SOUTH HAMILTON — With just under seven minutes to play in Wednesday’s Division 4 girls lacrosse tourney tilt, Hamilton-Wenham clung to a two-goal advantage over visiting Nipmuc.
It was anyone’s game at that point, but what unfolded from there was a textbook stretch for the Generals — one that officially put them over the hump heading for home.
Thanks in part to a slew of yellow cards against Nipmuc (they had five total), the Generals ripped off a lengthy scoring run down the stretch to pull away for a convincing 16-8 victory.
Freshman star Evie Bernard finished with seven goals to lead the charge, but it was a complete team effort on both sides of the ball for an H-W team that now finds themselves back in the state quarterfinals.
“We were confident in them and feel like we have a team with a really high IQ and they knew what was going on,” Generals’ (13-7) head coach Emily Leland said of her team’s approach after Nipmuc got within two goals late. Leland didn’t call a timeout; instead, she allowed her squad to regroup on the field and get the job done, culminating with a 7-1 run to close out the contest.
“I try to reserve my timeouts for when emotions are running high or when our middies need a break,” she added. “But I was pretty confident that they’d be able to handle it. Our defense was on fire, our goalie was on fire, so things definitely fell in line for us today.”
Hamilton-Wenham opened the game in similar fashion to how they closed it. Led by a first half hat trick from Bernard, the Generals scored the first five goals and held a 6-2 advantage at the break.
Bernard was terrific on the draws early and often, gaining possession for her team and leading a patient and poised offensive attack. Any playoff jitters the Generals may have had before the opening draw were nonexistent once the clock started running.
“I think every team wants to come out on fire; sometimes it works, and it happened to work for us today,” said Leland. “Everyone’s feeling the nerves with playoffs, but I was so proud of them for just taking a deep breath, seeing everyone and just trusting everyone.”
Avery Nistl added two first half goals plus an assist while Dylan Whitman also put one home.
Defensively, both Lucy Ayers and Ava Shultz turned in stellar, lockdown performances that would carry through to the second half, with goalie Ava Vautour (10 saves) there to consistently back them up. Vautour made a few swift saves at point blank range to help keep the momentum in her team’s favor.
To open the second half, Bernard found her older sister, Stewart, for an early goal and a 7-2 lead.
Nipmuc responded with two straight, including a free position try, and Hamilton-Wenham was forced to play quite a bit of defense. But following a diving, low burning rip from Bernard in transition, it was a 9-5 Generals’ lead with 13:13 to play and appeared they might pull away for good.
Nipmuc, the 10th seed in the bracket, refused to go away, however, scoring the next two goals five minutes apart to set the stage for the hosts’ incredible response. Grace Glidden ignited the scoring spree with a well-placed free position try, Maisie Leland followed suit with a strike in the run of play, and Leland, Evie Bernard (2) and Stewart Bernard effectively put the nail in the coffin. Nistl then added one more for good measure with under 10 seconds to play.
Hamilton-Wenham now moves on to a date with No. 2 seed Weston in the Elite 8.
“I haven’t let myself think this far but we know (Weston) is very good,” said Leland. “We’ll definitely be excited just to play that caliber of lacrosse.”
