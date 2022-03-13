The Boston Celtics are a very good basketball team.
If you’re a true Green Teamer who stuck with the squad through a disappointing and sluggish start to the season, you’re well aware of this by now. If you’re more of a casual hoops fan, it’s time to take notice and perhaps hop back on the bandwagon.
Heading into Sunday’s matinee tilt at TD Garden against the equally red-hot Dallas Mavericks — a game the Celtics actually lost ... I’ll get to that later — Boston had won five straight, seven of its last eight and 16 of its last 18 games. The Celtics are now 24-9 since the turn of the new calendar year, and boast the league’s best defensive rating at 105.6.
It’s that hard nosed, aggressive and high energy defense that’s allowed first-year head coach Ime Udoka’s group to go from a potential play-in team to a true contender in the Eastern Conference. Between star Jayson Tatum’s continued growth on both ends of the floor and a talented supporting cast, the Celtics (41-28) have proven that they are absolutely capable of competing with any team, on any night in any arena.
Despite all the visible positives surrounding Boston’s recent play, it did suffer a slight setback on Sunday against Luka Doncic and the Mavs. Tatum had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds with a 3-pointer, but the shot was off the mark in a 95-92 loss.
For the most part, Boston’s D continued to shine. But a rough third quarter on that side of the ball ultimately turned the tide after Boston had built as big as a 13 point lead.
“Our third quarter was obviously not good enough,” Udoka said following the game. “We held them to 38 (points) in the first half and they got 38 in that third quarter, hit six of nine threes and 10-10 free throws. Other than that it’s 18, 20 and 19 (points allowed in the other three quarters) so we played good overall.
“Anytime you hold a team to 95 you feel good about it, but our offense wasn’t as crisp and we let that (third) quarter get away from us defensively.”
It’s pretty glaring that even in a game where the Mavs got hot for a 12 minute stretch, Boston was still able to keep them under 100 points. It’s also worth noting that Dallas has been playing some fantastic basketball and came in with an identical record as Boston since Jan. 1.
You can’t win them all, and fans shouldn’t read too much into Sunday’s defeat. Don’t agree? Here’s some eye-opening stats from the past few months that may change your mind:
I mentioned Boston’s league-best 105.6 defensive rating; but in the 2022 calendar year that number is even more impressive at 103.5, over three points better than the next best team. With Rob Williams patrolling the paint with a purpose, the Celtics have the second-most blocks per game (6.5) in that time span and have allowed the fewest points in the paint (41.0) per contest.
On an individual level, trade deadline acquisition Derrick White has fit his new team’s system like a glove. His on-court plus/minus sits at a ridiculous +80 since arriving in Boston, with the Celtics outscoring opponents by an average of 6.2 points when he’s on the floor. Tatum, who’s averaging a career high 26.8 points per game, has gone over 30 points 12 times since Jan. 1, including two 50-plus point outbursts and a 44-point game.
Marcus Smart, who certainly deserves consideration for Defensive Player of the Year, has increased his scoring average by over three points since the trade deadline and Al Horford, who at 35 years old continues to defy his age, has been as reliable a starter as they come in the league.
Considering its roster makeup and playoff pedigree (see Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart circa 2018), Boston had high expectations heading into this season. With a new coach and some new pieces surrounding the returning core, it took them a little while to get the ball rolling.
But they’re here now, playing better than pretty much any team not named the Phoenix Suns, and there’s no reason to believe they cant make a deep run come playoff time.
Garnett honored with jersey retirement
Win or lose on Sunday afternoon, the sold out crowd at TD Garden still had reason to cheer. That’s because Celtics legend Kevin Garnett had his jersey No. 5 retired among the all-time greats and hoisted into the rafters following the game.
The Hall of Fame forward and one-time NBA Champion as a member of the Celtics was his usual boisterous self, full of emotion and cursing on live TV to the surprise of nobody. It was a heartfelt and genuine ceremony, one that included plenty of shout outs to his former teammates, coaches, executives and perhaps above all, the fans.
“I knew ya’ll (expletive) with me, but I ain’t know ya’ll (expletive) with me like this,” Garnett said to the fans prior to raising his jersey number to one of his favorite all-time songs, ‘In the Air Tonight’ by Phil Collins.
“I couldn’t have pictured this; I didn’t expect this at all,” he added.
Longtime Celtics broadcaster Mike Gorman introduced Garnett while former teammate and fellow Celtics legend Paul Pierce offered his two cents as well.
“You brought Boston pride, Celtic pride back,” Pierce said to Garnett. “I want to thank you as a teammate, as a friend, as a brother ... we love you man, thank you.”
In somewhat surprising fashion, Garnett even shared a special moment with the other piece to that famous ‘Big 3’, Ray Allen. The two have seemingly put their differences behind them, hugging it out along with Pierce during the event.
“It’s good to see Ray Allen here ... Ray’s next!,” said Garnett.
Garnett becomes the 24th Celtic to have his jersey number retired and first since Pierce in 2018. He played six full seasons in Boston, bringing home the 2008 NBA Championship to cap off the biggest turnaround from one year to the next in league history.