HAMILTON — What a difference a couple of weeks makes.
After losing to Amesbury by 30 points in the first meeting, the Hamilton-Wenham girls pulled off the upset of the year on their home court with a 51-45 victory.
The two keys were playing outstanding defense and hitting the 3-pointers. Senior captains Jane Maguire and Christa Coffey led the way with 19 and 13 points, respectively. Maguire drained five from downtown while Coffey hit three.
"This was the best game we've played all season," said coach Mark Cole after his team improved to 7-3 and handed the Indians their third setback (9-3). "The last couple of years we've hung with Amesbury for three quarters only to have them pull away in the fourth. Two weeks ago we were within 10 points in the last minute of the third quarter before they went on a 7-0 run to win going away. I don't think we could have played any better defense than we did tonight."
The Lady Generals opened the game with a 5-0 run and went up 18-12 at the end of the first quarter. Maguire and Coffey had two treys apiece in the first eight minutes to set the tone.
"The last time we played them we struggled both offensively and defensively," said Maguire. "I've been having trouble hitting the 3's lately and so has Christa, but we picked the perfect time to make those shots."
"The plan was to come out strong, and we were able to do that," added Coffey, who also played outstanding defense against the taller Amesbury girls. "This was a complete team win with everybody helping out and making shots when we really needed them."
As hot as the Lady Generals were shooting in the first quarter, nothing would fall in the next eight minutes as the visitors climbed back to take a 22-21 halftime lead. The Indians had a 10-3 scoring advantage led by Avery Hallinan, who had 13 points in the first two quarters and finished with a game high 22.
"She's going to get her 20 or more every game, and we don't have anybody tall enough to stay on her," said Cole. "Amesbury has four big scorers, and our goal was to shut down at least one of them. We did that, holding Gabby Redford to just two points."
H-W heated up again in the third quarter, outscoring the girls in red 21-16 to take a 42-38 lead into the final frame. The game had been tied at 26-26 and again at 28 all before the home team pulled ahead for good led by Maguire. Coffey, Nora Gamber (8 points), Ava Stinson (5) and Abby Simon (4) all collected big baskets.
"The goal was to go into the third quarter with as close a game as we could," said Maguire. "We were pretty pleased it was just a one point game at the half, and we picked the intensity back up in the third."
Avery and McKenna Hallinan kept Amesbury close in the fourth quarter, but HW hit enough shots to maintain the lead. Stinson put back a rebound to make it a 49-45 game with 2:26 remaining. Avery Hallinan missed a layup, and the Generals grabbed the rebound. They ran out the clock without giving it back to the Indians. Stinson put back the rebound and Coffey hit both shots from the foul line with three seconds remaining.
"It was so good to see these girls convinced they could pull it out down the stretch," said Cole. "Scoring 18 points in the first quarter was huge, and then to come back out in the third quarter when that same intensity made a big difference. I couldn't have asked for anything more than that great defensive effort. This was a solid win against a very good team."
Hamilton-Wenham 51, Amesbury 45
At Hamilton-Wenham Field House, Hamilton
AMESBURY: M. Hallinan 0-6-6, Catarius 0-0-0; DeLong 6-3-15, A. Hallinan 10-1-22, Dollas 0-0-0, Bolth 0-0-0, Redford 1-0-2, Kimball 0-0-0. Totals: 17-10-45
HAMILTON-WENHAM: Campbell 1-0-2, Whelan 0-0-0, Coffey 4-2-13, Maguire 7-0-19, N. Gamber 3-2-8, Simon 2-0-4, Cassidy 0-0-0, Stinson 2-1-5, DeSimone 0-0-0, Shea 0-0-0, O'Shea 0-0-0, S. Gamber 0-0-0. Totals: 19-5-51
Halftime: 22-21, Amesbury
3-Pointers: A - A. Hallinan, HW - Maguire (5), Coffey (3)
Records: A 9-3, HW 7-3