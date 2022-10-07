DANVERS — Following his usual game night superstition, Danvers High junior Owen Gasinowski had a sandwich — Trader Joe's peanut butter and grape jelly — exactly two hours before Friday night's kickoff against Beverly.
He then took the the turf at Dr. Deering Stadium and had the game of his life.
Moved from the slot — where he had been stationed the first four contests of the season — into the Falcons' backfield as part of their new Pistol formation, Gasinowski flourished with 203 total yards of offense and a career high four touchdowns as the Falcons crushed rival Beverly, 47-0.
"I knew I'd be getting the ball a lot, so I just tried to stay locked in and hold onto the ball ... and don't stop running," said Gasinowski, who ran for 110 yards on 16 carries and caught nine passes for another 93 yards. "Everything just clicked tonight, not just for me but for the whole team: the running backs, Travis (Voisine, the team's quarterback), the line, defensively ... it all came together."
The outcome was essentially decided before the game was eight minutes old, when Danvers, after scoring on its opening drive, recovered back-to-back onsides kicks and turned them into touchdowns. They led 21-0 after one quarter, 35-0 at the break and 41-0 after three before the running time mercy rule went into effect for the final 12 minutes of play.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Gasinowski made all four of his trips to the end zone before intermission. He took an inside handoff for a 3-yard score on his team's first series; made it 14-0 with a 25-yard scamper following the Falcons' first successful onsides kick; stretched the lead to 28-0 midway through the second after grabbing a 29-yard scoring toss over the top from Voisine (11-for-15, 159 yards, 3 TDs), and culminated his monster performance by gathering in a swing pass on the right side and ambling 17 yards into the end zone with 56 seconds to go in the quarter.
Danvers head coach Ryan Nolan admitted that after seeing his best skill player being double-teamed at the line of scrimmage for four games, it was time to switch things up offensively and find a way to get the ball in Gasinowski's hands more often. Thus, the switch to the Pistol was made in practice this week.
He also confessed with a sly smile postgame that he "may have reminded my team a few times" that it was one of those 'must wins' after the Blue-and-White had dropped their third game in four tries last weekend in Winthrop.
"We knew it was really important for our season moving forward," said Nolan. "It's a big rivalry game, and our kids really came to play. We got some great performances from guys like Owen; he went off. But we also got a lot of other great performances all over; our line had its best game; (sophomore) Joey Baker did a great job blocking for Owen; Aris (Xerras, a team captain) was the key to what we did defensively by taking away their sweep, power and off tackle and getting hands on guys to free up our inside linebacker to make plays.
"Owen had some different opportunities and made the best of them," continued Nolan. "We've seen what he can do for a while now. He's right there with any of the guys we've had — Richie Martino, Matt Andreas, Danny Lynch, Tahg Coakley, Matt McCarthy — guys who carried the ball a ton and made a ton of plays while also playing safety. And Owen punts, is on punt returns and kickoff returns, too. He has that innate ability to track the ball on a catch."
The 47-point margin of victory was far and away the biggest in the 87-game series history for Danvers (Beverly won by the same score in 2011). The Falcons' best margin of victory vs. the Orange-and-Black had previously been 43 points (in 2002), and their top margin of victory against the Garden City boys was previously 26 points (40-14 in 1979).
The previous six times the Falcons had shut out Beverly had all been low scoring affairs: 10-0 in 1910; 9-0 in 1992; 7-0 in 1993; and 6-0 wins in 1932, 1939 and 1978.
"Moving (Gasinowski) from receiver into the backfield made a huge difference, obviously," said Beverly head coach Jeff Hutton. "We're a little young and green at linebacker, and when guys can get into that second or third level, that hurts us.
"With those two onsides kicks ... it's one of those 'fool me once, shame on you/fool me twice, shame on me' scenarios. It was a complete brain mess by us on the first one, and we should've been ready for the second one. (Danvers) must've seen something on film that we missed and caught us."
Beverly, which had just six yards of offense in the first half (while allowing 284 to Danvers), is now 0-5 for only the second time in 102 years, the other coming in 2010. The Panthers play at Marblehead next Friday.
The Falcons pounced when the opportunity presented itself as Beverly had difficultly making tackles and giving up yardage after initial contact. The hosts finished with a season best 428 yards of offense, averaging 7.8 yards per play. They also recovered three Panther fumbles, picked off a pass (Greysun Jackson with the INT) and denied a fake punt attempt by Beverly on the game's opening series.
"The defense was terrific all night," said Gasinowski.
Baker, a hard-charging back who ran for 87 yards on 14 carries, forced his way into the end zone from five yards out late in the first quarter despite being initially stood up at the 3-yard line. Xerras caught an 18-yard slant for another DHS touchdown, and sophomore backup Kevin Ahearn capped the night off for his club with a 52-yard scoring scamper in the final minute, seemingly swallowed up at the line of scrimmage but keeping his feet churning, escaping from the pack and speeding across the goal line untouched.
Among those playing well up front for the winners were junior Adam Gazofski (especially on run plays when he got outside to pull) and sophomore center Aidan Perry.
The Falcons welcome in Swampscott (3-2) to Deering Stadium next Friday.
Danvers 47, Beverly 0
at Dr. Deering Stadium, Danvers
Beverly (0-5);0;0;0;0;0
Danvers (2-3);21;14;6;6;47
Scoring summary
D-Owen Gasinowski 3 run (kick failed)
D-Gasinowski 25 run (Travis Voisine rush)
D-Joe Baker 5 run (Aidan Smith kick)
D-Gasinowski 29 pass from Voisine (Smith kick)
D-Gasinowski 17 pass from Voisine (Smith kick)
D-Aris Xerras 18 pass from Voisine (kick failed)
D-Kevin Ahearn 52 run (kick failed)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Beverly — Marcelo Pinto 7-25, Rowan Sullivan 8-22, Christian Diaz 1-2, Logan Petrosino 2-1, Devon Smalls 1-0, Gregory White 1-(-2), Brian Kessel 2-(-16); Danvers — Owen Gasinowski 16-110, Joe Baker 14-87, Kevin Ahearn 4-55, Travis Voisine 3-11, Peter Spyropoulos 1-2, Sam Lindeman 1-2.
PASSING: Beverly — Kessel 1-6-7-0-2; White 0-0-0-0-0; Danvers — Voisine 11-15-159-3-0; Lindeman 0-0-0-0-0.
RECEIVING: Beverly — Matt Sopp 1-7; Danvers — Gasinowski 9-93, Xerras 2-66.