SOUTH HAMILTON — Following Friday evening's dominant win over league rival Lynnfield, the Hamilton-Wenham boys basketball team has now taken the regular season Cape Ann League Baker Division title in 12 out of the last 15 years.
But perhaps no starting lineup during that run has been deeper or more impressive 1-through-5 than this year's senior laden group.
Led by fourth-year standout Ryan Hutchinson, the Generals turned a 3-point advantage after one quarter of play to a 20-point halftime advantage on Friday, streaking to the finish line from there for a convincing 71-46 triumph.
"Offensively this was the best we've looked all year," said Generals' head coach Mike DiMarino, his team now 9-2 as they prep for next week's Cape Ann League tournament.
"We knew that Lynnfield played very good, aggressive, man-to-man defense and we were going to have difficulty beating them off the dribble. So we talked after the first quarter about really passing the ball because the ball will move quicker that way than anybody dribbling. We were able to distribute, guys were cutting into open space and we really shared the ball."
It doesn't hurt that H-W seemingly couldn't miss in the second quarter.
After holding a 16-13 lead after the first eight minutes, the Generals reeled off a quick 13-0 run to seize control. Here's how the decisive spree went down: Ryan Monahan gets an and-1 layup to drop and connects on the free throw; Markus Nordin makes a pretty cut to the hoop and finishes strong; Monahan grabs an offensive board and finishes inside; Nordin cans a shot from long distance.
Lynnfield finally ended the run with a free throw, but H-W got right back to it offensively as Hutchinson and Nordin combined for 12 more points in less than four minutes to all but put the game out of reach before recess.
The Generals simply executed DiMarino's offensive plan to a T, and knocked down shots at an extremely efficient rate to increase their lead. Defensively, they were getting consistent stops and clearing the glass.
"We played Lynnfield earlier this year and their player (Jack) Ford really picked us apart," said DiMarino. "What was happening was we realized we were giving him too much space to operate coming over half court so we wanted to jump him as soon as he did and we made sure that we had a body on him right away. That made it tough for him to see and we were able to adjust to that and really make it difficult on him all night."
Ford managed just one point on the evening while only one Lynnfield player reached double figures in the scoring column. That player was Luke Martinho, and eight of those came in the opening quarter.
For Hamilton-Wenham, Hutchinson and Nordin truly stole the show. The senior and team's leading scorer, Hutch, as his coach and teammates call him, pumped in 25 points (with three 3s) to go with nine rebounds, three assists and three steals. He was in an absolute zone with his jumper, swishing shot after shot all night regardless of from where he pulled up from.
Nordin, meanwhile, went for a triple-double with 23 points (four 3s), 13 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals. He was everywhere all night, finishing shots at the rim, knocking down deep balls and dishing to his open teammates with pinpoint accuracy.
"Hutch was catching and shooting in rhythm tonight," said DiMarino. "When he struggles he shoots off balance but when he's catching in rhythm he's dangerous."
"And Markus, he's an extremely talented young man," added DiMarino. "I actually think we haven't even scratched his ceiling yet. He's a five-tool player, he's smart and I'm proud to have him on this team."
The Generals also got strong contributions from Carter Coffey (8 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals) and Monahan (9 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals). It was a textbook performance for H-W, which will now enter the CAL Baker Division tournament as the top seed, hosting Amesbury on Wednesday to open things up.
"It's great to go back to back with this group; we won it last year after starting 1-5 so for those seniors to repeat and win it outright again this year is very impressive," said DiMarino. "We have the CAL tournament next week and the road goes through Hamilton which is great."
Hamilton-Wenham 71, Lynnfield 46
at Hamilton-Wenham High School
H-W: Carter Coffey 2-2-8, Ryan Hutchinson 11-0-25, Ryan Monahan 4-1-9, Ronan Connors 1-0-2, Markus Nordin 8-3-23, Marty Cook 0-2-2, Ethan Dwyer 0-0-0, Brendan Alberry 0-0-0, Thomas Desimone 0-0-0, Matthew Botelho 0-0-0, Stefan Messer 1-0-2, Luke O'Donnell 0-0-0, Harrison Panjwani 0-0-0. Totals: 27-8-71.
Lynnfield: Luke Martinho 4-0-10, Blake Peters 2-0-6, Dante Gesamondo 2-0-4, Alexander Gentile 2-0-5, Dylan Pool 3-0-6, Samuel Gazit 1-0-3, Sharky 2-0-4, Mekhi Peters 2-1-5, Jack Ford 0-1-1, Demers 1-0-2. Totals: 19-2-46.
Halftime: 41-21, H-W
3-pointers: H-W, Nordin 4, Hutchinson 3, Coffey 2; L, Martinho 2, Peters 2, Gentile, Gazit.
Records: H-W 9-2; L 4-6