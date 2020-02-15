Generals knock off Rockport to clinch playoff berth

SOUTH HAMILTON — Nick's Roast Beef was filled with Generals late Saturday night.
As per team tradition, the Hamilton-Wenham boys hockey team headed off the to the legendary North Beverly roast beef joint after officially clinching a postseason berth following a 3-1 triumph over Rockport at the Johnson Rink.
Against their Commonwealth Athletic Conference rivals, Hamilton-Wenham (now 9-6-2) allowed just 11 shots, almost all of which came from 35 feet or more away from senior netminder Finn Brophy.
Junior Colby Guyer and captains Matt Dearborn and Keegan O'Shea (on the power play) all scored for the winners, who netted one strike in each period.
"We did exactly what we needed to do to get in," said head coach Rob Ryan, noting his team set a new season mark for wins (9) since returning to varsity status last decade. "Great defense, timely scoring and making plays all over the ice."
On Senior Night, 12th grader Leonard Dolan made perhaps the finest play of the night. He won a puck in the corner of the cage to the left of the Vikings' goaltender, dished out a pass to classmate Dearborn, and watched him bury it with less than two minutes to go in the second period, giving the Generals a 2-0 lead.
"Huge play by Leonard," whose team also got a pair of assists from junior defenseman Luke McClintock.
Hamilton-Wenham also blocked several shots in front of Brophy to prevent scoring chances for Rockport (9-8-3). Raffi Santomenna, James Horgan and Will Stewart all laid out to deny a pair of attempts, while Will Moroney also had a big shot block.
Senior Johnny Andrew netted the lone goal for Rockport, coming on the power play with 61 seconds to play.
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Rockport 1
at Johnson Rink, South Hamilton
Rockport 0 0 0 — 1
Hamilton-Wenham 1 1 1 — 3
First period: HW, Colby Guyer (Luke McClintock), 6:48.
Second period: HW, Matt Dearborn (Leonard Dolan), 13:18.
Third period: HW, Keegan O'Shea (McClintock), ppg, 10:51; R, Johnny Andrew (Rowan Silva), ppg, 13:59.
Saves: R, Cal Twombly 18; HW, Finn Brophy 10.
Records: HW, 9-6-2; R, 9-8-3.
