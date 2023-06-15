Heading into Thursday's Division 4 girls tennis state semifinal, top-seeded Hamilton-Wenham had yet to drop a single match in three dominant playoff victories.
That trend continued in the Final Four as the defending state champion Generals rolled past No. 5 Lenox High for another 5-0 sweep in Shrewsbury. None of the individual matches were particularly close.
Now, the Generals (21-1) hope for more of the same in Sunday's title bout against Cape Ann League rival Manchester Essex at MIT's duPont courts (time TBA).
"Their second and third singles players weren't able to come, so I don't think we got their best punch unfortunately," head coach Joe Maher said of Lenox.
"But I don't think it necessarily would've mattered. Our singles today were just overpowering and our doubles continued their steady play. It was an awesome match, we played great and we should be ready to go for Sunday."
In wildly convincing fashion, Hamilton-Wenham dropped just four individual games in the triumph.
Sky Jara continued to prove herself as one of the state's best players with a 6-1, 6-0 victory at first singles, while both Naomi Provost and Chloe Gern earned 6-0, 6-0 sweeps at No. 2 and 3 singles, respectively. Gern has yet to drop a single game all tournament, while Provost has lost just one.
It was more of the same in doubles, with top duo Abby Simon and Sienna Gregory picking up a 6-1, 6-0 triumph and Alle Benchoff and Laynee Wilkins cruising 6-1, 6-1 at second dubs.
Hamilton-Wenham has now won nine straight matches by a 5-0 score and have dropped just 10 individual matches all spring.
Now it's on to a second consecutive state championship bout — this time against their rival Hornets, a team they already beat twice this year by identical 5-0 scores.
"It's exciting; (head coach) Barrett Alston has done a great job as a first year coach over there. They were a semifinal team last year and lost some players, and he's just done a nice job getting players in the right spot," Maher said of Manchester Essex. "It'll be a great match. Even though we topped them twice already, they always come to play. So it'll be a fun, competitive match."