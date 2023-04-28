MANCHESTER — Last spring, the Hamilton-Wenham girls tennis squad capped off a perfect 23-0 campaign with a thrilling victory over Wareham in the Division 4 state championship.
Safe to say the Generals have picked up right where they left off.
Heading into Friday's match at rival Manchester Essex, H-W boasted a 6-0 overall record, with four of those victories coming via sweeps. By the time the final bout wrapped up against the Hornets, the Generals had secured yet another 5-0 win in competitive fashion to keep the unbeaten streak in tact.
Having already endured challenging tests against the likes of Weston and Beverly (both 3-2 Generals' wins), Friday's marquee Cape Ann League bout was a great test for a team looking to build towards another tournament run next month.
"Manchester is one of the top teams in Division 4 this year, so this was a good test for us," said Generals' head coach Joe Maher. "We've had some good battles but I think this was one of our best matches that we played all around ... especially from a doubles perspective. We showed some real courage today."
While Hamilton-Wenham prevailed in convincing fashion, the match was far more competitive than the final score would suggest.
Beginning at the top of the lineup, standout singles players Sky Jara and Naomi Provost stayed hot with decisive triumphs to open the day. Jara, who has dropped just one match (to Weston) this season, earned a hard fought 6-3, 6-0 win over Vanessa Gregory, while Provost blanked Calista Lai, 6-0, 6-0. Provost also has just one loss on the year, with that one coming against Weston as well.
Both players boast skill, experience and poise, and were able to overpower a pair of talented opponents.
"Sky and Naomi continue to just be awesome," said Maher. "Their power, their perseverance and their leadership is awesome, so it's great having those two at the top."
At third singles, Chloe Gern had her work cut out for her against a worthy opponent in Grayson Crocker. It was a clash of similar playing styles, but Gern, a senior, ultimately wore down Crocker for a 6-4, 6-1 decision.
"That match was awesome. There were like 30-point rallies," said Maher. "Chloe is in such great shape being a soccer player and I think she didn't tire and was able to get to the net and finish points. But her opponent, Grayson, was awesome. She really improved a lot from last year so it was fun to watch her play today and a good challenge for Chloe."
With the team match already decided following singles play, both Generals doubles teams went out with every intention of securing the sweep. Abby Simon and Sienna Gregory teamed up for a 6-4, 6-1 win over Emily Weber-Provost and Sophia Zalosh in a match that featured plenty of praiseworthy shots on both sides. With the win, Simon and Gregory remained undefeated on the season.
The match of the day came at second doubles. Laynee Wilkins and her partner Sofia Montoya dropped the first set, 6-1, to Grace Scarbrough and Sienna Crocker before falling down 3-0 in the second set.
But a change in approach helped flip a switch for the Generals' duo, and they roared back to win both the second and third sets by 6-4 scores.
"We talked about it and we decided to do a little strategy change," said Maher. "They played two back and they started feeling comfortable back there. I think Laynee really showed some great leadership today; Sofia was a little nervous out there and I think Laine calmed her down and they came back to get a really nice win."
Both Wilkins and Montoya placed their ground strokes well and served with minimal errors. The match lasted well over two hours, and with all the other bouts wrapped up by then, both teams huddled around the fence to cheer on their teammates.
It was an impressive victory for a Generals squad that appears well equipped to repeat as state champs. But with much work left to be done, Maher doesn't want his girls to get ahead of themselves just yet.
"I'm sticking with last year's mantra; we never really talked about it we just keep going out there and competing," said Maher. "Taking it one match at a time is the best way to look at it. But they know we have another talented squad so it's fun to at least have that in the back of our heads that that's what we want to do."
Hamilton-Wenham faces a very strong Newburyport team twice next week (Monday on the road, Friday at home) as it looks to keep the 30 match unbeaten streak alive. Manchester Essex (now 5-3) is off until Tuesday when it heads to Marblehead.