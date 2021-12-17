Although shortened and restricted, the 2020-21 high school boys basketball season was certainly fun — to me, any form of hoops can provide entertainment for fans of the game.
But the aforementioned COVID-19 stricken campaign also left plenty to be desired. Due to safety protocols and subsequent rule changes, things like jump balls, sideline inbounds passes and of course state tournament competition was done away with.
Fortunately, we’re back to a more normal brand of basketball this winter, and I believe I can speak for all of our North Shore squads in saying Hallelujah! Most teams have already hit the ground running and once again, it appears we’ll have plenty of talent to go around this season.
So without further adieu, here’s a quick glance at what to expect from each of our local programs.
BEVERLY
Head coach: Matt Karakoudas (5th season)
Team captains: Nick Braganca, Sr., F; Griffin Francis, Sr., G.
Other key players: Zack Sparman, Sr., F; Rook Landman, Jr., G; Gabe Copeland, Jr., F; Ryder Frost, Soph., F; Nick Fox, Sr., F/C; Dylan Crowley, Jr., G.
Outlook: The Panthers opened the year with a one possession loss against Division 3 power St. Mary’s last Friday. Despite the end result, head coach Matt Karakoudas’ group showed flashes of brilliance as they battled back from a double-digit effort to nearly squeak one out on their home court. Sophomore Ryder Frost was terrific throughout, Zack Sparkman was a man amongst boys on the glass, and guys like Rook Landman, Gabe Copeland and Dylan Crowley all contributed on both ends of the floor. Beverly is talented, well coached and relatively deep; it should once again contend for an NEC title and subsequent deep run come playoff time. The Panthers will compete in Division 1 this year, and in preparation for that, they have added a number of tough out of conference opponents to their regular season slate.
BISHOP FENWICK
Head coach: Kevin Moran (6th season)
Team captains: Jason Romans, Sr., G; Michael Yentin, Sr., F; Nick Bowers, Sr., F; Che Hanks, Jr., G; Patrick Carroll, Sr., F.
Other key players: Gianni Mercurio, Sr., F; Robert Greener, Sr., G; Steven Woods, Sr., G.
Outlook: The Crusaders boast depth and experience led by their four senior captains, all of whom played key roles a season ago. Jason Romans in particular is an early candidate for league MVP; he’s a do-it-all guard that will run the show for head coach Kevin Moran. Che Hanks is the perfect backcourt compliment while Michael Yentin is a terrific outside shooter. Fenwick has reloaded, rather than rebuilt, and has all the tools in piece for a successful season.
DANVERS
Head coach: Chris Timson (5th season)
Team captains: None
Other key players: Aris Xerras, Jr., F; Deryn Lanphere, Jr., G/F; Adam Akerman, Sr., G.
Outlook: The Falcons are young and inexperienced, and this will certainly be a rebuilding season for them. They struggled offensively in a season-opening loss against Beverly earlier this week, and head coach Chris Timson hopes to find a go-to offensive player that can spark the offense moving forward.
“We have one senior, 10 juniors and four sophomores,” said Timson. “We’re more looking to get experience on the big stage this season; the boys need to really build their confidence and get some experience to find their way. We need to find someone who is willing to score and not afraid to shoot the ball.”
ESSEX TECH
Head coach: Juan Juan (6th season)
Team captains: TBA
Other key players: Cael Dineen, Sr., F; Josh Berube, Sr., G; Rolando Castillo, Sr., F; PJ Norton, Jr., G; Jack McBournie, Jr., G; Rudy De Jesus, Jr., G/F.
Outlook: The Hawks are 12 players deep and play all of them, which means they will have the luxury of rotating guys in and out and giving teams different looks on a regular basis. They also return their entire varsity team from a season ago and have the talent to compete for a Commonwealth Athletic Conference championship.
“Our length and athleticism is our strength,” said head coach Juan Juan. “We have 6-foot-6 Cael Dineen and 6-7 Rolando Castillo along with Ruddy (De Jesus) and Shawn (O’Keefe) who are both 6-3.”
HAMILTON-WENHAM
Head coach: Mike DiMarino (7th season)
Team captains: Tom DeSimone, Sr., G; Markus Nordin, Sr., G/F; Stefan Messer, Sr., F.
Other key players: Kevin O’Donnell, Sr., F; Connor McClintock, Jr., G/F.
Outlook: The Generals bring back the talented and versatile Markus Nordin, who led all scorers with 30 points (and 17 rebounds) in a season opening win over Lynnfield earlier this week. Nordin will likely carry the offensive load for head coach Mike DiMarino, with a number of newcomers looking to contribute in a big way.
“We have 12 new bodies that will learn this year; none of them have varsity experience,” said DiMarino. “We’re really excited to see what’s going to happen. There’s been some nice surprises but we’re just going to take it one game at a time and see how we develop.”
IPSWICH
Head coach: Alan LaRoche (13th season)
Team captains: Tyler White, Sr., F; Charlie Henderson, Sr., G; Ray Cuevas, Jr., G.
Other key players: Evan Stein, Sr., G/F; Spencer Johnson, Sr., F; Toby Adams, Jr., G; Nate Pillis, Jr., F/C; Max Chesley, Soph., G; Isaiah Gonzalez, Soph., G.
Outlook: The Tigers got off to a brilliant start this week, beating Ipswich by 15 points to open the season. Sharpshooter Ray Cuevas returns for his junior campaign after a fantastic sophomore season, while fellow junior guard Toby Adams got going in the opening win with 16 points. This could very well be one of the more talented Ipswich team’s in recent years and all signs point to a successful winning campaign in the Cape Ann League.
“We are looking to bring maximum effort to both ends of the floor,” said veteran head coach Alan Laroche. “This group expects to be in the tournament come the end of the regular season, as do I. Driving a tournament bid will come from the attention to detail with our offensive rotations and our offensive actions.”
MARBLEHEAD
Head coach: Mike Giardi (9th season)
Team captains: Noah Mann, Sr., G; Lucas Mouthaan, Sr., F.
Other key players: Kipp Schauder, Sr., F; Bo Raitto, Jr., G; Tyrone Countryman, Jr., F; Magnus McCarthy, Jr., G.
Outlook: Key contributor from a season ago Hunter Fleming has since transferred to Governor’s Academy, so the Magicians will look to replace his production with both returning players and newcomers. They have a slew of talented athletes who showed out defensively in a comeback win over Gloucester to open the season.
“We’re just putting pieces together and that’s always the big key,” said head coach Mike Giardi. “The first game I think we showed a lot of character and heart; we clawed back after trailing 26-8 at one point, took our first lead with 30 seconds to go in the game and were able to hold on. So the kids played hard and that’s what we’re looking for.”
Both captains Noah Mann and Lucas Mouthaan figure to play big roles for an overall young team. A number of gifted football players who were on the team last season (including Josh Robertson, George Percy and James Doody) opted to focus on football this winter and not come out of the hoop team, so there’s plenty of room in the rotation for other guys to step up.
MASCONOMET
Head coach: Steve Heintz (2nd season)
Team captains: Ben Dillon, Sr., G; Brennen Johnston, Sr., G; Matt Richardson, Jr., F.
Other key players: Will Mitchell, Jr., G; Jake Coback, Sr., F; Corin Canada-Hunt, Sr., F; Hayden Canada-Hunt, Sr., F; Simon Berents, Sr., F; Jason Karas, Jr., G.
Outlook: The Chieftains are already off to an impressive start, having beaten both Tewksbury and Peabody to open the season. They have talent, depth and experience and will look to challenge the top teams in the Northeastern Conference.
“Improved offensive balance should compliment a stingy defense that only gave up 46 points per game last season,” said second-year head coach Steve Heintz. “Scoring should come from any one of the first six players, most likely led by (Ben) Dillon and (Matt) Richardson. The defense is a little more athletic, and a big key will be the ability to rebound at the end of the defensive possession, since there is not a lot of height on the team.”
PEABODY
Head coach: Thad Broughton (11th season)
Team captains: Nick Soper, Sr., G; Colin Berube, Sr., F.
Other key players: Luke Roan, Sr., F; Shea Lynch, Jr., F; Danny Barrett, Jr., G; Raphael Laurent, Soph., G; Anthony Forte, Soph., G.
Outlook: Fresh off a successful 8-4 run in the pandemic shortened 2020-21 season, the Tanners will look to reload and continue to move in the right direction as a team. They do have a few key returning players, such as captains Nick Soper and Colin Berube, as well as Shea Lynch and Danny Barrett, to name a few, but they still have a lot to figure out as the season commences. Peabody dropped its season opener to a strong Masco team earlier this week.
“There are a lot of spots up for grabs this year and we are looking to see who will take advantage of those opportunities,” said head coach Thad Broughton. “We graduated some key players and I am looking forward to seeing who will step up.”
PINGREE
Head coach: Steve Gibbs (19th season)
Team captains: Trevor Gibbs, Sr., G; Elijah Roberts, Sr., G; Emile Rijo, Sr., F.
Other key players: Jayden DelTorchio, Soph., F; Matt Theriault, Soph., G; Charlie Lynch, Soph., F; Rogan Cardinal, Jr., F.
Outlook: The Highlanders will be without key player and football star Hudson Weidman, who underwent surgery to repair an injured knee and will miss the entire season. However, there’s plenty of capable players on the roster eager to fill the void. Pingree has height, strong shooting and ball handling, and a particularly impressive sophomore class that will be called upon for big minutes. Both Trevor Gibbs and Elijah Roberts are college prospects and are poised for stellar senior seasons. In terms of competition, not many teams in the state will face a more difficult schedule, which should pay dividends when it comes to league competition and NEPSAC playoffs. Pingree is off to a 1-2 start (one of those losses coming by one point) and will head to Connecticut on Friday for an early season tune-up as they compete in the 59th Paul Francis Kingswood Oxford Invitational against top tier talent.
SALEM
Head coach: Tom Doyle (19th season)
Team captains: TBA
Other key players: Treston Abreu, Sr., F; Bryan De La Cruz, Sr., G; Jayren Romero, Sr., G; Jack Doyle, Sr., G; Chris Qirjazi, Jr., F; Angel Tejada, Sr., G; Darlin Santiago, Sr., G; Brayson Green, Fr., F.
Outlook: Having graduated all five starters and nine seniors in all, the Witches boast an almost an entirely new-look roster this winter. They have the luxury of bringing in transfers Treston Abreu (from Beverly) and Bryan De La Cruz (from Essex Tech) to bolster their lineup, and will look upon a number of newcomers to fill the void. Salem, which is extremely guard heavy, got off to a solid start on Thursday down in Florida, beating Auburn (VA) in the opening game of an invitational tournament.
“The goal is going to be progression and meshing all these new faces and bodies together,” said head coach Tom Doyle. “We’ll look to improve each day.”
SALEM ACADEMY
Head coach: Ben Petrides (8th season)
Team captains: Dexter Brown, Sr., F; Jobert Peralta, Jr., G.
Other key players: Azriel Taguiam, Soph., G; Ivan Paredes, Soph., G; Radley Valsote, Soph., F.
Outlook: The Navigators’ two captains, Dexter Brown and Jorbert Peralta, both played key roles for the squad a season ago and will look to build off those performances while leading a young group.
“This year’s team will be a hard working crew,” said Salem Academy athletic director Drew Betts. “The team will look to three sophomores in Radley Valsote, Ivan Paredes and Azriel Taguiam to fill big minutes this year. They’ll also look to senior Lorenzo Peguero and freshman Angel Santiago to support in their first years with the varsity program.”
SWAMPSCOTT
Head coach: Jason Knowles (2nd season)
Team captains: Cam O’Brien, Sr., G; Evan Roth, Sr., G.
Other key players: Mike Ross, Sr., F; Max Brodsky, Jr., G; Liam Wales, Soph., F; Ryan Ward, Soph., G.
Outlook: Like most teams, the Big Blue graduated some top tier talent including standout guard Andrew Augustin. But they return some key pieces and boast a strong shooting core. They should once again compete with the top teams in the Northeastern Conference as they aim for another postseason berth.
“We have a good amount of returning players who know our system and want to win,” said head coach Jason Knowles. “Cam O’Brien and Evan Roth have three years of varsity experience and have been excellent leaders on and off the floor. If we continue to grow as a team I know we can win and do something special.”
ST. JOHN’S PREP
Head coach: John Dullea (9th season)
Team captains: Kyle Webster, SR., F; Jack Perry, Sr., G.
Other key players: Steph Patrick, Jr., G; Mike O’Brien, Jr., F/C; Nathan Hendriks, Sr., G; Joachim Margetson, Sr., F.
Outlook: The Eagles opened the season with an impressive win over Lawrence on Tuesday, building as big as a 22-point lead before holding on down the stretch. The team’s biggest strength lies in the paint, with physical big men Kyle Webster and Mike O’Brien capable of dominating down low on both ends of the floor. Senior guard Jack Perry, who had a tremendous fall season as quarterback of the football team, will run the show and is capable of knocking down shots. Head coach John Dullea says his team will look to play inside out offensively, play strong defense and win games with grit and tenacity. They’re not going to light up the scoreboard on a regular basis, but hope to contain teams on the other end and come out on top in those grind-it-out contests.