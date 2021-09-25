HAMILTON — Whatever fans pay to watch the Hamilton-Wenham football team play this season, senior captain Chris Domoracki says it's worth it.
"We don't cheat anyone. We keep them entertained right up until the end," Domoracki said with a huge grin Saturday afternoon.
For the third time in as many games, he and the Generals were in a 48-minute battle that was decided by a touchdown or less. And for the third consecutive weekend, they found a way to prevail as touchdowns in the first and fourth quarters and a resilient defensive effort paced Hamilton-Wenham past Cape Ann League rival Amesbury, 15-6.
The visiting Indians, who run a rarely seen straight T-formation offensively (with three running backs lined up behind quarterback Drew MacDonald) held onto the ball for large swaths of time, marching slowly but effectively upfield with a ground-and-pound style. The visitors ran the ball 42 times (compared to just 23 for H-W) and held possession for nearly two-thirds (27:25) of the 48-minute contest.
But while Amesbury moved the ball effectively on five of its six drives, they only got points once. A reason for that was that the Generals were staunch defensively when they had to be, particularly in in the second half.
"Their offense, it can wear on you," admitted Hamilton-Wenham coach Jim Pugh after his team improved to 3-0. "They ran a ton of plays, and that's why were rotating a lot of (defensive) guys in and out: three outside linebackers, four safeties, switching the tackles and the ends to keep guys fresh. When it really mattered, especially in crunch time, our guys did the job."
"It was a pure fight, a mosh pit on every play," said Domoracki, who plays inside linebacker alongside talented sophomore Chris Collins. "They just kept coming and coming. Their tackle (senior captain Antonio D'Archangelo) just kept hitting and hitting us, but we battled through and made the plays we needed to."
The Indians (now 1-1) went for it on 4th-and-2 from the HW 30 on the game's opening drive, but missed out on moving the chains by inches. Late in the third quarter, they were again denied on 4th-and-6 from their own 48, then again in the fourth on 4th-and-9 from the Generals' 35 after defensive end Kevin O'Connell sacked MacDonald for a 10-yard loss.
"In our offense if we're facing 3rd-and-longs, we're not built for that," said fifth-year Amesbury head coach Colin McQueen, "and we had a heck of a lot of them today."
Taking over at their own 45, Hamilton-Wenham ran the ball behind Domoracki, a 6-foot, 210-pound fullback who really plays the tailback role (his twin brother, Luke, is the actual tailback but blocks very well along with Collins out of the backfield). Chris Domoracki ran for 30 of his game-high 69 yards on that critical drive, culminated with an 8-yard power run into the end zone with 2:42 to go. Zack Walles' second point after of the day make it an eight-point game.
"We just didn't play a clean game," McQueen said. "We turned balls over, we didn't finish drives and got off schedule. We have to clean up our execution moving forward.
"It happened last week (in a 22-14 win over Wayland) and we got lucky; we had some grit and effort that was able to push us through. But against a season team like Hamilton-Wenham today, they were tough, physically tough, and our effort alone wasn't enough."
Chris Domoracki said following Collins' blocks en route to the end zone certainly has its dividends.
"I love running behind him. That man will lead me to the happy place," he said.
Hamilton-Wenham has now won four straight against the Indians and have captured six of the last seven meetings dating back to 2014. The Generals also lead the all-time series between the two, with 29 victories against 22 defeats.
The Generals took a 7-0 lead on the final play of the first quarter when quarterback Markus Nordin hit John Ertel with an 8-yard scoring strike just inside the goal marker on the right side. Amesbury responded in the second quarter, with junior Nick Marden bullying his way into the end zone from seven yards out. The visitors chose to go for a 2-point conversion, but MacDonald's rushing attempt was stuffed.
"This team has a lot of character," said Chris Domoracki, whose squad plays Pentucket in Haverhill this Friday (6 p.m.). "We just don't give up."