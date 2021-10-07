George Gambill is not one to back down from challenges. He’ll run his first marathon this Monday in Boston in the 125th annual race, then head to Waco, Texas to take part in a full Ironman Triathlon 12 days later.
The 44-year old Beverly resident, who is running Monday for the Dana-Farber Boston Marathon Challenge team, set a goal of $10,000 for a cause near and dear to his heart, honoring the memory of his mother Frances.
“I lost my mother to cancer in 2015, so this is a charity I like to help and I always wanted to run Boston,” said Gambill, who owns North Shore Craftsman. “The response has been fantastic; I’m very fortunate to have the support of my vendors, clients, friends, and family. My wife Jennifer designed a beautiful Facebook page, and we’ve already raised over $5,600, mostly through social media and an email campaign.”
Gambill is originally from Florida, but has lived in Beverly for the past 13 years. His daughters Emma (age 16) and Brianna (15) attend Beverly High. He completed the Zion Ultra Marathon in Utah in under 19 hours, a 100K (52-plus mile) race on trails with some steep climbs. He was well under the maximum 36 hours participants had to do it in. Gambill has also done several triathlons.
“It’s funny how it worked out. I committed to Boston and wanted to do an Ironman in Florida, but it was sold out so I decided to go to Texas instead. The timing is pretty close, but manageable. I’m a goal oriented person,” Gambill said. Having to arrange his training around his work schedule, Gambill has mostly trained for the Boston Marathon alone.
He’ll do strength training in the mornings and shorter runs at night, with longer runs on Sundays.
He’s set a goal to finish in 3 hours and 15 minutes or less on Monday. Gambill keeps in shape year-round by entering a lot of triathlons and half-Ironman events.
“Running is my favorite part of triathlons; I love it. I get off the bike and am ready to run,” said Gambill, who did track in high school but says football was his main sport. “I used to not look forward to swimming, but a couple of years ago I taught myself how to be better in the water; now that’s my second favorite part.
“It took a while to really get into it, but I’ve grown to enjoy running; it keeps you young and helps you stay in physical shape.”
The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute team that is running in the 125th Boston Marathon raises money for the Claudia Adams Barr Program for cancer research.
Their goal is to raise $5 million; over the 32 years of DFMC, over $100 million has been added to this program.
“I’m hoping it will be cool on the day of the marathon, but I’ll take whatever comes my way,” said Gambill. “Everybody has to run in the same weather conditions no matter what.
“It’s exciting to be part of a great team and be able to run in memory of my mother,” he added. “I’ve received some great tips and training advice from Dana-Farber. I’m ready for it, and then on to the Ironman.”
Anyone wishing to contribute to Gambill can go online to RunDFMC.org and find his name.