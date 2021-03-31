SOUTH HAMILTON — Wednesday evening's volleyball match at Hamilton-Wenham High was all about the seniors — and considering the year they've had to go through, they deserved every minute of that.
Hosting Georgetown on Senior Night, the Generals roared back from a first set loss and a large third set deficit to snare a 3-1 triumph. They dropped the first set, 20-25, before dominating the second, 25-13, rallying in the third for a 25-21 win, and closing the door in the fourth with a 25-8 decision.
"It's been super fun because we have three seniors who have been in my program for four years and then we have two that have never played before," said Generals' head coach Jen Flynn, her team now 4-4 on the year. "Because of this weird season (those other two seniors) came out for volleyball and it's been awesome because they're great kids and they mesh with our team really well."
Those two senior newcomers? That would be Audrey Fusco and Annalise Miller — and collectively, they worked with their classmates to earn a hard fought win.
Hamilton-Wenham actually started and finished with all six of their seniors on the court, a graduating class that also includes Lian Jukanovich, Violet Landymore, Charlene Fibbe and Emma Day. They got off to a bit of a shaky start, allowing the winless Royals to build some confidence and momentum early on, but stayed strong to flip the script.
"Once you get down that's when the mental toughness comes in because it can get in your head," said Flynn. "But we stayed with it and started rolling again and were able to keep it going from there.
"I think overall we wanted a nice experience for all the seniors but we also wanted the win. And I think they came together to make sure both of those things happened."
After taking the second set in convincing fashion, the Generals fell behind by scores of 9-0 and 12-3 in the third before storming back and effectively turn the tide back in their favor. Day was particularly strong with her service game in that set, as was Hannah-Marie Akoury, while Mia Flynn and Fibbe each made some big time plays.
The decisive third set paved the way for a strong finish by Hamilton-Wenham, who jetted out to a 12-3 advantage and cruised to home plate from there. Once again, they earned the win on the back of Day, who served out the match with eight straight points including an ace.
"Emma's our senior setter; she's been doing my camps for about 10 years now and she just loves volleyball," said Flynn. "She has the best volleyball IQ I think I've ever seen from a player and tonight she had great hustle and great leadership."
Hamilton-Wenham also got some strong play from Maggie Firicano, Grace Roebuck and Isablle Toledo en route to victory. They'll look to move over the coveted .500 mark when they head to Ipswich on Monday, before wrapping up the Fall 2 season against Pentucket next Wednesday.