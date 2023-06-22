For the third consecutive year, the annual George Norris 3-on-3 basketball tournament is returning to Ipswich.
Jack Norris created the event in 2021 to honor his father, George, who tragically passed away a year earlier after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle with his wife, Amy, and son. George Norris was just 58 years old.
Flash forward to 2023, and Jack Norris' event is still going strong. He'll host this summer's edition this Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at Ipswich High, with all proceeds going to the winning team's charity of choice.
Included at the event will be music, food and drinks, with local restaurants such as the Ipswich Clam Box and Zeno's Roast Beef and Seafood serving as sponsors. Cost is $20 per player and includes at least three pool play games, a T-shirt and food.
Pool play will begin at 9:15 a.m. with the first team to reach 11 points crowned the winner of each game. The top two teams from each pool will then advance to bracket play, and there will be knock out and 3-point contests held at noon to break up the action.
Sign-ups for the tournament will continue until 5 p.m. on Friday. To learn more or to register a team please email Jack Norris at jenorris@umass.edu or contact him directly at 978-500-4145.