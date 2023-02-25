The MIAA girls basketball playoff pairings saw seven teams in The Salem News readership qualify for postseason play, where they were seeded and who they'd by taking on to start their tournament journey.
In Division 1, it's a battle between two former Greater Boston League squads as No. 30 Peabody hosts Waltham, the No. 35 seed, in a preliminary round game on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Tanners come into the contest with a 16-4 mark while visiting Waltham is 10-10. The winner of this contest will move to place third seeded Woburn (19-1) in the Round of 32.
Division 2 features an all-Northeastern Conference battle as Masconomet and Marblehead will lock horns for the third time this winter.
Masconomet, the No. 23 seed, is 13-7 on the season, with a pair of victories over the Magicians (49-30 and 38-31) on its resume. Marblehead is the 42nd seed and sports a 10-7 record. Their preliminary round game against one another will be held in Boxford Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The highest seed among local teams, Bishop Fenwick, is ranked No. 3 in Division 3. The Crusaders are 13-7 and will await the winner of a preliminary game between No. 30 Quabbin Regional (9-10) and No. 35 Lowell Catholic (10-8) to find out its first round foe.
Bishop Fenwick is on the opposite side of the bracket from the top seed in Division 3, Catholic Central League rival St. Mary's of Lynn (18-2).
Also in Division 3, Ipswich (10-10) is the No. 32 seed and will host Belchertown (No. 33) in a preliminary round battle Tuesday at Roundy Gymnasium at 6 p.m. The winner of this game will move on to the Round of 32 to meet top seeded St. Mary's.
Also out of the Cape Ann League, Hamilton-Wenham is the No. 22 in Division 4. The Generals (8-12) avoided a preliminary round game and will instead travel to play No. 11 Bourne (17-3) to face the Canalmen.
Salem Academy drew the No. 33 seed in the Division 5 bracket. The Navigators (16-4) will face another charter school in the preliminary round Monday (6 p.m.) against No. 32 Pioneer Valley (12-8). Top seeded Millis (12-8) awaits the winner.