposing defenses. This is quite possibly the most experienced and talented team Danvers has had in some time, and a state tournament berth could certainly be in the cards.
"To compete at a high level, play disciplined basketball and play as a team," Timson said when asked what his expectations were. "With a team of five seniors back, we're looking for them to lead our team on and off the court."
Essex Tech
Head coach: Juan Juan (7th season)
Captains: Shawn O'Keefe, Sr. F; PJ Norton, Sr. G; Jack McBournie, Sr. G; Colin Holden, Sr. F.
Other key players: Joey Bono, Sr. G; Christian Federico, Sr. F; Harry Lynch, Sr. F.
Season outlook: The Hawks have the luxury of returning 10 seniors, including go-to guy O'Keefe. Juan says O'Keefe is much improved and has added a consistent 3-point shot to his arsenal. Considering their depth and experience, Essex Tech will aim to repeat as league champions before moving to the CAL next season. They have scheduled games against out-of-conference squads Masconomet, Hamilton-Wenham and Lynnfield, which should help them as they look to punch their MIAA tournament ticket once again.
Hamilton-Wenham
Head coach: Mike DiMarino (8th season)
Captains: Connor McClintock, Sr. F; John Ertel, Sr. G.
Other key players: AB Labell, Jr. G.
Season outlook: The Generals missed the playoffs last year for the first time in over a decade; this winter, they have nine underclassmen on the varsity roster. According to DiMarino, "key season-ending injuries to Ertel, (junior) Chris Collins and Adam Green threw a wrench into the season plans. However, the young squad is coming together quickly and expected to compete in a strong Cape Ann League." Expect Hamilton-Wenham to be in the mix for a tourney berth.
Ipswich
Head coach: Alan Laroche (14th season)
Captains: Toby Adams, Sr. G.
Other key players: Max Chesley, Jr. G; Isaiah Gonzalez, Jr. G; Nate Pillis, Sr. F.
Season outlook: The Tigers lost star Ray Cuevas to Pingree, but return some key rotational pieces and plenty of shooting on the outside. Laroche has a simple approach about the looming campaign: "We're expecting that our level of effort in each game is greater than the other team ... we hope that this will lead us to the top of the CAL Baker Division and into the state tournament."
Marblehead
Head coach: Mike Giardi (10th season)
Captains: Tyrone Countrymon, Sr. G; Aven Denbow, Sr. F; Isaiah Makor, Sr. G.
Other key players: Matt Sherf, Soph. G; Adrian Baron, Jr. G; Miles O'Neill, Jr. F/C; Scott Campbell, Jr. C; Ryan Commoss, Jr. F; Cam Comstock, Jr. F; Nick Lemmond, Jr. F.
Season outlook: Fresh off a 13-7 campaign, the Magicians return just one starter (Countrymon) but boast a ton of depth and an overall talented junior class. Countrymon will run the point and has shown the ability to facilitate and get to the rim effectively. Lemmond, who transferred back home from St. John's Prep, should be an impactful addition. Marblehead has a ton of length with guys like O'Neill, Campbell, Commoss and Comstock, while Denbow returns to the fold after missing the past two seasons with injury.
Masconomet
Head coach: Steve Heintz (3rd season)
Captains: Matt Richardson, Sr. G/F; Will Mitchell, Sr. G.
Other key players: Brendan Bazazi, Sr. F; Christian Shaffer, Sr. F; Brayden Dillon, Jr. G; Ryan Corcoran, Jr. G.
Season outlook: The Chieftains bring speed and depth to the table and have already recorded a signature win after Richardson sunk Tewksbury last week with a late triple. After going 11-9 last winter, Heintz believes this year's group can improve on that record. "It's a deeper, faster team that will still defend well, but may play with a little more pace," he said. "(We have) good dynamics and chemistry, and some key contributions from the freshmen and sophomore classes."
Peabody
Head coach: Thad Broughton (12th season)
Captains: Shea Lynch, Sr. F; Danny Barrett, Sr. G.
Other key players: AJ Forte, Jr. G; Nathan Braz, Sr. G.
Season outlook: Peabody has a number of gifted athletes, with all four of the above-mentioned players contributing at a high level on either the football or soccer fields this fall. Lynch is a true workhorse who can get it done on both ends of the court with consistency. Forte — who had a 40-point game last season — and Barrett were both key players a season ago who have gotten better. Peabody competed with the top teams in the NEC a year ago and we should fully expect that to happen again.
"There are a number of players who are stepping up and competing for roles," said Broughton, whose team went 13-7 last year before losing to Cambridge in the Div. 1 tourney. "So far we've seen great competition and attitude in practice as we look to cement those spots."
Pingree
Head coach: Steve Gibbs (20th season)
Captains: Hudson Weidman, Jr, G; Matt Theriault, Jr. G; Rogan Cardinal, Sr. F; Charlie Lynch, Jr. F.
Other key players: Ray Cuevas, Jr. G; Jayden DelTorchio, Jr. F; Jack Murphy, Soph. G; Max Jacobson, Sr. G
Season outlook: Gibbs will have the luxury of deploying a deep and talented rotation. Ipswich transfer Ray Cuevas has already had some big games offensively and is capable of leading Pingree in scoring on a nightly basis. All four captains — three of whom shined on the football field, the other the soccer pitch — are tremendous leaders and reliable on-court contributors. The Highlanders will likely have a balanced attack more often than not while putting an emphasis on hard-nosed defense. Strong from their starters to their bench, they should make some serious noise in the EIL.
Salem
Head coach: Tom Doyle (20th season)
Captains: TBA
Other key players: Jack Doyle, Sr. G; Chris Qirjazi, Sr. F; Brayson Green, Soph. F; Corey Grimes, Jr. F; Ed Butler, Jr. G; Devante Ozuna, Jr. G.
Season outlook: The Witches haven't missed the postseason since 2000, and I fully expect that impressive streak to continue this winter. Jack Doyle showed patience, poise and unselfishness running the offense last year while Green, who saw significant minutes as a freshman off the bench, will likely enter the starting lineup and be called upon for an even bigger role. Fresh off a terrific soccer campaign, Qirjazi is another versatile player and key leader. Salem has a challenging schedule with hopes of boosting its MIAA power ranking, but should be in the mix in the NEC by season's end.
Salem Academy
Head coach: Ben Petrides (9th season)
Captains: Jorbert Peralta, Sr. G; Ivan Paredes, Jr. G.
Other key players: Azriel Taguiam, Jr. G; Angel Santiago, Soph. G; Jordan Maxson, 8th grade G; Radley Valsote, Jr. G/F; Mark Herb, Sr. F/C.
Season outlook: The Navigators competed well in last week's season-opening tournament, getting strong play from Peralta at both ends of the court. Maxson also impressed in his debut, displaying an impressive skill set for his age and proving that the moment wasn't too big for him. Salem Academy qualified for the state tournament last year before losing in the Round of 16; they lost some key players (including standout Dexter Brown), but play with energy and effort every time out.
St. John's Prep
Head coach: Dave Clay (1st season)
Captains: Mike O'Brien, Sr. F; Dan Trainor, Sr. G; Dominic Greaves, Sr. G.
Other key players: Liam Buys, Sr. G; Greg Keane, Sr. F; Gael Muchnik, Jr. G; Jack Angelopoulos, Jr. G; Jeremiah Polanco, Jr. G.
Season outlook: The Eagles will embark on a new era as Clay, the former Newburyport head coach, takes over following the departure of John Dullea. St. John's should be able to utilize their height advantage in many matchups and have enough depth to compete in the Catholic Conference.
"We expect to compete in every game with maximum effort and team play," said Clay. "Offensively, our primary goal is to put pressure on the defense by pushing the ball in transition. If we don't get the type of shot we're looking for in transition, we'll play an unselfish style where we'll move the ball in the halfcourt until we find an open shot or layup. Defensively we aim to put pressure on the ball, knowing that we have a couple of great rim protectors ready to help us if we get beat."
Swampscott
Head coach: Jay Knowles (3rd season)
Captains: Max Brodsky, Sr. G; Riad Benagour, Sr. F/C; Liam Wales, Jr. G.
Other key players: Savaughn Pearson, Sr.; Tyler Chiarello, Jr.; Jake Collins, Jr.; Henry Beuttler, Soph.; Gabe Tripp, Soph.; Connor Charello, Fr.
Season outlook: The Big Blue return four varsity players from what was a super successful 2021-22 season. Big man Benagour is a reliable shot disruptor down low, and fellow captains Brodsky and Wales can both get it done from the outside. A number of newcomers and players that saw limited varsity burn last season will be called upon for bigger roles. "We have a good mix of young and veteran players, so if we continue to work hard and buy into our system we should have a successful season," said Knowles.