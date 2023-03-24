Wrap it up and throw a bow on it — the 2022-23 high school boys hoop season has come to a close.
Seven of our 13 MIAA eligible squads qualified for the state tournament this winter, with Marblehead earning the honor as the last team standing. The Magicians advanced to the Division 2 Elite 8 before falling to powerful Mansfield that ultimately fell in the state championship.
It was a banner year for a number of our locals, and now’s as good a time as any to highlight some of those individual and team accomplishments. Here’s one impressive nugget for each of our North Shore squads.
BEVERLY: We all know what type of player Ryder Frost is. But it’s hard to ignore the accomplishments of senior guard Dylan Crowley, who blossomed into one of the best offensive players in the state. The sharpshooting standout upped his scoring average by over seven points (13.0 last year, 20.4 this season) and his 3-ball was just as smooth and effective as his pull-up midrange game. Crowley’s impressive play certainly put himself on the radar of Division 3 college coaches.
BISHOP FENWICK: The youthful Crusaders endured a challenging rebuild this season, winning just two games while playing in the ever-competitive Catholic Central League. But junior James Meklis enjoyed a breakout campaign and will look to lead Fenwick back to the playoffs a year from now. Meklis averaged 17.7 points per game and drilled 63 triples in 20 games.
“For a player who the previous year did not average two points a game, he worked his tail off in the offseason and averaged 17 in one of the toughest leagues in the state,” Fenwick head coach Kevin Moran. “His work ethic and attitude was noteworthy on a 2-18 team. He exemplifies what high school all-stars are all about in my mind.”
DANVERS: The Falcons battled injuries, including a season-ending setback to their top player, Deryn Lanphere. But big man Aris Xerras, who will play football at St. Anselm, was a steady contributor and hard-working senior for a team that struggled to find the win column. A terrific athlete and physical force, Xerras never tried to do too much, but rebounded and scored at the rim as well as any post player in the area.
ESSEX TECH: Two players sharing conference Player of the Year honors is relatively common at the high school level. But it’s extremely rare that those two players come from the same team. Such was the case in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference this winter as Hawks’ standouts Shawn O’Keefe and Colin Holden were named co-Players of the Year. Both big men averaged double-doubles and helped Essex Tech reach the Division 3 state tournament.
HAMILTON-WENHAM: After years of dominating the Cape Ann League, the Generals have fallen in the standings in recent years. Much of that can be attributed to their youth, but it’s one Generals’ underclassmen that deserves a shout out here. Sophomore AB Labell became a reliable starter and knockdown shooter, displaying a confident and smooth stroke from anywhere on the court. He averaged nearly 14 points, over nine rebounds and nearly five assists per game.
IPSWICH: The Tigers narrowly missed out on qualifying for the state tournament, but I’d argue they were one of the more entertaining teams to watch in the CAL. Ipswich boasted a ton of quality shooters, and head coach Alan Laroche wasn’t afraid to let them launch at will. They took 3-pointers at an alarming rate, and when they were on they were tough to beat. Toby Adams led the way with 63 made triples, Nick Deleon hit 39 and Max Chesley knocked in 37. Point guard Isaiah Gonzalez also had some big shooting nights while leading IHS in assists.
MARBLEHEAD: There wasn’t a more well-balanced team in the area than the Mike Giardi‘s Magicians. Six players averaged at least eight points per game, including four (Tyrone Countrymon, Nick Lemmond, Ryan Commoss and Isaiah Makor) in double figures. Three players averaged at least 7.5 rebounds, led by the high-flying guard Makor’s 8.3 per contest. Countrymon also led the area in assists (7 per game) and Lemmond was consistently one of the best shooters.
MASCONOMET: Senior star Matt Richardson was unquestionably the best player on a team with a losing record. The athletic swingman scored 457 points (an average of 22.9) and pulled down more than nine rebounds a night. Despite being at the very top of every opponents’ scouting report, he regularly scored more than half of his team’s points in any given contest. Richardson will head to Endicott to continue his football career.
PEABODY: Junior guard A.J. Forte was spectacular; no doubt about that. But much of the Tanners’ success has to be attributed to do-it-all seniors Shea Lynch and Danny Barrett. After helping Peabody’s football squad to an historic regular season last fall, the dynamic duo did all the little things on the court to help Peabody win 16 games and capture its first state tournament victory in 19 years.
PINGREE: Before transferring in and reclassifying as a junior, Ray Cuevas lit up the CAL with his hometown Ipswich Tigers. Making the leap to NEPSAC play was a big one, but Cuevas didn’t miss a beat. He led the Highlanders in scoring (23.5 ppg) and helped them capture the Eastern Independent League title with an unprecedented win over rival Beaver Country Day, earning them their first-ever NEPSAC Class B tournament appearance. Big congratulations to head coach Steve Gibbs for taking home the EIL Coach of the Year as well.
SALEM: Athletic swingman Brayson Green burst onto the varsity scene with some big games as a freshman last winter. This season, he made that next level leap while establishing himself as one of the premier talents on the North Shore. Long and shifty, Green threw down a number of impressive dunks and circus-like layups in traffic, finishing with season averages of 20 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game. He helped the Witches to a 15-win season and a Division 2 playoff triumph.
SALEM ACADEMY: The Navigators qualified for the state tournament for the second straight season, and senior all-star Jorbert Peralta was a huge reason why. The burly guard surpassed the 1,000 career-point mark while leading his team in scoring at nearly 18 per contest. He was their best rebounder, too (8.5 rpg.) and played unselfish, team basketball.
ST. JOHN’S PREP Senior sharpshooter Liam Buys is living proof that hard work pays off. After being cut from the varsity a year ago, Buys earned a starting role in his farewell campaign. The 6-foot-5 lefty became a reliable scorer and intelligent defender for first-year head coach Dave Clay, averaging 12 points and five rebounds. You can read his full story here https://www.salemnews.com/sports/full-court-press-eagles-senior-buys-a-prime-example-that-hard-work-pays-off/article_b34502ea-976b-11ed-98cd-0b3826a1e277.html.
SWAMPSCOTT: The Big Blue had some impressive wins, but were largely inconsistent and just missed out on a state tourney berth. When they played their best, they could compete with virtually anyone in the NEC. Led by guards Liam Wales, Connor Chiarello and Max Brodsky, Swampscott earned marquee wins over tournament teams Gloucester, North Reading and Winthrop. They dropped a tough one-point decision to Marblehead and won a defensive battle against Masco as well.
The MIAA statewide power ranking system isn’t perfect. But specifically looking at the boys hoop front, those rankings more or less rang true when it came down to the Final Four.
The biggest outlier was Division 1, which began with a stunning upset by No. 32 Winchester over top-seeded Catholic Memorial in the opening round. By the time we reached the semifinals, none of the top four seeds remained; it was No. 9 North Andover vs. No. 5 Needham and No. 7 Newton North vs. No. 6 North High (Worcester). The Polar Bears of North High wound up taking home the title, giving Worcester its first ever public school boys basketball state champion.
In Division 2, No. 1 Malden Catholic and No. 2 Mansfield met in the championship, with the Lancers capturing their second straight title under former Danvers High coach John Walsh. In Division 3, each of the top four seeds made the state semis, with top-seeded Archbishop Williams that took down rival St. Mary’s (seeded No. 2) in the title game. In Division 4, No. 1 Wareham lived up to their ranking with a dominant championship win over No. 3 Springfield International Charter. Finally, Division 5 saw No. 1 Taconic outlast No. 2 David Prouty to knock them from the unbeaten ranks and capture the championship.
There are always going to be upsets; that’s what makes the one-and-done format so special. But in my opinion, the system still needs tweaking.
Securing a .500 record or better was always the easiest way to qualify for the tournament, and still is. But adding teams that are well below that mark simply due to their strength of schedule doesn’t sit right with me. Maybe I’m old school, but I stand by it.
In addition, they need to revisit the point differential aspect of the ratings. As it stands, a 10-point win weighs out the same as a 30 or 40-point blowout; there is no incentive to beat a team by more than 10 points.
Small changes could go a long way in making the still new rankings that much fairer.
The IAABO Board 130 held its annual awards banquet earlier this week, and a number of local individuals were honored.
Beverly standout senior guard Dylan Crowley garnered the Edward “Gint” Middleton Award; Peabody girls head coach Stan McKeen earned the John Squires Sr. Award and Beverly’s Matt Karakoudas snared the Robert S. Pierce Award.
In addition, the following players were granted the Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Classic Scholarship: Peabody’s Isabel Bettencourt; Masconomet’s Kaleigh Monagle; and Gloucester’s Brady Sullivan and Adam Borowick. Beverly’s Rook Landman, who battled a series of injuries this season, was given the James Young Courage Award.
Salem News hoop all-stars and the accompanying Player of the Year will be honored in the newspaper next week. But before those names are released, I’d like to take a page out of our own Matt Williams‘ book and put together my selections for the top players at each position by their grade in school. Keep in mind that today’s game is more or less positionless, with true centers harder and harder to come by.
ALL-AREA TEAM
G: Dylan Crowley, Beverly; Ray Cuevas, Pingree
F: Matt Richardson, Masconomet; Brayson Green, Salem
C: Ryder Frost, Beverly
6th man: A.J. Forte, Peabody
ALL-SENIOR TEAM
G: Dylan Crowley, Beverly; Tyrone Countrymon, Marblehead
F: Matt Richardson, Masconomet; Jorbert Peralta, Salem Academy
C: Mike O’Brien, St. John’s Prep
6th man: Isaiah Makor, Marblehead
ALL JUNIOR TEAM
G: A.J. Forte, Peabody; Ray Cuevas, Pingree
F: Ryan Commoss, Marblehead; Nick Lemmond, Marblehead
C: Ryder Frost, Beverly
6th man: James Meklis, Bishop Fenwick
ALL UNDERCLASSMEN TEAM (8th grade, Freshmen or Sophomores)
G: AB Labell, Hamilton-Wenham; Jacob Klass, Beverly
F: Brayson Green, Salem; Jordan Maxson, Salem Academy
C: Ben Zaniboni, Bishop Fenwick
6th man: Matt Sherf, Marblehead
