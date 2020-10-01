Generals XC squads sweeps Amesbury

HAMILTON — There was an inverted V-shaped rope lining the finish instead of the traditional tunnel, but besides that not much was different about Hamilton-Wenham's season opening cross country meet Thursday afternoon.
It was sunny and moderately warm at Patton Park, giving the boys and girls from both the Generals and visiting Amesbury ideal conditions for their first formal competition since the end of last February's indoor track season.
Hamilton-Wenham took care of business in both meets, with the girls winning 26-30 and the boys coming out on top 25-30. Afterwards, the runners were downright psyched that their seasons were underway, given all the COVID-19 uncertainty this summer.
"It definitely felt great to be racing after we missed the whole spring track season," said junior Eli Labell, who was second across the finish for the boys in a time of 18:42.
The boys winner was senior captain Harrison Panjawni in 18:33. It's his second year of cross country, and the work he's put in to improve showed in a major way as he led the 5K course from start to finish and never grew tired.
"He put in a lot of time this summer and it shows," said H-W coach Steve Sawyer, beginning his 40th cross country season. "Eli did, too. He did a lot of running, weightlifting and he's a lot stronger. There was some very, very good improvement out there."
Amesbury's Alex Pucillo was third in 19:01, and the visitors grabbed the fourth and fifth slots. H-W junior Cooper Blatz showed off a strong kick to get sixth in 19:26, followed by Ryan Gillis' seventh place 20:59. That enabled the Generals to match last year's win total on opening day.
"We're trying to win the league for the first time in a while," said Panjawni, who finished 10th at last year's Cape Ann League Open. "It felt really good to be competing for the first time in a while."
"It's been a while since the boys have won a meet," echoed Labell. "We had some great placements today and a lot of kids have really improved, so hopefully we'll be able to keep up with the girls this year."
That's a tall task for any team, considering the Generals' girls team are 15-time defending CAL dual meet champions. Juniors Ava Cote and Alexis Donovan set the pace on Thursday, with Cote being first to break the tape in 22:58 and Donovan following close behind in 23:03.
"It felt great to be running again, and especially running with Alexis. We love running together," said Cote. "There were a lot of summer course runs and circuit training leading up to this. It's exciting to watch the races, too. It's great to see everyone out here again."
Senior captain Gaylan Ryus was third overall for Hamilton-Wenham in 24:17, delivering the meet win with the top 3 sweep. Amesbury grabbed the next five spots led by Sadie Cacho (24:47) and Abbey Allain (24:54). Fellow captain Katherine Weihs was ninth overall for H-W (26:55), followed by Sadie Condon (12th, 27:10).
"It's good to be out here and have a good start to the year," said Sawyer. "There's still a long way to go in terms of the training, the mental part and the physical part, but this was a great start. Anytime you can have a kick at the end of a race, that's a good thing."
There weren't many coronavirus restrictions in place besides the divided finish. The runners started in masks and were permitted to take them off once they separated along the course, which mirrors the Gabe's Run Patton Park course with two flat loops, one hill and an 800-meter sprint to the finish.
With fewer than 20 runners on the course at once between the two teams and no junior varsity, maintaining distance was fairly easy. Most runners came across the line with their masks safely stored along their elbows.
"We weren't sure how the mask thing would work out; it was definitely not as bad as I thought," said Donovan. "We were all excited to be running again."
Patton Park will get plenty of work in the next few weeks with the Generals slated to host their first three meets of the season. Up next is a visit from Manchester Essex next Thursday, followed by Pentucket in 14 days' time.
"We're just trying to stay safe and give the kids a good experience," said Sawyer.