HAMILTON — To say it was a tough 36-hour stretch for the Hamilton-Wenham boys lacrosse team would be putting it mildly.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Generals learned that they would have to forfeit the first three games of their season, all of which they had won, because an academically ineligible player had taken part in those three contests. This unintentional oversight was a blow to an already undermanned squad, who'll now be without their teammate for the rest of the season.
Thursday afternoon, they found themselves hosting a fast, athletic and eager Triton team ... and it was apparent from the outset this wouldn't end in Hamilton-Wenham's favor, either.
Senior midfielder and captain James Tatro scored six goals, including the last five by his team, as the Vikings took down their hosts, 9-3, in a battle of Cape Ann League powers.
"I'm not much of an offensive coach, but James has a quick release and a nose for the net. So he makes me look good," Triton head coach Mike Rice said with a chuckle after the game.
Tatro, who tallied 58 times as a sophomore two seasons ago, scored in the first quarter as Triton (now 4-1) took a 3-1 lead after 12 minutes, then potted two of his club's three second period strikes. He added two more in the third period, increasing his team's lead to 8-2, before finishing off his day with a rip early in the fourth.
Hamilton-Wenham (now technically 0-4) lost for the first time on-field by failing to maintain consistent possession, losing out on the majority of ground balls and, when they did have the ball, getting off clean shots.
If it wasn't for a terrific outing between the pipes from senior goaltender Grant Landon (14 saves before giving way to backup Ben Woods, who had one stop), the Generals' deficit could have been far greater.
"We were flat? One hundred percent yes," said Hamilton-Wenham head coach Rich Cooke, noting the events of Wednesday certainly factored into his team's mindset when they took the field Thursday afternoon.
"Their No. 5 (Tatro) is a heck of a player; that guy just does what he wants on the field. Without some of our speed guys at long stick middie, he really took advantage."
Captain Colby Guyer's goal for the Generals tied the game at 1-1 in the first quarter before Triton scored the next five, taking a 6-1 lead into intermission.
In addition to Tatro's six strikes, Tommy Cahill, C.J. Howland and Jared Leonard added solo goals for the winners and Carson Purcell dished out three assists.
"They do a great job packing it in with their zone defense," Rice said of the Generals, "so we tried to be patient going up against it. Sometimes we were and sometimes we weren't. I did think we got really strong wing play, though."
Freshman J.P. Trojan also gave Triton a big boost at the faceoff X, successfully winning 12 of 17 draws.
"He's a warrior," Rice said of Trojan. "He's not big, but he's got great technique and was wonderful today."
In front of senior goaltender Jared Graf (8 saves), defenders Michael Cahill, Kyle Bouley Dan Groder and sophomore LSM Dylan Slimack were stout in pushing away the Generals from their crease. "You can't complain about giving up less than a goal a quarter," reasoned Rice.
Senior attack Hunter Bahr, a team captain, and junior Zach Walles had the other goals for Hamilton-Wenham, which got assists from sophomore middie Lucas Hunt, Will Stidsen and Guyer.
"I think if we had played this game on Friday instead of (Thursday) we might've been in a bit better mindset," said Cooke. "Now we'll just take a few days off and get ready to play Amesbury Monday."