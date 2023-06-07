It was a long way from Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School out to Great Barrington for Wednesday's Division 4 second round playoff baseball game against Monument Mountain.
Sophomore Gian Gamelli put on a show that ensured that it was worth the trip.
The lefthander was nearly flawless on the mound, striking out 12 and allowing just one hit as the No. 10 seeded Generals knocked off No. 7 Monument Mountain, 9-1, to advance to the state quarterfinals.
If that wasn't enough, Gamelli blasted a 3-run homer in the sixth to blow the game wide open and make sure Hamilton-Wenham's season will continue against undefeated No. 2 seed Boston English (22-0) at a date and site to be determined.
"Gian was absolutely dominant," said H-W head coach Reggie Maidment, his team now 13-9. "He took a no-hitter into the sixth inning. He was locked in and he's been on so far for the entire tournament."
Gamelli started Hamilton-Wenham's playoff opener against Ipswich and struck out all nine batters he faced before giving way to the bullpen to ensure that he could throw Wednesday afternoon. His total line for the state tournament thus far? Nine innings, one hit, one walk, one run, three hit batsmen and 21 punchouts.
Hamilton-Wenham got off to a hot start against Monument, plating four runs in the third to take the lead. Connor McClintock had three RBI on the day and a sacrifice fly in that frame, James Day came home on an error, Harrison Stein added a fielder's choice RBI, and Alec Cote chipped in an RBI single.
McClintock delivered a 2-run single in the sixth and Gamelli followed with the three-run blast, sitting on a curveball after seeing the pitcher use it in the same count the previous at-bat.
"We've been having much better at-bats in the playoffs so far," said Maidment, whose team had dropped four straight contests before the tourney began. "So, far it's paying off."
Clarke had two hits for the Gens while Gamelli and Tate Fitzgibbons (2 runs) also had two knocks. James Day scored twice and Jack Cooke came on to pitch the seventh, working around a pair of walks and one hit.
It was 9-0 before Monument (18-4) scored on a hit, two swipes and a sac fly in the sixth.
It was a 157 miles one way from Hamilton out to Monument in the Westernmost part of the state, so the school provided a coach bus for the trip that began at 10:30 a.m. for a 3 o'clock first pitch. It was certainly a happy bus ride home.
"Our athletic director, Craig Genualdo, has it worked out so any trip more than two hours is a coach bus," said Maidment. "It was absolutely huge. We don't play as well as we did today without it."