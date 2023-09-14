ANDOVER — Coming off a tough one-score loss to Pentucket a week ago, the Hamilton-Wenham football team saw the opponents’ speed quotient jump exponentially in Week 2 on Thursday night.
Greater Lawrence Tech just ripped off big pay after big play, speeding to a 30-point halftime lead and rolling to a 49-18 victory in a battle of previously 0-1 clubs.
“Their speed is really tough. (Plus) we had a tough week with some sickness, a couple guys were out, some starters,” said Generals coach Tim Freiermuth, who because of illness and injuries only dressed 23 players for the game.
“That’s a very good football team, and they came ready to play. We didn’t.”
Quarterback Isiah Suero powered Greater Lawrence’s 36-6 first-half eruption, hitting on 6 of 7 passes for 144 yards and a pair of TDs while adding three runs for 22 yards and a third score.
He was hardly alone. Andy Rodriguez set the tone for the night, ripping off the opening kickoff to the Generals 40, setting up a Gustavo Varela TD.
Hamilton-Wenham quickly answered when Henry Stinson hit Caden McCollom on a 7-yard score, but A-Rod and the Reggies were barely getting into gear.
Rodriguez took the ensuing kickoff 83 yards to paydirt, and Suero connected with Dylan Smith for 55 yards and a score to make it 21-6.
For the half, Hamilton-Wenham was outgained 238-85 and also got hurt by a pair of turnovers.
“(Their speed) showed on film,” said Freiermuth. “They scrimmaged (defending Super Bowl champ) St. Mary’s Lynn and played Wakefield (last week) … two very good teams. It took the guys by surprise a little bit, and we just couldn’t come back from it.”
The Generals showed some guts, with nearly two handfuls of guys who never left the field.
Cooper Soolman was a huge weapon for H-W, scooping up eight catches for 86 yards. The senior also ran back the opening kick of the second half 60 yards for a TD, making it 36-12. But that was close as the visitors would get.
Stinson finished his night hitting 10 of 13 passes for 104 yards. The senior captain ran 10 times for 39 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown on what was the final play of the third quarter. Senior captain Chris Collins ran hard with 39 yards on six carries.
“We just have to focus on ourselves, getting better every day. It’s a process,” said Freiermuth. “We’ve got some guys who fought tonight. We’ll just take it little by little and just try to improve each day.”