WOBURN — Thursday night's Division 3 North boys hockey game had just about everything, and was seconds away from going to a shootout when Newton South scored to upend Hamilton-Wenham, 3-2.
The Generals had tied it up at 2-2 with 1:58 remaining in regulation to force overtime. Junior wing James Horgan went behind the net and made a perfect pass to Matthew Dearborn, who was alone in the slot and buried it to knot it up as the H-W fan section went wild.
"All the boys played great, and we got stronger as the game went on," said H-W coach Rob Ryan. "I can't say enough good things about them; this was a helluva game, but unfortunately one team has to lose. Dearborn had a very good game. He was moving his feet all night."
In the first eight minute four-on-four overtime both teams were a bit cautious, and senior goalie Finn Brophy, who faced 53 shots, turned aside all eight shots the Lions threw at him. A lot were long shots, but the best save came with 10 seconds remaining in OT on one by Eric Donlan that was labeled.
The second overtime was an eight minute three-on-three period, and both teams had good chances. H-W's best was a hard shot by Dearborn after he capitalized on a Newton South turnover with 2:30 left. The Lions had one last rush in the closing seconds before a shootout, and after Brophy made a big save the puck was loose in the crease and Ed Tarmey put it in the back of the net to end it after over 61 minutes of exciting hockey.
The Generals were without captain Keegan O'Shea after the first period. He suffered a shoulder injury and had to lead his team from the bench. The senior first line wing was sorely missed.
"He helped us from the bench, but we missed him out on the ice because he gives 100 percent of himself all the time," said Ryan. "Keegan helped us build this program.
"We've only been a varsity program for four years and this is our third trip to the tourney. Two years ago Newton South beat us, 8-0, but we've come a long way. I'm so proud of all of them; they worked hard and never stopped. It didn't look good when we were behind 2-1 with time running out, but they worked so hard to get the equalizer."
H-W was the 10th seed of the draw while Newton South was No. 7, and many of the fans at O'Brien Rink may not have been expecting such a close game. But they underestimated the fight in the Generals, who struck first midway through the first period. Horgan set up defenseman Seamus Heney, who beat NS's Lucas Maregni. The goalie was screened on the play and never saw the shot coming until it was in the back of his cage.
The Lions tied it up with less than two minutes remaining in the period on a goal by Sebastian Pike after Brophy had made two big saves, but the Generals couldn't clear the puck. Play had been up and down the ice in the opening period, but NS kept the pressure on in the Generals end for most of the middle frame, putting 14 shots on net. They took the lead on an unassisted tally by Mike DeFranco, who broke up the right side and fired a rising shot into the far corner.
"It was huge to score on our first shot on net," said Ryan. "We screened the goalie, who never saw the shot. In the middle period they pressured us, but we kept them on the perimeter for the most part. I know the boys all feel bad now, but they should be proud of what they did tonight and we can build on it."
Newton South 3, Hamilton-Wenham 2
Division 3 North first round
at O'Brien Rink, Woburn
H-W 1 0 1 OT 0 0 — 2
Newton South 1 1 0 OT 0 1 — 3
First period: H-W, Seamus Heney (James Horgan), 8:32; NS, Sebastian Pike (Tim Dobies, Eric Donlan), 13:27
Second period: NS, Mike DeFranco (un), 6:27
Third period: H-W, Matt Dearborn (Horgan), 13:02
First overtime: No scoring
Second overtime: NS, Ed Tarmey (un), 7:47
Saves: H-W, Finn Brophy 50; NS, Lucas Maregni 22
Records: H-W, 10-9-2; NS, 12-8-1
