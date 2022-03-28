The 2021-22 high school basketball season officially came to a close last weekend — and what a winter it was.
Not only did players, coaches and fans get treated to a sense of normalcy after a pandemic-impacted campaign last season, but a number of our local squads got their first taste of the newly-implemented MIAA statewide tournament as well. It seemed to provide fans with plenty of competitive tilts and intriguing matchups along the way.
Was it the most successful postseason for our Salem News area teams? Not by a long shot. But there was still a number of praiseworthy moments, dominant stretches and individual accomplishments. Without further adieu, let’s dive into the action that was for each of our teams (listed alphabetically below).
BEVERLY (21-3)
Top players: Ryder Frost (20.2 ppg., 10.3 rpg., 4.1 apg., 68 three-pointers); Gabe Copeland (16.0 ppg., 7.1 rpg., 5.1 apg.)
Playoff results (Div. 1): Beat Haverhill in first round (87-50); Lost to Central Catholic in Sweet 16 (82-75)
Despite their early playoff exit, the Panthers strung together another fantastic season. Led by head coach Matt Karakoudas they won their first 19 games, and their only losses came to eventual Div. 2 state champion Malden Catholic, Div. 1 Elite 8 representative Catholic Memorial, and Central Catholic in the postseason. Beverly boasted one of the most entertaining, fast paced offenses in the state and was consistently ranked among the Commonwealth’s best teams all season.
Not only did Frost and Copeland show up in a big way each night, but fellow starters Rook Landman and Dylan Crowley could also light it up. Captains Nick Braganca and Griffin Francis were fearless leaders and steady on-court contributors, while Zack Sparkman was a monster on the glass and came up with some huge games down the stretch.
BISHOP FENWICK (11-11)
Top players: Jason Romans (15.8 ppg., 8.1 rpg., 5.7 apg., 4.5 spg.); Mike Yentin (19.3 ppg., 4.7 rpg., 59 made threes); Che Hanks (18.4 ppg., 4.8 apg., 2.2 spg.)
Playoff results (Div. 3): Beat Belchertown in first round (77-30); Lost to New Mission in Sweet 16 (80-79)
The Crusaders had their struggles throughout the regular season and somewhat limped into the playoffs with a .500 record. But riding their talented Big 3 of Romans, Yentin and Hanks, they showed up big time in the playoffs.
After dismantling Belchertown, coach Kevin Moran‘s group came within a point of upsetting New Mission on the road. Romans reached 1,000 career points in the setback, and his team erased a late double-digit deficit to nearly pull off a thrilling comeback.
DANVERS (2-18)Top players: Quinton Shairs (31 made threes); Aris Xerras (7.5 rpg.); Deryn Lanphere
Playoff results: Did not qualify
Battling youth and inexperience, the Falcons struggled to find the win column. But you could never question their effort or willingness to learn and grow. Head coach Chris Timson had his team battling all season, and it led to two impressive wins: a 42-35 triumph over a playoff team in Masconomet, and a 53-38 decision over Hamilton-Wenham.
Shairs developed into a serious outside threat, big man Xerras was a reliable post presence and strong rebounder, and Lanphere really came into his own as the season rolled on. It’s going to be an uphill battle, but there’s no reason to believe the Falcons can’t continue to move in the right direction in 2022-23.
ESSEX TECH (11-10)
Top players: Shawn O’Keefe (12.0 points, 8.7 rebounds); Cael Dineen (10.3 rebounds)
Playoff results (Div. 3): Lost to Fairhaven in preliminary round (68-40)
The Hawks had plenty to celebrate this season. Led by an extremely balanced attack and deep bench, they won 11 games and the Commonwealth Athletic Conference Small Division crown.
O’Keefe was a do-it-all, two-way threat who consistently led the charge offensively, Dineen was among the area leaders in rebounding, and guys like Jack McBournie, Andrew Paulino, Christian Frederico and David Canedo could all knock down shots and grind defensively.
HAMILTON-WENHAM (6-14)Top players: Markus Nordin (17.7 ppg., 9.8 rpg., 4.2 apg.); Chris Collins (11.2 rpg.); Connor McClintock (7.8 rpg.)
Playoff results: Did not qualify
After virtually a decade straight of winning seasons, the Generals went through a rebuilding period this winter.
Even so, they had their moments of brilliance — especially on an individual level when looking at Markus Nordin. The senior captain surpassed 1,000 career points and filled the stat sheet every time on the floor. He nearly single-handedly willed his team to the postseason, but six losses by four points or less ultimately did them in.
IPSWICH (7-13)
Top players: Ray Cuevas (22.7 ppg., 3.0 apg., 59 made threes); Charlie Henderson (9.0 ppg., 6.4 rpg, 3.4 apg).
Playoff results: Did not qualify
The consistently stellar play of junior star Cuevas made them an entertaining watch every game. He led the area in scoring and was arguably the top 3-point marksman as well, boasting a smooth release and unlimited range. The team had some marquee wins, including an upset over previously unbeaten Manchester Essex, and were right in the playoff mix heading down the regular season stretch.
Fellow sharpshooter Toby Adams (48 made threes), versatile two-way threat Charlie Henderson and big man Tyler White, who led the Tigers in rebounding at over eight caroms per game, were also IHS notables.
MARBLEHEAD (13-8)
Top players: Tyrone Countrymon (13.8 ppg., 5.6 rpg., 3.6 apg.); Kipp Schauder (12.7 ppg., 7.0 rpg.)
Playoff results (Div. 2): Lost to Newburyport in preliminary round (75-61)
The Magicians improved all season and played some of their best basketball in the final weeks. Highlighting that stretch was winning IAABO Board 130 Classic in their own gym.
Balance was the key: Countrymon and Schauder were the two most consistent scorers, but knockdown shooters like Noah Mann and Bo Raitto, as well as athletic defenders and playmakers Lucas Mouthaan and Isaiah Makor, provided depth and intensity. Marblehead was one of just four teams to beat Swampscott during the regular season while also hanging tough with NEC powers Beverly and Salem.
MASCONOMET (11-9)
Top players: Matt Richardson (18.1 ppg., 8.6 rpg.); Ben Dillon (13.7 ppg., 5.8 rpg.); Brennen Johnston (10.7 ppg.)
Playoff results (Div. 2): Lost to Wakefield in preliminary round (56-46)
Masco never really lit up the scoreboard, surpassing 60 points just three times. But it was their defense (53.1 points against) is what led them to a successful winning season. Johnston and Simon Berents were dogs on that end of the floor, while junior standout Richardson proved to be one of the best all-around players in the NEC.
Dillon, a year-round hoopster, was never afraid to take the big shot in crunch time, and despite being undersized overall, post players like Jake Coback made opponents work for everything in the paint.
If Richardson hadn’t gotten hurt in the latter half of the regular season (he later returned to action), Masco may just have won a few more games.
PINGREE (9-12)
Top players: Trevor Gibbs (16 ppg., 5.5 rpg., 6 apg.); Emil Rijo (7.0 rpg.)
Playoff results: Lost to Beaver Country Day in EIL quarterfinals (62-43)
The Highlanders fell five games below .500 early on before rallying with some impressive wins and noteworthy outings. Lengthy guard Gibbs enjoyed an all-star campaign; Rijo was a consistent force on the block, and freshman Henry Whipple provided a scoring spark off the bench.
Pingree was undoubtedly going through a bit of rebuilding season, but with so much young talent in the program the future is already looking bright.
PEABODY (13-8)
Top players: Shea Lynch (7.8 ppg., 7.7 rpg., 4.1 apg.); Anthony Forte (14.6 ppg., 3.7 apg, 40 made threes); Luke Roan (11.8 ppg., 8.3 rpg.)
Playoff results (Div. 1): Lost to Cambridge in preliminary round (82-66)
The Tanners battled with virtually every team they went up against; four of their losses came by a single possession. They also gave powerhouse Beverly two of its closest games of the season.
Lynch was a workhorse on both ends of the floor; Forte, a 10th grader, enjoyed a breakthrough campaign and erupted for one of the North Shore’s highest individual scoring efforts when he went for 40 points in a game. Roan had a great performance in the playoffs and was a nightly double-double threat, and Colin Berube (team-high 48 threes) was lights out from beyond the arc. Senior captain Nick Soper also deserves a shoutout for calmly directing traffic throughout the year and coming up with some clutch offensive performances.
SALEM (18-4)
Top players: Treston Abreu (17.5 ppg., 5.9 rpg., 2.2 apg.); Darlin Santiago (13.1 ppg., 2.8 apg., 56 made threes)
Playoff results (Div. 2): Beat Medfield in first round (73-63); Lost to Norwood in Sweet 16 (78-63)
One of the few North Shore teams to secure a postseason win this winter, Salem played intelligent, team-oriented basketball on a nightly basis. They were one of the better passing teams in the area, and their unselfishness led to their highest win total since 2015-16.
Jack Doyle blossomed into a tremendous pass-first point guard; Abreu was an offensive force capable of scoring inside and out; Santiago was one of the more skilled guards in the area; and guys like Angel Tejada, Chris Qirjazi and freshman Brayson Green were all steady contributors. The undoubted highlight of the year came when the Witches topped Peabody late in the regular season to earn head coach Tom Doyle his 300th career victory.
SALEM ACADEMY (13-9)
Top players: Jorbert Peralta (18.0 ppg., 7.2 rpg., 3.0 apg.); Dexter Brown (17.9 ppg., 8.2 rpg)
Playoff results (Div. 5): Beat Greenfield in first round (71-64); Lost to Taconic in Sweet 16 (63-48)
What a season it was for head coach Ben Petrides‘s group. The Navigators qualified for their first MIAA state tournament bid, earned their first-ever postseason win and nearly upset top-seeded Taconic in the Round of 16.
Peralta and Brown carried the load for an up-and-coming program that continues to make strides. Role players such as Ivan Paredes and Lorenzo Peguero each came up with some big time performances as well.
ST. JOHN’S PREP (11-11)Top players: Mike O’Brien (15.0 ppg., 7.0 rpg., 2.0 bpg.); Kyle Webster (12.0 ppg., 12.1 rpg.)
Playoff results (Div. 1): Lost to Westford Academy in first round (41-40 in OT)
Don’t let their .500 record fool you: the Eagles were a terrific defensive team capable of competing with literally any team in the state. They gave undefeated Div. 1 state champion BC High its two toughest games of the year, including a down-to-the-wire 65-63 setback in late January.
With big men Webster and O’Brien patrolling the paint while also stepping beyond the line for triples, St. John’s boasted a unique lineup that seemed to cause fits for opponents. They never quite found a groove during the regular season, yet still managed to make a playoff push and nearly secure a first round win.
SWAMPSCOTT (17-5)
Top players: Cam O’Brien (9.6 ppg., 9.2 rpg., 8.5 apg.); Ryan Ward (15.3 ppg., 43 made threes).
Playoff results: Beat Pittsfield in first round (73-51); lost to Old Rochester in Round of 16 (91-89 in double OT)
The Big Blue’s eye-opening campaign came to an abrupt end as Old Rochester nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for a double OT win. But the devastating season-ending setback didn’t take away from what Swampscott accomplished. Led by head coach Jason Knowles and Swiss Army Knife senior captain O’Brien, the Blue reeled off 15 straight wins beginning in late January and didn’t lose again until the final defeat.
O’Brien was a nightly triple-double threat and gritty defender, big men Mick Ross and Riad Benagour were excellent in the post and on the glass. Both Ward and Evan Roth were consistent outside shooters and pure scorers. Swampscott was deep, versatile and played extremely hard, and the team secured a higher playoff seed (No. 5 in Div. 3) than any of our other teams.
Full Court Press is a high school boys basketball column that appears in The Salem News every Friday during the winter season. Contact staff writer Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.