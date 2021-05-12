Game-ending double play saves Peabody's win over Beverly

PEABODY — Putting pressure on the defense is a foundational belief for baseball coaches Jon Cahill of Beverly and Mark Bettencourt of Peabody.
It’d be hard to drum up a more pressure packed situation than what unfolded in the late innings Wednesday at Bezemes Diamond, where visiting Beverly needed only two pitches to put the tying runs on base in the top of the seventh.
After a bases loaded walk made it a one-run game, the Panthers had the bases full with one down. Brennan Frost lofted a fly ball to left and Cahill sent the runner home to try tying the game. Peabody left fielder Jabez Marte threw a strike to catcher Ryan Brunet, who just barely got his glove on the runner’s back foot for a dramatic, game-ending double play and a 6-5 Tanner victory.
“It took a perfect throw to make that out and their outfielder made it. Hat’s off to him,” said Cahill, whose team fell to 1-1. “I always believe in putting that pressure on the defense ... make them make the play.”
Evan DiLillo earned the save for Peabody (2-1) in relief of junior Justin Powers, who was masterful in the early going. He fanned seven and put down 13 in a row while the Tanners built a 5-0 lead, but the third time through the batting order Beverly adjusted.
Powers escaped a bases loaded jam in the fifth, allowing only one on a fielder’s choice RBI by Josh Demers, but tired a bit in the sixth. Ryan Rushton crushed a 2-run double to the center field fence and Nick Fox added an RBI single as Beverly made it a 5-4 ballgame. Bearing down, Powers fanned two of the next three batters to leave with the lead and ultimately earn his second varsity win.
“I didn’t even visit the mound in that sixth inning. Justin’s a guy that hasn’t had a lot of varsity experience, hasn’t been in a lot of tough spots and I wanted to see how he’d handle it,” Bettencourt said. “He put his big boy pants on and took care of business. I was impressed with how he finished.”
With two outs in the bottom half, Nick Villano singled and Ryan Knight clobbered an RBI double to the fence in left to stretch Peabody’s lead to 6-4 (”Thank God we tacked on that run,” Bettencourt mused). Those two out hits were the story of the day for Peabody, which got a clutch 2-run single from Brendan Smith in that spot in the fourth and plated four its six runs on the day with two gone.
“I was really happy with out two-out approach at the plate,” said Bettencourt.
Villano, a sophomore corner infielder, smoked the ball in all four of his at-bats and had three hits. Juan Tolentino drove in a pair with a single in the second and Peabody totaled 10 hits with an RBI double by Joey Raymond and a double by Scotty Hurley among them.
The Panthers didn’t go quietly, however. Pinch-hitter Griffin Francis singled leading off the sixth to give Beverly its first hit off Powers since Austin Bernard’s single to start the game. Sam Armbruster worked a walk to set up Rushton’s stroke and all of a sudden the Black-and-Orange were in business.
“I’m proud of how we finished the ballgame. Down five, we’re having good at-bats and supporting our teammates to the very end,” Cahill said. “Hat’s off to Powers for what he did to us in the early innings. We had to dig ourselves out of that hole and there just weren’t enough outs to play with by the end.”
Eric DePiero fanned four and scattered seven hits over four innings for Beverly, stranding six Peabody runners to keep things close. Frost also pitched well over two frames.
Demers smoked the first pitch of the seventh through the left side of the infield and Bernard delivered a bunt single to make it two pitches, two men on in the seventh. DiLillo got a fly out, hit a batter and Rushton got his third RBI on a bases loaded walk before the game-ending double dip.
“We put a lot of pressure on Evan and he handled it very well,” said Bettencourt. “This was a big win for us ... and we needed it after losing to Masco (on Monday).”