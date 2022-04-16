IPSWICH — Some days its better to strike first. Some days, though, its better to strike hardest.
Saturday morning at Mile Lane Park, visiting Hamilton-Wenham endured a first strike from Ipswich but wasted no time in answering. The result was an 8-4 victory that left both Cape Ann League rivals feeling good about their prospects after the first conference outing of the season.
For the Generals (2-1), there was reason to rejoice in the response. Falling behind 3-0 in the bottom of the first, Hamilton-Wenham sent eight to the plate and scored four times in the next half inning to answer immediately.
A double by No. 7 hitter James Day sparked the rally. After an Ipswich error, Will Cooke and Connor McClintock followed with back-to-back doubles to put the Generals in the lead for good.
"That was a huge hit by Day, no doubt about it," said H-W coach Reggie Maidment. "We made some errors in the first and in baseball you have to have a short memory. As a team, we picked each other up and we got it right back."
Ipswich (0-3) used smart baserunning (three steals) and some clutch hitting to take advantage of three H-W errors in that opening frame. Nate Baise and Evan Stein worked walks and Drew Lane's sac fly broke the seal. The Tigers took a 3-0 lead when Cade Wetter and Jeremy Lathrop put balls in play with two outs.
"We started strong and gave it right back. We were in a battle for a while, but we're playing a little tense right now," said Ipswich coach Zack Lamkin. "Right now we have to keep our confidence up because we're right there."
Lane pitched very well for the Tigers, scattering seven hits over five innings. Each of the three Generals that reached on errors came around to score and Lane did a nice job stayed around the plate and stranding runners on base (H-W left 11 in the game).
"Drew wanted the ball for that first league game and he pitched with confidence," Lamkin said. "He pounded the zone. For us, its a matter of stringing good innings together."
Lane's RBI single plated Stein (walk) to make it a 5-4 game in the fifth, but the Tigers had the potential tying run gunned down at the plate by a nice H-W relay. Once again, the Generals had the answer in terms of pad runs, tacking on two the next half-inning on a Stein RBI single and an RBI double by freshman Gian Gamelli, who went 3-for-4 on the day.
At the top of the H-W order, leadoff man and captain Will Cooke doubled and walked twice. The number two hitter, junior Connor McClintock, went 4-for-5 to extend his torrid start to the year.
"He's made two outs. I think he's 12-for-14," Maidment said of McClintock, whose older brother Luke now pitches for Babson. "When our top to table setters are hitting the way they are, we're going to be a tough team to hold down."
Tate Fitzgibbons earned his first win for H-W, allowing two hits over four frames with four strikeouts. Aiden Clarke, a sophomore, threw the next three frames and danced around four hits with three punchouts in a solid debut.
"The biggest question for us coming into the year was the bullpen. We feel good about our starters, but who takes the ball after that? So for Clarkey to come in and pitch with poise the way he did, not try and overthrow, that's huge," said Maidment.
"And Tate was very good after that first inning. He got us back in to hit quickly in the second and third and that helped turn the game."
Clarke scored twice for H-W, Adam Green hit and scored and captain Nick Freni had an RBI single.
For Ipswich, Matt McGowen had a single and Brad McGowan singled and drew two walk to reach all three times at-bat. Cade Wetter and Dylan York also hit safely, though no Tiger had more than one knock.
"We're a little cold right now and its everyone at the same time. That just means everyone will get hot at the same time," said Lamkin. "Once we find our groove, we're going to taste it and not turn back. We've got a really good baseball team from top to bottom."
Lane made a pair of outstanding catches fielding from the mound, with a diving stab at a bunt for the defensive highlight of the morning. H-W's Day also had a tremendous catch in the hole at second.