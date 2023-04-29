HAMILTON — Getting your first runner of the afternoon to third base when you're already down to your final out is usually not a formula for success.
Chasing three runs with only one out left to play with Saturday afternoon, Hamilton-Wenham threatened by loading the bases and finally getting a man just 90 feet away from breaking the seal at the plate.
Georgetown captain Zach Gilmore made it an idle threat, though. The righthander bore down and got a deep fly ball to polish off a complete game, 3-0, shutout of the Generals baseball team on a dreary day at Patton Park.
It was a battle of Cape Ann League Baker Division leaders and Gilmore was the major reason the Royals (8-1, 6-0 CAL) came away in sole possession of first place. He scattered six hits (3 of those coming in the 7th) and struck out 11. More impressively, he did so without showing many signs of fatigue or control loss in an 111-pitch outing.
"He threw strikes. He was around the plate all afternoon and mixed his speeds well," said Generals coach Reggie Maidment. "We haven't struck out that much all year long."
The Generals (5-2, 4-2 CAL) made a run at in the seventh when Aiden Clarke led off with an infield single. Gilmore got back-to-back strikeouts to put the pressure on the hosts, who didn't roll over thanks to a hard-hit single by Tate Fitzgibbons and a single up the middle by James Day. Undaunted, Gilmore got ahead of the final batter and then ended it.
Georgetown was in control throughout after grabbing the lead in the opening frame. Ty Gilmore reached on a fielder's choice, moved along on a wild pitch and a stolen base, then came home on a passed ball.
A Jason Gioia single and a Hayden Ruth double set up Cam Willis' RBI single to make it 2-0. H-W pitcher Drew Stewart got out of that jam and allowed just the two runs in three innings of work. A.B. Labell conceded just one run in three innings after a Willis single led to Zach Gilmore's sacrifice fly, but the three runs were all the Royals needed.
Two of Georgetown's three runs were scored after a stolen base, though catcher Brady Daniels also gunned one down attempting to swipe third.
"Anytime you play Georgetown, you know they're going to be well-coached team that's going to take advantage of your lulls and your mistakes," said Maidment. "We really didn't match their energy level and that's on us."
Clarke and Day each had two hits for H-W with Gilmore fanning the side to strand the latter in the third. H-W's Harrison Stein reached three times on a hit and two freebies but was nabbed stealing by Georgetown catcher Jack Gilstein in the second, which hurt when Clarke singled with two outs.