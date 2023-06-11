BOSTON — Saturday night's Division 4 state quarterfinal baseball battle between Hamilton-Wenham and undefeated Boston English had already gone three hours and twenty minutes. Yet when Gian Gamelli smoked a ball to deep leftfield with two outs in the seventh, most of the boisterous crowd on hand thought it would be going even longer.
Off the bat, Gamelli's rocket sounded and flew like a hit destined to score Connor McClintock from first base and tie the ballgame. Somehow, Boston English leftfielder Sebastian Garcia flashed in front of it as it skipped off the turf. He threw a seed back in to limit Gamelli to a single, and teammate David Castillo nailed down the final out as the unbeaten Eagles topped the Generals, 3-2, under the lights in Beantown.
"They play so deep in this ballpark ... the kid had to be 30 feet from the wall. He made a great play, the right play," said Generals coach Reggie Maidment.
The loss ended what had been a long and strange postseason trip for the Generals, who went 13-10 as the No. 10 seed. Their playoff journey began with a 'home' game at Endicott College due to rain (a win over Ipswich), went three-plus hours out to Great Barrington to defeat Monument Mountain, and then came to Boston for a bout with the No. 2 Eagles (now 23-0 and bound for the state Final Four).
Over more than three hours Saturday (3:23 to be exact), the Generals competed hard for every pitch of every inning. Both teams were loud and energetic in a good-spirited way all night, even through a 66-minute rain delay that interrupted the fourth inning.
"Boston English is one of the best Division 4 baseball teams I've ever seen. They're really, really good," said Maidment. "This was just a great high school baseball game."
H-W pitcher Tate Fitzgibbons had his command effected by the rain when he hit a batter and walked another with two outs as it began to pour. After the delay (and significant work on the dirt mound), he walked another but left the bases loaded with a strikeout to send H-W in to hit with all kinds of momentum.
Aiden Clarke hit a leadoff single and came around to score on an error, a balk and a wild pitch to make it 3-2. The Generals wouldn't get another hit off Castillo until Gamelli's single with two outs in the seventh, however.
The velocity and command displayed by Castillo made a difference. H-W had the bases full with one out in the second inning when Boston English summoned him from first base and he allowed only one unearned run in that spot. The hard-throwing righty (with a sharp breaking ball to boot) threw 5 2/3 innings, struck out 11 and allowed only three hits with two walks.
"He was probably around 85, which we've seen. We saw (Trevor) Kimball from Amesbury and (Mike) Moroney from Danvers," said Maidment. "We had some quality at-bats, deep counts. We just couldn't get the big one to fall."
An infield error to begin the first put H-W behind after Castillo stroked a double to deep right (which could've been a flyout if the right fielder didn't have to backpedal up a small hill at the fence in an outstanding bid to catch it). The Generals got it tied when James Day (fielder's choice) knocked home Chris Feron (walk) in the second.
The Eagles regained the lead immediately, though, thanks to a hit batsman, a single and an error for one plus a hit batsman with the bases full to score another to make it 3-1. Day, the catcher, made a great play on a wild pitch to tag a runner heading home to end that inning.
Fitzgibbons, a crafty lefthander, pitched well and H-W actually ended the night with a 4-2 advantage in hits. English drew five walks with four hit batters, though, and made only one error as compared to H-W's four.
Gamelli went 3-for-4 at the plate and Cole Scanlon drew two walks.
Captains Harrison Stein and McClintock were outstanding leaders for the Generals, Maidment said. Fellow seniors Fitzgibbons, Day, Thomas Ring, Drew Stewart and Chris Collins gave their all to the Blue-and-White over three memorable seasons.
"Our program is in such good shape because of the work ethic of those seven kids. We're going to feel the benefit of what they've set up for years to come," said Maidment. "I was just talking with (assistant coach) Brian (Nicol) and we agreed this is a top 2-3 team for us. It's one of our favorite teams we've ever coached. The kids were awesome."