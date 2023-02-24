Just like that, the boys high school hoops regular season has come to a close.
Over the past 11 or so weeks, our local squads matched up for a number of entertaining and memorable clashes while aiming for one common goal: earning a spot in the state tournament. And like any other year, some of them did and some of them didn’t.
I’ve had the opportunity to watch nearly 30 different games so far this winter; here’s a regular season recap of what I gathered from each of our North Shore MIAA competitors.
BEVERLY
Record: 16-6
Marquee wins: Salem, Marblehead, Peabody, Everett
Current Power Rank: No. 13 (Division 1)
Top Players: Ryder Frost (23 ppg., 14.4 rpg., 6.0 apg); Dylan Crowley (18.5 ppg., 3.9 apg)
Heading into the season, Panthers’ head coach Matt Karakoudas stacked his team’s schedule with a slew of challenging Division 1 opponents such as Lynn English, Lawrence, Catholic Memorial, Central Catholic and Andover. He not only felt his team could compete with those top-tier programs — which they did — but knew it would bolster their chances at garnering a higher seed come tournament time.
By the time the regular season wrapped up Thursday night, Beverly had snared its third NEC title in four years (with an unbeaten COVID-19 shortened campaign being the only outlier) while proving it belongs in the discussion for state championship contender. The Panthers are talented at the top and deep right down their roster, poised for a lengthy tourney run.
BISHOP FENWICK
Record: 2-18
Marquee wins: Winthrop
Current Power Rank: No. 59 (Division 3)
Top players: James Meklis (17.7 ppg., 63 made 3-pointers)
After graduating their entire starting lineup from last season, the Crusaders entered a rare rebuilding year this winter. A two-point win over Winthrop in Wednesday’s season finale was certainly something to hold on to, and may just knock the Vikings out of playoff contention. A number of freshmen and sophomores gained invaluable varsity experience this season, with Meklis enjoying a breakthrough campaign. The sharpshooting southpaw will look to lead a team full of potential next winter.
DANVERS
Record: 5-15
Marquee wins: Saugus
Current Power Rank: No. 59 (Division 2)
Top Players: Deryn Lanphere (16.9 ppg., 9.6 rpg. prior to season-ending injury); Aris Xerras
The Falcons weren’t able to muster up many wins, but the effort and compete was there each night. Simply put, Danvers just didn’t quite possess the depth or varsity experience necessary to make a playoff push. Things got even more difficult when their best player and primary ball handler, Lanphere, injured his ankle midway through the campaign and missed the remainder of the season.
Xerras, the team’s big man, quietly had a nice senior year on both sides of the floor; Quinton Shairs served as a knockdown shooter; and both Jacob Wescott and Johnny DiTomaso strung together some solid performances.
ESSEX TECH
Record: 12-8
Marquee wins: Shawsheen Tech, Mystic Valley
Current Power Rank: No. 49 (Division 3)
Top Players: Shawn O’Keefe (15.8 ppg., 11.5 rpg); Colin Holden (13.6 ppg., 11.8 rpg).
The Hawks strung together a nice regular season but were undoubtedly hindered in the power rankings by their conference schedule. Still, they’ll roll into the state tournament with the ability to upset some teams, boasting size and strength down low and a slew of capable shooters from the outside.
Both O’Keefe and Holden — who shared CAC Player of the Year honors — are walking double-doubles that can beat you both inside and out, guard P.J. Norton runs the point effectively while rarely turning the ball over, and both Christian Federico and Jack McBournie are threats from deep that regularly score in double figures.
HAMILTON-WENHAM
Record: 6-14
Marquee wins: Essex Tech
Current Power Rank: No. 62 (Division 3)
Top Players: AB Labell (14 ppg., 9.1 rpg., 4.9 apg); Connor McClintock (10.5 ppg., 9.8 rpg., 3.5 apg)
Following a string of 12 consecutive Division 3 state tourney berths, it was only a matter of time before the Generals entered a rebuilding period, as they finished with six wins for the second straight season. Football injuries to key contributors didn’t help, forcing coach Mike DiMarino to rely on a number of underclassmen to play heavy minutes.
One of those youngsters, Labell (a sophomore), used the opportunity to his advantage, proving himself as one of the purest shooters in the CAL while leading his team in scoring. A slew of other freshmen and sophomores also gained varsity experience, and DiMarino is excited to see what the future brings.
IPSWICH
Record: 7-13
Marquee wins: Whittier, Hamilton-Wenham
Current Power Rank: No. 60 (Division 3)
Top Players: Toby Adams (13.3 ppg., 2.9 apg., 63 made 3-pointers); Max Chesley (11.8 ppg., 5.3 rpg., 37 made 3-pointers); Nick Deleon (10.4 ppg., 39 made 3-pointers).
The Tigers battled all season, securing six conference wins and a rematch victory over Whittier. The playoff drought continued, however, as IHS hasn’t qualified since 2016.
Thanks to their strong shooting on heavy volume from distance, head coach Alan Laroche‘s team was never truly out of games. Big men Nate Pillis and James Norris consistently improved as the year went on as well.
MARBLEHEAD
Record: 13-6
Marquee wins: Beverly, Salem, Peabody, Bedford
Current Power Rank: No. 8 (Division 2)
Top Players: Tyrone Countrymon (13.7 ppg., 7.0 apg., 27 made 3-pointers); Isaiah Makor (10.8 ppg., 8.3 rpg); Nick Lemmond (12.5 ppg., 2.6 apg., 50 made 3-pointers).
From a roster building standpoint, the Magicians check all the boxes. They own one of the tallest and more physically imposing front courts in the area with Scotty Campbell, Miles O’Neill and Ryan Commos, have a pair of versatile, athletic guards in Countrymon and Makor, and several capable outside shooters, including marksman swingman Lemmond.
Outside of a pair of losses to teams from Pennsylvania and Alabama in the season-opening KSA Events Classic in Florida, Marblehead’s other four defeats were all by single digits for a combined 21 points. They’ll likely host a first round matchup in Div. 2 and have the pieces for a deep run.
MASCONOMET
Record: 8-12
Marquee wins: Tewksbury, Marblehead
Current Power Rank: No. 39 (Division 2)
Top Players: Matt Richardson (22.9 ppg., 9.1 rpg)
A nine-game losing streak in the middle of the season ultimately sealed the Chieftains’ fate, although there’s still an outside shot they’ll jump into the top 32 and earn a preliminary round bout.
Richardson, who will play football at Endicott College, turned in an all-star campaign while consistently leading his team on both ends of the floor. The problem was depth, as head coach Steve Heintz struggled to find consistency from his role players, particularly on the offensive end. The Chieftains finished strong, winning four of their final six games to give themselves a puncher’s chance.
PEABODY
Record: 15-5
Marquee wins: Marblehead, Manchester Essex
Current Power Rank: No. 22 (Division 1)
Top Players: A.J. Forte (21.4 ppg., 3.4 apg); Shea Lynch (7.7 ppg., 8.0 rpg., 4.6 apg); Raphel Laurent (11.7 ppg., 3.5 rpg., 1.7 apg.)
The Tanners rely on speed, athleticism and defensive intensity — three tools that have helped yield excellent results. Their 15 regular season wins are the program’s most under head coach Thad Broughton. They don’t have much size and aren’t going to bully you in the paint, but their guard-heavy lineups get after it and their players thrive in transition.
Forte, an Energizer Bunny type, has been the catalyst; when he gets hot there’s not much you can do to slow him down. Peabody has gotten strong contributions from its bench, too, and boast a rare do-it-all workhorse talent in starting forward Lynch. Division 1 is a gauntlet, and Peabody’s NEC-heavy schedule didn’t do them a whole lot of favors in the ranking system. The Tanners will have their hands full in the playoffs, but are certainly capable of surprising some teams.
SALEM
Record: 14-6
Marquee wins: Peabody, Marblehead, Gloucester
Current Power Rank: No. 12 (Division 2)
Top Players: Brayson Green (21.1 ppg., 6.6 rpg., 2.5 apg); Jack Doyle (9.3 ppg., 3.9 rpg., 6.6 apg).
Make it 21 straight playoff berths for the Witches, with a 12-2 COVID-19 shortened season also in that mix. One common denominator during the remarkable run? Head coach Tom Doyle. The seasoned vet recently wrapped up his 20th regular season at the helm, and year after year Doyle’s teams find ways to get it done.
Sophomore Brayson Green has taken his game to new heights and has carried the load all season. An excellent supporting cast and strong offensive/defensive schemes have made Salem a tough out regardless of the opponent.
SALEM ACADEMY
Record: 16-4
Marquee wins: Hamilton-Wenham, Danvers
Current Power Rank: No. 11 (Division 5)
Top Players: Jorbert Peralta (18.2 ppg., 8.4 rpg., 3.4 apg); Jordan Maxson (15 ppg., 5.8 rpg); Ivan Paredes (12.5 ppg., 7.1 rpg., 4.8 apg)
The Navigators continue to make significant strides, playing hard while completely buying into head coach Ben Petrides‘ system. They easily qualified for the tournament for the second straight year and likely earned a first round home game.
Senior Jorbert Peralta led the team in scoring all season and recently joined graduate Ali Kachmer as the only 1,000 point scorers in program history. Should he remain at the school, eighth grader Jordan Maxson is likely to add his name to that short list down the road. Competing in arguably the most difficult playoff bracket to predict, Salem Academy is undoubtedly capable of keeping their impressive season rolling.
ST. JOHN’S PREP
Record: 6-14
Marquee wins: BC High, Haverhill, Cambridge
Current Power Rank: No. 26 (Division 1)
Top Players: Mike O’Brien (15.7 ppg., 6.3 rpg), Liam Buys (12.0 ppg., 5.1 rpg, 51 made 3-pointers)
New head coach Dave Clay immediately faced an uphill battle: not only was he tasked with implementing a new system while diving into a difficult regular season schedule, but his varsity roster admittedly lacked the depth and skill to truly compete at the level in which St. John’s Prep has been accustomed to over the years.
That’s not a knock on the Eagles’ players, many of which are terrific athletes. They competed hard, but just couldn’t get over the hump against a some talented opponents. Seven of their 14 losses were by 10 points or less, and they certainly had their moments throughout the campaign. Due to their strength of schedule, the Eagles should qualify for the Div. 1 tourney, and anything is possible with a win-or-go-home playoff format.
SWAMPSCOTT
Record: 9-11
Marquee wins: North Reading, Gloucester, Masconomet
Current Power Rank: No. 32 (Division 3)
Top Players: Liam Wales (12.8 ppg, 23 made 3-pointers); Max Brodsky (12.0 ppg., 50 made 3-pointers); Connor Chiarello (11.7 ppg., 4.3 apg)
Right on the cutline in Division 3, Swampscott will patiently await their postseason fate when the playoff brackets are released on Saturday. In relying on an almost entirely different rotation from a season ago, the Big Blue utilized a balanced offensive attack to battle towards the coveted .500 mark. They’ve got shooters and have size, two things that could win them a game on any given night. Inconsistency haunted them at times, and it remains to be seen what team will show up should they sneak into the tourney.
Full Court Press is a North Shore high school boys basketball column that appears each Friday in The Salem News during the winter season. Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.