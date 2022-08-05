Hamilton-Wenham’s Chris Domoracki was never your typical high school running back.
Standing 6 feet tall and weighing in at just over 215 pounds, the reigning Cape Ann League Baker Division MVP regularly punished defenders by running through them, not around them. He was never the fastest or quickest player at his position, but his bruising running style and ability to carve out extra yards after being initially hit made him an absolute force in the backfield.
As a senior last fall, Domoracki led the Generals with 21 rushing touchdowns and 1,207 yards on the ground. His goal was always to play college football, and after a phenomenal farewell high school campaign that dream has officially become a reality.
After heavily weighing his options and making sure he found the perfect fit for both his academic and athletic desires, Domoracki ultimately settled on Colby College.
“It was probably the most prestigious school that offered me a spot on their team. I loved the campus, loved the team and the coaches, and I just really wanted to go there after visiting,” said Domoracki, who was a National Honor Society member during high school and always put a strong emphasis on academics.
“It was a hard decision because I got some other offers from Fordham, Stonehill and others, but I just wanted to go to a school that would challenge me the most both academically and with football.”
At the moment, Domoracki enters the collegiate ranks as the lone running back in Colby’s incoming freshmen class. Fittingly, the Waterville, Maine institution was also the only school to offer him a spot at running back, a position he very much hopes to continue playing.
As a first-year college player, Domoracki knows that seeing consistent time on the gridiron for the Mules is far from a guarantee. Yes, he hopes to contribute out of the backfield, but he’s open to playing any position where the team needs him.
He was a terrific middle linebacker under Generals’ head coach Jim Pugh, compiling 74 solo tackles with 62 assists for 136 total stops last season. Sliding in at a similar position for the Mules wouldn’t be out of the question.
“Chris was just different,” said Pugh, the recently retired legendary coach. “As a football player he just pounded people, and after games that’s who everyone talked about. He was always in the weight room getting stronger and stronger, and he’s such a well rounded kid and one of our best leaders.
“It will be interesting to see how Colby uses him, but I think he’s going to have a great career and he’s a great fit for that league. I look forward to following his career.”
While his recent senior season undoubtedly stands above the rest, the entirety of his unique high school football experience is something that should pay dividends for Domoracki at the next level. He not only suited up for Hamilton-Wenham, but also down in Florida for Lemon Bay High School during the pandemic.
Competing in the heat and seeing some different competition down south before coming back to the unpredictable New England weather for one final run helped broaden his horizons a bit and made him a better player.
“I’ve experienced so much diversity in switching between states, and it’s made me more ready for college football,” he said. “It’s funny; I played in Florida and now I’ll be playing in the real cold in Maine.”
Before heading to campus on August 22 (the NESCAC football season starts later than most), Domoracki will continue his grueling summer training regimen in an effort to bolster his skillset even more. Currently working with Reggie Garrett out of Wilmington’s Athletic Evolution, Domoracki plans to improve his quickness and overall speed, knowing that will go a long way with the elevated competition.
“It’s been a lot of explosive training. I definitely want to be more swift and faster and not just try to run through everyone,” he said.
Domoracki plans to go into computer science and is excited for the academic challenge that lie ahead at Colby.
