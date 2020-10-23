Gilligan scores first career goal as Beverly tops Swampscott on Senior Day

BEVERLY — Nothing is ever set in stone athletically in the era of COVID-19. A positive test result or overall virus spike among a community can change things in an instant, leaving leaders, administrators and the like scrambling at the last minute.
Such was the case on Friday morning, as the Peabody at Beverly High boys soccer game scheduled for later that day was postponed. The issue stemmed from the Tanners' side of things, but both the school's athletic director, Bob Bua, and boys soccer head coach, Stan McKeen, were unable to comment on the situation. With a welcoming forecast on Friday and no other reported issues at Peabody High, it's safe to assume the postponement was directly related to the virus.
Following the postponement, Beverly was left with two options: it could ask around and try to set up a game against a different opponent at the last minute, or forgo the match all together. But it was Senior Day, so the Panthers wanted to do everything they could to get out on their home turf and compete.
Turns out Northeastern Conference rival Swampscott was available and willing to play, and just like that the Orange and Black were back in action.
"They've worked so hard and we really wanted to give them a chance to just enjoy themsevles because who knows, we might not play tomorrow," Beverly head coach Edgar de Leon said of his senior class.
Sporting special pink jerseys in recognition of breast cancer awareness, it's safe to say that the Panthers were happy to get the chance to play. They controlled possession throughout the afternoon while getting a goal apiece from seniors Marshall Lee (a captain) and Jared Gilligan en route to a 2-0 win in front of a masked-up, yet well attended crowd.
Lee's goal came early in the first quarter, while Gilligan increased the lead with a breakaway boot towards the end of the third.
"Jared's one of those guys that doesn't get a lot of playing time but he's hustling at every practice, works really hard and we just wanted for him to have something special today, especially on Senior Day," said de Leon. "That was his first and only goal for us, so we were really, really happy for him. It really made my season, because it's moments like that that these kids are going to remember for the rest of our lives."
While Lee and Gilligan got the job done on the scoreboard, it was the midfield as a whole that really controlled the pace and flow of the game. For a team that's missing two of their top players (Nick Braganca and Teo Berbic, both of whom were injured against host Gloucester on Tuesday night), that was a welcome sight for de Leon.
"One of the things we're very fortunate to have is depth," said de Leon. "We have a lot of kids that came out this year who like playing the midfield position, and over the last couple of days -- since Tuesday, really -- we just practiced getting the new guys into a rhythm and play and get comfortable and confident. So I think today showed that they're making some great progress."
On the other side, Swampscott did its best to cut into the deficit but were unable to muster up enough offensive opportunities. Chris Hollenbach, Christian Urbano and Andrew Freger were all able to give themselves chances at one point or another, while the Big Blue defense did their job for the majority of the contest, but it wasn't meant to be.
At the end of the contest, de Leon shouted out each member of his senior class: Ethan Sheris, Gilligan, Lee, Carson Brean (captain), Justin Butters (captain) and Nick Buoniconti.