LOWELL — Just before tip off in Saturday's Division 2 North boys hoop championship, Beverly High senior captain Jack Crowley left his teammates with some meaningful words of wisdom.
"I told everyone to just be confident. It's the biggest game we've played in our lives, so if you're not going out and giving 100 percent and being confident, then I don't know what you're doing here," said Crowley.
The message was certainly taken to heart. Taking on No. 3 seeded Belmont at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Crowley and the Panthers came out of the gate on an absolute mission.
Beverly built a double-digit lead in a matter of minutes and went on to dominate from start to finish for a wire-to-wire 76-59 win and the program's first ever sectional championship.
With their 21 wins (and counting) the most in school history, Beverly now advances to the fabled parquet of TD Garden in Boston, where they'll meet South titlist Whitman-Hanson (a 76-62 winner over Scituate) in the Division 2 state semifinals Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.
"I'm just so happy for these guys and I'm so happy for the city of Beverly," said Panthers' coach Matt Karakoudas. "The last couple of weeks it's been like "Friday Night Lights"; guys at the gas station will say, 'Oh we're watching the game on TV', or guys making your sub, 'Oh, we're rooting for you, we have to get home and watch the game.' It's awesome.
"These guys have an entire community and an entire city backing them," he added. "That's what it's all about and that's what makes it so fun and special for these guys."
In building its quick lead, it was none other than Crowley who set the tone for the Orange-and-Black. The 6-foot-3 Swiss Army knife powered his way to the rim on multiple occasions and even stepped back for a heat-check corner 3-ball to help his team build a 19-8 lead after one quarter and a 34-24 lead at the half. Crowley scored 17 points on 8-for-10 shooting in the first two frames alone, all that despite sitting the final two-plus minutes of the second with a pair of fouls.
He also shined on the glass (team-high 7 rebounds), and would've had quite a few more caroms — but quite frankly, there weren't a ton of Panther misses to clean up. Beverly finished the game with a 28-for-54 shooting clip from the field (52 percent) and outrebounded the Marauders, 34-18.
"I don't care what anybody says: Jack Crowley is the best rebounder in the state," said Karakoudas. "He's 6-2-and-a-half and he averages 14-15 rebounds a game. I know there's other guys that put up big numbers in that regard, but he's the best rebounder in the state bar none. I wouldn't take anybody over him in that category."
While it wasn't necessarily a blowout at any point in action, the game never really felt in doubt.
Led by Mac Annus (15 points, 2 steals, 2 blocks) and Preston Jackson-Stephens (13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals), Belmont was able to stay within striking distance in the second half, but never got within single digits.
The Panthers did a tremendous job handling the significant on-ball pressure from Belmont's full court press, and on the other end they locked in and kept the 3-point-happy Marauders from letting loose beyond the arc. When Belmont tried to drive, help was there to clog up the paint and force the opponent into difficult situations.
"Against a team like Belmont, you need to get off to a great start because they can shoot the ball very well," said BHS senior captain Duncan Moreland, who added 25 points. "So we needed to get a good lead so they couldn't come back in a matter of shots. Our defense brought the pressure tonight, and that's really how we got the W."
Crowley certainly looked like the best player on the floor in the opening half, but in the second half it was Moreland who took over. The senior swingman dropped 16 of his 25 points after recess, grabbed six rebounds and had one exclamation point breakaway dunk to give the Panthers a 15-point lead with 3:23 remaining and all but seal the deal.
It's certainly an advantage when one of either Crowley or Moreland have the hot hand, but when both players are on their game Beverly is nearly impossible to beat.
"My teammates have been telling me to just go down and kill the rim. I do it at practice, but I haven't really done it much in games this year. So I went out and got one tonight," Moreland said of his dunk.
"This is just a surreal feeling. It's crazy making history today and it's just a blessing to have these teammates with me. It's great to bring back (the title trophy) to the city of Beverly."
With Moreland and Crowley doing the bulk of the damage offensively, there wasn't a whole lot of shots elsewhere to go around. But freshman Gabe Copeland (13 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists) and senior guards Damian Bouras (6 points, 6 assists, 2 steals) and Justin De La Cruz (4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, block) all picked their spots and played their roles to a T.
Copeland, in particular, was a monster in the paint, a part of his game that doesn't always shine through when he's lighting it up from distance. De La Cruz and Bouras both played with poise and composure in the backcourt and set up their teammates beautifully, while Austin Ayer (2 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist) was more than steady throughout.
Sophomore Nick Braganca turned in some strong minutes for Beverly as well, contributing four rebounds and a steal.
Belmont also got some strong play from Ali Noorouzi (10 points, 2 rebounds) and Tim Minicozzi (11 points, 2 assists, 2 steals). But Beverly was unquestionably the better team on Saturday — and are now granted the opportunity of a lifetime in playing at TD Garden on Wednesday night.
"I'm so excited; so excited," said Crowley. "Even playing (at the Tsongas) is amazing. It's an arena where a D1 team plays, so I'm even more excited to play at the Garden."
"We're going to be playing where Jayson Tatum plays and all the Celtics players play," added Moreland. "It's just crazy to say that we'll be playing there."
Beverly 76, Belmont 59
Division 2 North Championship
at The Tsongas Center, Lowell
Beverly 19 15 17 25 — 76
Belmont 8 16 13 22 — 59
Beverly: Jack Crowley 11-3-26, Duncan Moreland 10-5-25, Gabe Copeland 3-6-13, Damian Bouras 2-1-6, Justin De La Cruz 1-2-4, Austin Ayer 1-0-2, Nick Braganca 0-0-0, Kevin Regan 0-0-0.
Belmont: Mac Annus 5-4-15, Preston Jackson-Stephens 5-2-13, Ali Noorouzi 4-1-10, Tim Minicozzi 5-0-11, Avery Arno 1-4-6, Kevin Logan 1-0-2, Tommy Ryder 1-0-2.
Halftime: 34-24, Beverly
3-pointers: Beverly: Bouras, Crowley, Copeland; Belmont: Jackson-Stephens, Noorouzi, Minicozzi, Annus.
Records: Beverly 21-2; Belmont 19-5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.