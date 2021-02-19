SOUTH HAMILTON —With no MIAA state tournament this winter, Friday's CAL vs. Cancer Baker Division championship game gave both the Ipswich and Hamilton-Wenham boys basketball teams one last chance to finish strong.
While both squads certainly put forth all out efforts, it was the host Generals who were able to separate themselves early en route to a convincing 61-44 triumph.
Hamilton-Wenham used a massive scoring run in the second quarter to break open what had been a one-point game, getting defensive stops and quick buckets on the other end.
"Our offense comes from our defense," Generals head coach Mike DiMarino said after his team wrapped up the season at 11-2. "Ipswich has some great shooters but they're set shooters so we wanted to make their life as difficult as possible, try to turn them over and get out and run. But that's a very good Ipswich team; they gave us everything we could handle tonight."
Before the Tigers were able to claw their way back into the contest down the stretch, Hamilton-Wenham looked like it was well on its way to a good old fashioned blowout.
After leading by six (14-8) after one, the Generals reeled off 19 straight points in a matter of minutes. Carter Coffey (12 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals) got his jumper going, canning three consecutive shots including two from deep to force an Ipswich timeout. At that point, Hamilton-Wenham was in the midst of a 10-0 run to take an 11-point lead — and it didn't stop there.
Ryan Hutchinson (game-high 24 points to go with nine rebounds) got going a bit en route to 13 first-half points; Baker Division Player of the Year Ryan Monahan (14 points, 14 rebounds) was his usual beast self in the paint, limiting Tigers' big man Nikhil Webb-Walker while pumping in eight points and eight rebounds in the opening half; and overall, the Generals were moving the ball well and taking smart shots, as evident by their slew of assists (Ronan Connors had five helpers in the first half alone).
Defensively, the Generals continued to smother the Tigers' plethora of shooters, even holding the team's leading scorer and one of the area's top 3-point marksman, Ray Cuevas, scoreless over the first 16 minutes.
"I think it was just our confidence coming in," said Hutchinson, who will play baseball at Quinnipiac University next year. "This was our last game and we were all fired up to go. We were just ready to shoot out of a cannon and that's what happened."
Trailing by 20 at the break, Ipswich finally found their groove and was able to cut into the deficit.
Cuevas notched his first bucket of the game with a longball midway through the third, and he hit another one two minutes later to make it a 12-point game. Freshman Will Wertz was terrific throughout, scoring 16 points, grabbing five rebounds, dishing out four assists and swiping four steals; his defensive intensity and overall consistency was crucial in getting his team back in it.
At one point, Ipswich got within single digits at nine points before H-W once again flipped the switch.
"Will's done a really nice job on the defensive end. He gets in the passing lanes, anticipates really well and gets a lot of deflections," said Tigers' head coach Alan Laroche. "Offensively he's just starting to have more confidence and not worrying about missed shots ... I'm excited about the direction we're going in as a program. The guys coming up and the guys that are here right now play a lot of basketball in the offseason and it's paying off."
The sophomore Cuevas was able to knock down two more clutch triples down the stretch to keep his team in it, but the combination of Hutchinson, Coffey, Monahan and Markus Nordin (11 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists) proved too much, as did the lofty early lead.
It wasn't an ideal conclusion to an overall challenging campaign, but the Generals were more than happy to be able to finish out on top as CAL Baker champs.
"To end with a home game and be able to come out with a win, I don't think many seniors can say they ended their career with a win, so that's something really special," said Hutchinson.
And what will Hutchinson miss about playing with the other 10 seniors on the Generals roster these past four years?
"Everything. Everything," he said. "Just the hard work, the sweat, the grittiness of Hamilton-Wenham basketball and just coming to practice every day knowing you're playing for something. We succeeded every year so it's going to be sad missing out on not playing with these guys who I've played with since sixth grade. It's definitely tough, but all good things come to an end at some point."
DiMarino also highlighted the play of fellow seniors Connors, who dropped 35 pounds in the offseason and worked his way into the starting lineup; Marty Cooke, a football player who provided defensive tenacity and an incredible locker room presence throughout the year; and Brendan Alberry, who turned in important spotty minutes throughout the year. They'll also waive goodbye to Luke O'Donnell, Ethan Dwyer, Robert Ring, Harrison Panjwani and Matt Botehlo.
Hamilton-Wenham 61, Ipswich 44
at Hamilton-Wenham High
H-W 14 21 9 17 — 61
Ipswich 8 7 17 12 — 44
H-W: Ryan Monahan 7-0-14, Markus Nordin 5-0-11, Carter Coffey 3-3-12, Ryan Hutchinson 11-0-24. Totals: 26-3-61.
Ipswich: Will Wertz 7-0-16, Charlie Henderson 1-1-3, Evan Stein 1-0-2, Aidan O'Flynn 0-2-2, Paul Wertz 2-0-6, Ray Cuevas 4-0-12, Jayden Halecki 0-1-1. Totals: 15-4-44.
Halftime: 35-15, H-W
3-pointers: H-W Coffey 2, Hutchinson 2, Nordin; Ips Cuevas 4, P. Wertz 2, W. Wertz.
Records: H-W 11-2; Ips. 6-5