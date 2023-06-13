NEWTON — The final score of Tuesday's Division 4 boys tennis state semifinal certainly wasn't indicative of the its competitiveness.
Top seeded Weston, who knocked Hamilton-Wenham out of the playoffs in the same round last spring, got the best of the Generals again via a 5-0 decision. But head coach Ian McCracken's group showed a ton of fight, with two of the three matches going to a third set.
"I'm incredibly proud of all my guys; every match was close," said McCracken, who won a state championship with the Generals back in 2011. "Tennis is a funny sport because you can look at the line and it looks bad, but everybody played really tough. So I'm just proud of everybody's performance. It's been a great season for us."
In advancing to their second straight Final Four, Hamilton-Wenham finished with a 16-6 record and a Cape Ann League title. They'll return plenty of talent next spring, too, with only first singles standout Will Gern graduating and a second doubles player, Ben Gasser, leaving the country after finishing his exchange program.
"It was a special team," noted McCracken. "To lose Will is rough, but we have a lot of kids who are eager and to see what it's like to get to this point hopefully makes them even more excited for next year ... because they're going to be a good team again."
Gern dropped his first singles match, 6-1, 6-4, but had numerous opportunities to force a decisive third set. The senior let loose for some terrific winners, but was ultimately worn down by a very consistent opponent in Max Ding, a 2-star junior recruit.
Keenan Maguire (6-1, 6-2 loss) and the duo of Max Clarke and Henry Stinson (6-1, 6-1 loss) both suffered similar defeats against worthy opponents at third singles and first doubles, respectively.
The final two matches of the day, however, were equally electric.
At second singles, Eloise Chadel dominated the net game, putting away overhead after overhead with emphatic, well-placed slams. He led 5-2 in the first set before ultimately losing in a tiebreaker (7-5), only to take the second set in convincing 6-2 fashion.
That set the stage for a winner-take-all third set, and Chadel eventually ran out of steam against Weston's Zach Regelman (losing 6-4), who wasn't overpowering but seemed to track down nearly every ball at the back line.
"That second singles for Weston, Zach, is an incredible battler," said McCracken. "He gets to so many balls and keeps everything going, so hats off to him because Eloise played really well. He kept the pressure on him, but in the end I think it was just too tiring. I could tell by (Chadel's) body language that he just had nothing left to give and that was a long three-set match."
The second doubles team of Rory Taylor and Gasser also went to a third set, but because the team match was already decided at that point, they played a 10-point super tiebreaker to decide things. The Generals' duo took the first set, 7-5, dropped the second set, 4-6, and eventually came up just short with a 12-10 defeat in the super tiebreak.
For a tandem that only shared the court during the season's stretch run, McCracken couldn't have been more proud of their effort.
"It was sad to see such a great match end in a tiebreak, but that was another match where you could tell they were very tired. So I think everybody on that court was ready to settle it in 10 points," said McCracken. "But Rory, who's a freshman, and Ben, who we'll lose next year sadly, they just gelled so well together."
The year is over, but it was another phenomenal run for Hamilton-Wenham — one McCracken hopes will propel them to similar success in 2024.
"To get here and play the level of tennis that these kids are playing, it feels good just to have that," said McCracken. "Titles are great, don't get me wrong. But to play tough tennis at this time of year, I always tell the kids, 'Hey, there's only 16 teams out here still playing tennis (across all divisions) and we're one of them.
"So it's a cool feeling regardless of the results at this point, and we're going to feed off of that and would love to see if there's anything else out there for us next year."