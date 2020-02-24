The Cape Ann League recently released its annual basketball all-stars and a number of local players made the list.
Following a season in which they started off 1-5, proceeded to reel off 13 straight wins, and eventually earned the No. 5 seed in Division 3 North competition, the Hamilton-Wenham boys were rightfully honored. Both leading scorer Ryan Hutchinson, a junior, and Markus Nordin, a sophomore, were named to the All-Conference squad, while brothers Carter Coffey (sophomore) and Ian Coffey (senior) made the second team.
In addition, head coach Mike DiMarino was dubbed the Baker Division's Coach of the Year after orchestrating the remarkable Generals' turnaround.
No other local boys squads were awarded first-team selections; however, both Ipswich and Masconomet had a single second-team member. For the Tigers, senior Will Vanderbilt made the cut, while freshman Hudson Weidman represented the Chieftains. Ipswich also earned the boys Sportsmanship Award.
On the girls side, Masconomet's Oliva Filmore and Make Graves were both named to the All-Conference team after guiding their team to another Division 1 North tourney berth. Ipswich's Riley Daly also garnered first-team honors, while Hamilton-Wenham's Madison Rivers and Jemma Shea were named to the second team.
Here's a full look at all the awards.
BOYS ALL CAL
Newburyport: Parker McLaren, Sr., forward; Jacob Robertson, Jr., guard; Amesbury: Jaden Keliher, Sr., guard; Jimmy Gjikopulli, Sr., guard; Georgetown: Harrison Lien, Soph., guard; Pentucket: Peter Cleary, Sr., forward; Triton: Mason Ferrick, Sr., forward; Hamilton-Wenham: Ryan Hutchinson, Jr., forward; Markus Nordin, Soph., forward; Manchester Essex: Kellen Furse, Sr., guard; North Reading: Will Taylor, Jr., guard; Rockport: Gavyn Hillier, Jr., forward.
GIRLS ALL CAL
Pentucket: Angelica Hurley, Sr., guard; Angelina Yacubacci, Sr., guard; Mackenzie Currie, Jr., forward; Amesbury: Alli Napoli, Sr., guard; Avery Hallinan, Soph., guard; Newburyport: Abigail Gillingham, Jr., center; Lynnfield: Victoria Morelli, Sr., guard; Grace Klonski, Jr., guard; Masconomet: Mak Graves, Sr., guard; Olivia Filmore, Jr., forward; North Reading: Ali Grasso, Sr., guard; Lauren Sullivan, Sr., guard; Ipswich: Riley Daly, Jr., guard
BOYS SECOND TEAM CAL ALL STARS
Kinney Division
Masconomet: Hudson Weidman, Soph.; Newburyport: Max Gagnon, Soph; Jack Fehlner, Soph.; Pentucket: Peter Lopata, Sr.; Triton: Michael Farago, Sr.; North Reading: Cody Cannalonga, Soph.
Baker Division
Amesbury: Kyle Donovan, Jr.; Georgetown: JT Murphy, Jr.; Jack Lucido, Soph.; Hamilton-Wenham: Carter Coffey, Soph.; Ian Coffey, Sr.; Ipswich: Will Vanderbilt, Sr.; Manchester Essex: Mason Paccone, Sr.
GIRLS SECOND TEAM CAL ALL STARS
Kinney Division
Lynnfield: Caroline Waisner, Sr.; Newburyport: Sami Cavanaugh, Sr.; McKenna Ward, Fr.; North Reading: Julia Howse, Jr.; Pentucket: Arielle Cleveland, Jr.; Triton: Caitlin White, Sr.
Baker Division
Amesbury: Gabby Redford, Soph.; Georgetown: Autumn Dionne, Sr.; Hamilton-Wenham: Madison Rivers, Sr.; Jemma Shea, Sr.; Manchester Essex: Emily Jacobsen, Sr.; Lily Athanas, Jr.
OTHER LEAGUE AWARDS
Kinney Division
Male Coach of the Year: Dave Clay, Newburyport
Female Coach of the Year: Bob Romeo, North Reading
Male Sportsmanship: North Reading
Female Sportsmanship: Newburyport
Male Player of the Year: Parker McLaren, Newburyport
Female Player of the Year: Angelica Hurley, Pentucket
McCoy Award: Kyle O'Doy, Triton; Jake Etter, Pentucket; Arlen Winer, Georgetown
Baker Division
Male Coach of the Year: Mike DiMarino, Hamilton-Wenham
Female Coach of the Year: Gregg Dollas, Amesbury
Male Sportsmanship: Ipswich
Female Sportsmanship: Georgetown
Male Player of the Year: Manchester Essex
Female Players of the Year: Ali Napoli and Avery Hallinan, Amesbury
