The four high school boys each wore light blue wristbands on their left forearms every game. They did so not to draw attention towards themselves or away from their teammates, but rather for a shared sense of baseball unity.
Scotty Bevan was the vocal catcher for Danvers High School who wore his heart on his sleeve. Daryle Crowley was the Falcons' power hitting center fielder. Brian Marshall, a year older than Bevan and two more than Crowley, was the standout second baseman.
And at shortstop was the quiet but oh-so-steady Derek Lyons, born just 12 days after his keystone partner but a year behind him in school. Together the quartet formed the up-the-middle defense for the powerhouse Danvers High baseball team in the late 1990s and early 2000s, halcyon days when upwards of 2,000 people would come out and watch the Oniontowners prevail in postseason contests.
Back in the day, you couldn't fire a grain of sand out of a cannon past these four elite defenders. Lyons, who wore No. 5, was nonpareil at shortstop, vacuuming up any ball that came his way.
"We prided ourselves as having the best up the middle defense in the state," said Marshall. "We felt like we were controlling that part of the field, but in reality Derek was certainly more than 25 percent of that. That was the mindset he gave us; he was a difference maker."
Lyons, 39, passed away last Friday after being involved in an auto accident on Route 114. A beloved son, brother, friend and teammate, he left an impact on those who loved him that went far beyond baseball.
"I have a lot of friends and even more acquaintances, but Derek was one of my boys," said Bevan. "He, Daryle, Marsh and I are more like brothers. Derek was one of those guys you never, ever got sick of being around."
A small memorial was held was held for Lyons Sunday at Twi Field in Danvers, where so many magical moments for both he and his Falcon teammates occurred. Many of them were in attendance, as were guys he played with at Salem State (where he became a Division 3 All-America shortstop) as well as his friends and teammates from Champions Pub, for whom he played with in the North Shore Baseball League for the last 15 years.
The night after Lyons died, Bevan left a work function, called his wife and told her he needed to go down to Twi Field — a quarter-mile from his home — and be alone with his thoughts. He went out to the dirt area at shortstop, sat down in the dark ... and the emotions came pouring out of him.
"I just bawled. It was the most empty feeling," said Bevan.
"Derek was genuinely just the best dude. He was such a good human being."
Glue guy
Crowley said he met Lyons his freshman year at Danvers High, when he was a heralded player who earned a starting spot in center field and hit cleanup for the Falcons. They went 25-0 that season before falling in the Division 2 state title game, put together another unbeaten regular season in 2000, then went 26-1 and captured the Division 2 state crown in 2001.
"I'm still shocked. I talked to Derek just two days before the accident," said Crowley.
"Derek was the kind of guy any team that wants to win big games needs to have," he continued. "He wasn't a vocal guy, but when he did speak you listened. He just went out there, did his job, did it very, very well, and was all about the team. Nothing more."
Stoic but universally respected, everyone knew that Lyons was the glue guy for those great DHS teams. So much so that Scott Bevan Sr., an assistant to head coach Roger Day, referred to him as 'Elmer'.
Lyons grew up in Salem but moved to Danvers prior to high school. He grew close not only with Crowley, Marshall and Bevan but also their families, eating many meals and spending many nights in their homes.
He carried himself with a quiet intensity and confidence, sure in his abilities on the baseball field. He also took to coaching and soaked up the information he was given without having to be told twice.
Unnecessary words didn't factor into the equation for Lyons; what he could do with a glove on his hand or standing in the batter's box did his talking for him.
"He played with more of a quiet confidence than a psychotic rage," said Bevan. "I'd call it a controlled swagger. That's what made him the rock of our team."
"Derek was so selfless," added Marshall. "No matter what team he was on, he was one of its top 2-3 players but he didn't need to have the accolades to go along with that. He didn't have to be a team captain; he didn't have to bat third. He just wanted to play ball and contribute. If I was pitching, I wanted him playing short behind me and if I was batting, I wanted him hitting behind me.
"He was just head down and go. There was no screwing around with Derek."
Best of them all
Lyons' .415 career batting average is second in Danvers High history. He batted over .400 in back-to-back seasons, hitting .465 in 2000 and .411 in 2001. He was arguably the best shortstop in Falcons' history with a record 71 assists in 2001 and 184 for his stellar career; it was at his coveted position in the infield where his teammates laid a memorial wreath on Sunday.
"I'm standing there with J.B. MacDonald, and he played at Boston College, and I said 'Wow, we had some pretty good shortstops over the years," recalled Day. "J.B. said, 'Yes we did ... and Derek was the best of them all."
After two years at Dean Junior College, Lyons landed at Salem State and became a cornerstone player for the Vikings. His .405 career batting average ranks second all-time in Vikings history, and he was the fifth player from Salem State to be selected an All-American at the end of an amazing 2006 season.
"Derek was the most humble superstar I ever played with," said Marc Crovo, a teammate at Salem State and later with Champions Pub. "His quiet confidence made everyone around him want to be better. He had all the answers on the field, everything was so smooth for him."
The All-America season saw Lyons hit .455 with nine homers and an unbelievable 55 RBI.
"That was the best lineup in Salem State history, and a lot of that was Derek. He could've played anywhere in the country," said Salem State teammate Bobby Celentano. "As good as he was as a player, he was an even better person."
After one college homer at Hoyt Field in Florida, Lyons spent the entire day lauding his pitcher instead of his own stroke. That was his style: more proud of the wins and especially of having a hand in the program's first ever NCAA Division 3 tournament win that spring.
"People gravitated towards Derek and for good reason. He was one of the finest leaders I've ever been around and a tremendous teammate," Salem State athletic director Jason Doviak, an assistant baseball coach in '06, said.
'Soft spot in your heart for him'
Even after graduating from Salem State, Lyons couldn't stay away from the diamond. He played a year of professional baseball in Belgium, coached at Salem State and landed with Champions, where he reunited with some old Danvers teammates and instantly became kindred spirits with other baseball loving men from around the North Shore.
"He cared so much about all his teammates," Crovo said. "He never put himself first. Words really don't do him justice. As a teammate, he taught us more than we could possibly learn in a lifetime."
A part of several championship teams with the Pub, Lyons had more than 500 career hits in the North Shore League.
Up until his coach and mentor, Day, retired, he'd find spare time to head to the diamond and watch the Falcons, too.
"It would always make me feel to good to see him standing by the fence, I could go over and talk to him for a minute and he'd be smiling because he loved Danvers baseball," said Day, the North Shore's all-time leader in wins with 506. Lyons was in the lineup for more than 80 of those and from Day 1 made a big impression on his coach.
"There was always something special about him. Talented, humble, genuine ... and the thing is everybody says the same things about him. That's how he was, from the time he was 14 until today, he was the same great person," said Day. "You always have a soft spot in your heart for a kid like him."
Bevan said that his mother went to dinner with her sisters over the weekend, then texted him, Bevan and Marshall that her order number was ... 5, Lyons's old uniform.
"Stuff like that hits you," said Bevan. "It's almost like Derek is talking to us."
Something happened in the fantasy football league that Lyons played in with Crowley, Bevan and Marshall this past weekend. Bevan's cousin's husband was matched up against Lyons' team ... so he benched his entire team so that Lyons' squad could win. It was an extremely small, but still significant gesture.
"I texted the group and said to him, 'Class move'," said Bevan.
"He wrote back, 'DL deserved a win today."