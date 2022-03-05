WEYMOUTH -- One-and-done might be a great strategy if you're getting a root canal. It doesn't work so well when it comes to trying to score in hockey.
Hamilton-Wenham's inability to get rebounds Saturday afternoon resulted in its season coming to an end courtesy of a 4-1 loss to Hull-Cohasset in the first round of the Division 4 state playoffs at Connell Rink.
"We had enough possession, time in the offensive zone and forechecked well, but you have to get shots from inside the house," Generals coach Rob Ryan said, referring to the area just in front of the opposing goalie. "And we didn’t get enough rebounds; there were too many times we got one shot and that's it. Their goalie (Luke Cosentino, who finished with 25 saves) tied up a lot of potential chances."
Hamilton-Wenham, the No. 19 see tied the score at 11:11 of the first period when alternate captain Rafi Santomenna spun around and beat Cosentino from the far circle. Linemates Leo Kagan and Will Moroney assisted on the goal.
The Generals (12-9) carried the play for long stretches of both the first two periods while limiting the 14th seeded Skippers to just 20 shots. But the host team made the most of those opportunities, scoring twice within a span of 75 seconds to take a 3-1 lead into the second intermission.
Captain Hayden Manfredi gave his team the lead for good off a scramble out front, then Hull-Cohasset (12-8-1) cashed in nine seconds after going on the power play as Luke Dunham one-timed a shot past H-W keeper Luke Graham.
Hamilton-Wenham tried turning up the pressure in the third period -- freshman center Mate Tardi generated three strong scoring bids -- but each of their nine shots was turned aside by Cosentino. Matt Mahoney's empty net goal with 15 seconds left sealed the Skippers' win
Nine seniors -- captain Zack Walles, alternates Seamus Heney and Santomenna, plus Peter Gourdeau, Jackson Courtney, Aidan Donovan, Drew Dolan, Kagan and Moroney -- graduate having been part of three H-W playoff teams, helping earn the program its first playoff win since they returned to varsity status six seasons ago, and earned the Cape Ann League Baker title this winter.
"We set out with five goals this season," said Ryan, "and we achieved four of them: win the (Lynn( Christmas Tournament, win the (Newburyport) Bank Tournament, win the CAL Baker and qualify for the playoffs. The only thing we didn't achieve on our list was win the state championship. These boys, particularly the seniors, have a lot to be proud of."
Hull-Cohasset 4, Hamilton-Wenham 1
Division 4 playoffs first round
at Connell Rink, Weymouth
Hamilton-Wenham;1;0;0;1
Hull-Cohasset;1;2;1;4
First period: HC, Robbie Casagrande (Hayden Manfredi, Shane Mulcahy), 7:10; HW, Rafi Santomenna (Leo Kagan, Will Moroney), 11:11.
Second period: HC, Manfredi (Casagrande, Mulcahy), 10:25; HC, Luke Dunham (Matt Mahoney), ppg, 11:39.
Third period: HC, Mahoney (un), eng, 14:45.
Saves: HW, Luke Graham 16; HC, Luke Cosentino 25.
Records: HW, 12-9-0; HC, 12-8-1.