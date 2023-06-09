A few words, if I may, on the most compelling golf topic of recent days: the merger of the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Tour.
For those of us teeing it up today at Wenham, Beverly, Kernwood or any other local layout — those among us who care far more about playing the game than reading about it or watching various tournaments on TV — the recent blockbuster news about the marriage among the three tours does not mean all that much. We’ll keep watching, when convenient, on the tube, our phones and computers.
But we want to play the game first and foremost. We can take or leave what the tours offer us.
To follow the media madness about the sudden, earth-shaking news announced on the anniversary of D-Day, June 6, one would have thought that earth had been invaded by Martians.
This is golf, people. Only golf.
Don’t get me wrong; I love golf. Golf has been a major part of my journalistic career. I have been writing about the greatest of all games for 53 years.
But never lose sight, dear friends, that this collaboration is merely a business deal that should make lots of people involved with the three tours — primarily the players — richer than they already are. It’s called a sports entertainment business. Nothing more; nothing less.
This is tournament GOLF. Not Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine. Not the struggling U.S. economy.
In other words, not the real world.
Boston boy Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner who grew up at Winchester Country Club, is taking loads of heat for his capitulation after calling the LIV Tour in the past almost as evil as Darth Vader. I give him credit, along with the PGA Tour Policy Board chairman Ed Herlihy and Board member Jimmy Dunne, for seeing the light; the light that required a merger to put the spotlight on the game and its star players, not on the feuding and litigation, which all now ends.
The fact is, with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund providing a bottomless bag of money to bankroll the LIV Tour infinitely, Monahan and friends realized a merger was the easiest (though temporarily painful) way to stop the nastiness between the tours.
How the leaders of the three tours figure out scheduling, sponsorships and television deals moving forward is complicated. But they will figure it out. Money always is the key motivator in a union of this nature involving major financial entities.
As for the PGA Tour and DP World Tour’s decision to get together with the Saudi-backed LIV Tour, keep in mind that the United States corporate community and the U.S. government have been dealing with the Saudis for decades, and those relationships have not changed and will not change.
And remember, the final report of the 9/11 Commission published on July 2004 at the request of the Bush Administration and the U.S Congress concluded that there was “no evidence” linking Saudi Arabian government or its senior officials to the Sept. 11 attacks.
Other issues that critics of this merger claim should preclude any association with LIV golf simply do not justify the prevention of said alliance.
I give no credit to crying boy and self-proclaimed PGA Tour players’ voice/face Rory McIlroy, who calls himself “like a sacrificial lamb” after the PGA Tour did such a dramatic about face regards its dealings — previously only in court — with the Greg Norman-led LIV Tour. McIlroy is filthy rich. The Irishman will get over all of this and keep making tons of money even if he never wins another major (he has 4, but none in the last 9 years). He loves to hear himself talk.
As for Greg Norman, Hall of Famer and CEO of LIV golf, his future is uncertain. But he surely deserves credit for sticking his neck out and guiding the fledgling tour’s liftoff in 2022 and 2023.
Whether he has a role with the new arrangement in the future is irrelevant. He pitched a world tour concept to PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem years ago and was shot down, when soon thereafter FInchem created a four-tournament “World Golf Championship (WGC),” pilfered from Norman’s playbook.
Bottom line: Norman’s legacy is guaranteed.
For all the words printed and spoken since the early June announcement, never forget, friends, that this is golf. Big money golf I admit; entertainment golf. But only golf.
Most important, the four majors and the Ryder Cup, the five biggest competitions in the game, will survive intact featuring the greatest players in the sport.
Lastly, golf itself, in all its forms, will continue to thrive, especially for us chaps who play our regular games on the North Shore’s fine public and private courses.