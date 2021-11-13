HAMILTON -- It was almost like looking into a mirror.
Everything that the visiting Cohasset football team was able to do Saturday afternoon at the Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School field, the host Generals wanted to do themselves -- but couldn't.
"They played our game," said Hamilton-Wenham senior two-way lineman Jackson Courtney after his squad fell to the Skippers, 21-7, in the Division 7 playoff quarterfinals. "They hit harder than us and were faster than us ... we weren't expecting that.
"They manhandled us and controlled the ball. Basically, they did everything we wanted to do but couldn't."
The third-seeded Generals (now 7-3) fell behind after Cohasset marched 82 yards in 14 plays to take a 7-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter, and were never able to equal things up.
The Skippers (now 7-2) took more than seven minutes off the clock on that initial scoring drive, with tailback Liam Appleton (79 yards on 15 carries) scoring from 5 yards out. They doubled their lead on their next series when, after 17 straight running plays to open the contest, they surprised the Generals with a play action pop pass over the middle, with quarterback Will Baker finding a wide open Josh Burke for a 57-yard score.
The Generals were in trouble -- and they knew it.
"It wasn't a good showing for us," admitted H-W head coach Jim Pugh. "We're disappointed. We never got the momentum we wanted."
"We could've played so much better," added senior captain and linebacker/tailback/slot receiver Luke Domoracki. "We just didn't play the way we're capable of."
Sixth seeded Cohasset, which went 3-for-4 on third down conversions in the first half, kept the hosts guessing all afternoon. They did that by something head coach Pete Afanasiw said his club prides itself in: take what the defense gives them and not be predictable.
At the same time, they focused on taking away Hamilton-Wenham's main ballcarrier, captain Chris Domoracki (91 yards on 22 yards). Behind captain and middle linebacker Mike Donahue (who broke his ankle during the Fall 2 season last spring), the Skippers sacked H-W quarterback John Ertel four times while winning the battle of the trenches and limiting the hosts' ground game.
"We knew what they had offensively, that they were big and physical and made to grind it out and get first downs," Afanasiw said of the Generals. "We were saying if -- with a capital I and a capital F -- if we could get the lead, it would be hard for them to break out of what they do, because they're not really build to do that. But for us to do that we had to take away No. 22 (Chris Domoracki). He's a terrific football player."
Down by 14 at the break, the Generals got on the board on their first drive of the third quarter when Chris Domoracki ran the ball seven straight times, the last of those a 21-yard scamper around right end into the end zone. Zack Walles' kick made it 14-7.
But Cohasset got that touchdown back before the quarter thanks to a good runback on a punt and a personal foul put the ball at the H-W 12-yard line. Operating out of the Wildcat formation, Appleton went around left end for a 12-yard score for a 21-7 lead.
Twice the Generals took the ball into Cohasset territory in the fourth quarter, only to turn the ball over on downs.
Now they'll play their final game of the season Thanksgiving morning when they host their arch rivals from Ipswich.
"When I was a freshman, we lost to Stoneham in the (Division 6) North final, and after that guys weren't the same. They were looking in the rearview mirror thinking about that game instead of looking ahead, and ended up losing 36-0 to Ipswich. We're not going to let that happen this time around."
Cohasset 21, Hamilton-Wenham 7
Division 7 Quarterfinal
at Hamilton-Wenham
Cohasset (7-2);0;14;7;0;21
Hamilton-Wenham (7-3);0;0;7;0;7
Scoring summary
C-Liam Appleton 5 run (Tom Hansen kick)
C-Josh Burke 57 pass from Will Baker (Hansen kick)
HW-Chris Domoracki 21 run (Zack Walles kick)
C-Appleton 12 run (Hansen kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Cohasset — Liam Appleton 15-79, Mike Donahue 8-29, Josh Burke 7-16, Tom Hansen 1-7, Will Baker 3-3; Hamilton-Wenham — Chris Domoracki 22-91, Chris Collins 3-11, Luke Domoracki 1-4, John Ertel 9-2
PASSING: Cohasset — Baker 2-4-64-1-0; Hamilton-Wenham — Ertel 11-21-89-0-0.
RECEIVING: Cohasset — Burke 1-57, Hansen 1-7; Hamilton-Wenham — Markus Nordin 6-68, Will Moroney 2-13, L. Domoracki 2-8.