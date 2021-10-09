SOUTH HAMILTON -- Any time your defense can get a goal line stop, there's a strong chance they're having a special day.
Such was the case Saturday afternoon as the host Generals got three straight stops on their 1-yard line just before the halftime horn to keep visiting Lynnfield off the board.
The decisive stand allowed the hosts to go into the locker room with a four-touchdown lead as Hamilton-Wenham cruised from there for a 35-8 triumph over their Cape Ann League rivals.
"My dad died 10 years ago and he's a big football guy, coached youth football, and the greatest thing for him was having a goal line stand," Generals' head coach Jim Pugh said. "He'd been watching football since the 1930s, and a goal line stand just says something different. I'm sure he was watching down on that checking it out."
Hamilton-Wenham held the Pioneers scoreless in the opening half while scoring 28 unanswered points of their own. Their defense was tremendous throughout those first 24 minutes, holding Lynnfield to zero first downs until that final drive of the second quarter.
On that series, Pioneers' quarterback Nicholas Razzaboni had connected with Charles Capachietti for a 9-yard gain to set up a 2nd-and-goal from the 1. But Hamilton-Wenham linebackers Chris Collins and Chris Domoracki, among others, stood strong with some impressive tackling at the line of scrimmage. Razzaboni even tried a pass, but that one fell incomplete against tight coverage.
"We were just being tough, being strong," said Domoracki. "It's incredible for a team to stop another team at the 1-yard line; it's really something for a team to do. We were just so tough today."
While the stand perhaps shined brightest on a day full of positives, the Generals certainly had plenty of other things to cheer about as well.
After being forced to punt on the game's first possession, H-W's defense did the same against the Lynnfield offense and were rewarded with some excellent field position. The Generals then went 25 yards on five plays, capped off by a 10-yard rushing score from Domoracki.
Markus Nordin proceeded to pin the Pioneers inside their own 5-yard line on the ensuing kickoff, forcing another Lynnfield punt and, subsequently, some great field position once again. The hosts then needed just five more plays to find paydirt from the Pioneer 26, as Domoracki scored again on a 3-yard plunge.
At that point, Hamilton-Wenham was in complete control ... but still hadn't put their permanent stamp on the action. That came one play later as Domoracki's brother, Luke Domoracki, jumped in front of a Lynnfield receiver, picked off the pass and took it 27 yards to the house.
Just like that, it was 21-0 H-W with less than two minutes gone in the second quarter.
"Oh my God, you should have seen me. I was freaking out and screaming as loud as I could," Chris Domoracki said of his brother's momentum swinging pick-6. "It was awesome. It just hyped up the game even more."
"That pick by Luke, I mean, that was major," added Pugh. "That put the nail in the coffin I think."
The Generals tacked on one more touchdown midway through the second quarter when quarterback John Ertel found a streaking Nordin across the middle for a 42-yard score. Ertel threw a perfect spiral but it looked like he may have overshot Nordin just a tad; but the latter used his superior athleticism to extend for the ball, haul it in and waltz across the goal line for six.
"They weren't doubling him, and he's a hell of an athlete," Pugh said of Nordin. "So against man coverage, he's going to make you pay."
Hamilton-Wenham would add its final score from Chris Domoracki (1-yard run) in the third quarter. Zack Walles booted home his fifth extra point to give the Generals a 35-0 lead at that point.
Domoracki finished with the three touchdown runs on the day and was an absolute beast at linebacker. He ran with a force and purpose, not necessarily burning people with his speed but more so running over them on his way to extra yardage.
"Running behind our line, I know I can get anywhere," said Chris Domoracki. "They'll take me to the promised land; I said that the other week and I'll say it again."
Lynnfield finally got on the scoreboard with under two minutes remaining as David Tracy found Brian Ellis, who made a tremendous leaping grab in the end zone for a 5-yard score. Robert Marley III added the 2-point rushing conversion.
"We're going to use this (victory) moving forward. We see how good we can be now," said Chris Domoracki. "We've shown our potential; we're going to bring that now and keep it that way."